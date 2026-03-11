يتصدر فريق الهلال قائمة الأندية الأكثر تسجيلا للأهداف من الضربات الرأسية في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين خلال المواسم الثلاثة الأخيرة، في تأكيد جديد على قوته الهجومية وتفوقه في استغلال الكرات العرضية.
ووفقًا لإحصاءات شبكة «سوفاسكور» المتخصصة في الأرقام والإحصاءات، فقد سجل الهلال 54 هدفا بالرأس في آخر ثلاثة مواسم من دوري روشن، بما في ذلك الموسم الحالي، ليكون الفريق الأكثر تسجيلا في هذا الجانب.
وأظهرت الأرقام الفارق الكبير بين الهلال وبقية الأندية، إذ لم يتمكن أي فريق آخر من بلوغ حاجز 40 هدفًا بالرأس خلال الفترة ذاتها، ما يعكس تميز لاعبي الفريق في التعامل مع الكرات الهوائية داخل منطقة الجزاء.
The Al-Hilal team tops the list of clubs with the most goals scored from headers in the Saudi Pro League over the last three seasons, confirming its attacking strength and superiority in exploiting crosses.
According to statistics from the specialized network "Sofascore," Al-Hilal has scored 54 headed goals in the last three seasons of the Pro League, including the current season, making it the team with the highest tally in this aspect.
The numbers show a significant gap between Al-Hilal and other clubs, as no other team has managed to reach the 40-headed goals mark during the same period, reflecting the players' excellence in handling aerial balls inside the penalty area.