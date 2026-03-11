Amid American reports of a potential Iranian attack on the U.S. West Coast, U.S. Central Command "CENTCOM" denied today (Wednesday) the statements of an Iranian Revolutionary Guard leader regarding the downing of an American F-15 fighter jet south of Tehran.



The U.S. Central Command clarified in a post on its account on "X": "An Iranian Revolutionary Guard leader falsely claimed that an American F-15 fighter jet was shot down today south of Tehran," adding: "Iran has not downed any American fighter jets, and our forces continue to maintain air superiority over vast areas of Iran."



Meanwhile, the American network "ABC" reported that the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation "FBI" warned police departments in California about the possibility of Iran responding to American attacks by launching drones at the U.S. West Coast, and the FBI did not issue any immediate comment.



U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he is not concerned about any Iran-backed attacks within America, clarifying that the war his country is waging against Iran is "easier than we expected."



In remarks to reporters at the White House, he indicated that the U.S. military is striking Iran with very significant force, and that the United States could strike more targets inside Iran if it wanted, noting that military operations against Iran are not over yet.



On the other hand, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the joint war with the United States against Iran will continue as long as necessary until all objectives are achieved and the outcome of the campaign is determined, explaining that the strikes have inflicted heavy losses on Iranian forces.



He added: The strikes will continue to provide the Iranian people with the opportunity to rise up, move, and remove this regime.



An Israeli official had stated that Israeli officials acknowledged in closed discussions that there is no guarantee that the war on Iran will lead to the collapse of its government, given the absence of any signs of an uprising among the Iranians amid the bombardment, indicating that the Israeli assessment is that Washington is not close to issuing instructions to end the conflict.