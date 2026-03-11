The Al-Hilal team tops the list of clubs with the most goals scored from headers in the Saudi Pro League over the last three seasons, confirming its attacking strength and superiority in exploiting crosses.



According to statistics from the specialized network "Sofascore," Al-Hilal has scored 54 headed goals in the last three seasons of the Pro League, including the current season, making it the team with the highest tally in this aspect.



The numbers show a significant gap between Al-Hilal and other clubs, as no other team has managed to reach the 40-headed goals mark during the same period, reflecting the players' excellence in handling aerial balls inside the penalty area.