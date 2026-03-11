وسط تقارير أمريكية عن هجوم إيراني محتمل على الساحل الغربي الأمريكي، نفت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «سنتكوم»، اليوم (الأربعاء)، تصريحات أحد قادة الحرس الثوري الإيراني بشأن إسقاط مقاتلة أمريكية من طراز F‑15، جنوب طهران.
وأوضحت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، في منشور على حسابها في «إكس»: «زعم أحد قادة الحرس الثوري الإيراني أن مقاتلة أمريكية من طراز F-15 أُسقطت اليوم جنوب طهران كذباً»، مضيفاً: «لم تُسقط إيران أي طائرة مقاتلة أمريكية، وتواصل قواتنا فرض تفوق جوي على مساحات واسعة من إيران».
في غضون ذلك، ذكرت شبكة «أي بي سي» الأمريكية أن مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي الأمريكي «FBI» حذّر أقسام الشرطة في ولاية كاليفورنيا من احتمال رد إيران على الهجمات الأمريكية بإطلاق طائرات مسيّرة على الساحل الغربي الأمريكي، ولم يُصدر مكتب التحقيقات أي تعليق فوري.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قد قال إنه غير قلق بشأن أي هجمات تدعمها إيران داخل أمريكا، موضحاً أن الحرب التي تخوضها بلاده ضد إيران «أسهل مما كنا نتوقع».
وأشار في حديث إلى الصحافيين في البيت الأبيض، إلى أن الجيش الأمريكي يضرب إيران بقوة كبيرة جداً، وأن الولايات المتحدة يمكنها ضرب أهداف أكثر داخل إيران إذا أرادت، مبيناً أن العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران لم تنتهِ بعد.
من جهة أخرى، قال وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس إن الحرب المشتركة مع الولايات المتحدة ضد إيران ستستمر طالما كان ذلك ضرورياً وحتى نحقق جميع الأهداف ونحدد نتيجة الحملة، موضحاً أن الضربات ألحقت خسائر فادحة بالقوات الإيرانية.
وأضاف: الضربات ستستمر من أجل إتاحة الفرصة للشعب الإيراني للانتفاض والتحرك وإزاحة هذا النظام.
وكان مسؤول إسرائيلي قد قال إن المسؤولين الإسرائيليين أقروا في مناقشات مغلقة بأنه لا يوجد ما يضمن أن الحرب على إيران ستؤدي إلى انهيار حكومتها، في ظل عدم وجود أي مؤشرات على انتفاضة للإيرانيين وسط القصف، مبيناً بأن التقييم الإسرائيلي هو أن واشنطن ليست قريبة من إصدار تعليمات بإنهاء الصراع.
Amid American reports of a potential Iranian attack on the U.S. West Coast, U.S. Central Command "CENTCOM" denied today (Wednesday) the statements of an Iranian Revolutionary Guard leader regarding the downing of an American F-15 fighter jet south of Tehran.
The U.S. Central Command clarified in a post on its account on "X": "An Iranian Revolutionary Guard leader falsely claimed that an American F-15 fighter jet was shot down today south of Tehran," adding: "Iran has not downed any American fighter jets, and our forces continue to maintain air superiority over vast areas of Iran."
Meanwhile, the American network "ABC" reported that the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation "FBI" warned police departments in California about the possibility of Iran responding to American attacks by launching drones at the U.S. West Coast, and the FBI did not issue any immediate comment.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he is not concerned about any Iran-backed attacks within America, clarifying that the war his country is waging against Iran is "easier than we expected."
In remarks to reporters at the White House, he indicated that the U.S. military is striking Iran with very significant force, and that the United States could strike more targets inside Iran if it wanted, noting that military operations against Iran are not over yet.
On the other hand, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the joint war with the United States against Iran will continue as long as necessary until all objectives are achieved and the outcome of the campaign is determined, explaining that the strikes have inflicted heavy losses on Iranian forces.
He added: The strikes will continue to provide the Iranian people with the opportunity to rise up, move, and remove this regime.
An Israeli official had stated that Israeli officials acknowledged in closed discussions that there is no guarantee that the war on Iran will lead to the collapse of its government, given the absence of any signs of an uprising among the Iranians amid the bombardment, indicating that the Israeli assessment is that Washington is not close to issuing instructions to end the conflict.