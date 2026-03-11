وسط تقارير أمريكية عن هجوم إيراني محتمل على الساحل الغربي الأمريكي، نفت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «سنتكوم»، اليوم (الأربعاء)، تصريحات أحد قادة الحرس الثوري الإيراني بشأن إسقاط مقاتلة أمريكية من طراز F‑15، جنوب طهران.


وأوضحت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، في منشور على حسابها في «إكس»: «زعم أحد قادة الحرس الثوري الإيراني أن مقاتلة أمريكية من طراز F-15 أُسقطت اليوم جنوب طهران كذباً»، مضيفاً: «لم تُسقط إيران أي طائرة مقاتلة أمريكية، وتواصل قواتنا فرض تفوق جوي على مساحات واسعة من إيران».


في غضون ذلك، ذكرت ⁠شبكة «أي بي سي» الأمريكية أن ​مكتب التحقيقات ⁠الفيدرالي الأمريكي «FBI» ⁠حذّر أقسام الشرطة ​في ولاية كاليفورنيا من ⁠احتمال ​رد ​إيران على ‌الهجمات الأمريكية ​بإطلاق ⁠طائرات ​مسيّرة على ⁠الساحل ‌الغربي الأمريكي، ولم يُصدر ‌مكتب التحقيقات أي ​تعليق فوري.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قد قال إنه ​غير ⁠قلق ​بشأن أي ⁠هجمات ‌تدعمها إيران ‌داخل أمريكا، موضحاً أن الحرب التي تخوضها بلاده ضد إيران «أسهل مما كنا نتوقع».


وأشار في حديث إلى الصحافيين في البيت الأبيض، إلى أن الجيش الأمريكي يضرب إيران بقوة كبيرة جداً، وأن الولايات المتحدة يمكنها ضرب أهداف أكثر داخل إيران إذا أرادت، مبيناً أن العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران لم تنتهِ بعد.


من جهة أخرى، قال وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس إن الحرب المشتركة مع الولايات المتحدة ضد إيران ستستمر طالما كان ذلك ضرورياً وحتى نحقق جميع الأهداف ونحدد نتيجة الحملة، موضحاً أن الضربات ألحقت خسائر فادحة بالقوات الإيرانية.


وأضاف: الضربات ستستمر من أجل إتاحة الفرصة للشعب الإيراني للانتفاض والتحرك وإزاحة هذا النظام.


وكان مسؤول إسرائيلي قد قال إن المسؤولين الإسرائيليين أقروا في مناقشات مغلقة بأنه لا يوجد ما يضمن أن الحرب على إيران ستؤدي إلى انهيار حكومتها، في ظل عدم وجود أي مؤشرات على انتفاضة للإيرانيين وسط القصف، مبيناً بأن التقييم الإسرائيلي هو أن واشنطن ليست قريبة من إصدار تعليمات بإنهاء الصراع.