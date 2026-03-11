يتصدر فريق الهلال قائمة الأندية الأكثر تسجيلا للأهداف من الضربات الرأسية في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين خلال المواسم الثلاثة الأخيرة، في تأكيد جديد على قوته الهجومية وتفوقه في استغلال الكرات العرضية.


ووفقًا لإحصاءات شبكة «سوفاسكور» المتخصصة في الأرقام والإحصاءات، فقد سجل الهلال 54 هدفا بالرأس في آخر ثلاثة مواسم من دوري روشن، بما في ذلك الموسم الحالي، ليكون الفريق الأكثر تسجيلا في هذا الجانب.


وأظهرت الأرقام الفارق الكبير بين الهلال وبقية الأندية، إذ لم يتمكن أي فريق آخر من بلوغ حاجز 40 هدفًا بالرأس خلال الفترة ذاتها، ما يعكس تميز لاعبي الفريق في التعامل مع الكرات الهوائية داخل منطقة الجزاء.