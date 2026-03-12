The Hurra football team is awaiting a pivotal match tomorrow, Friday, at the King Abdulaziz City Stadium in Al-Sharae, against their counterpart, Al-Oyoun Club, as part of the quarter-finals of the fourth division clubs championship qualifying for the third division. This match holds great significance for the Meccan team, as a victory by two goals to none will grant them a historic promotion to the ranks of the third division for the first time in their history.

Hurra had previously suffered a loss in the first leg against Al-Oyoun, with a score of one goal to none in the Eastern Province, which makes any draw insufficient to achieve the promotion goal. Therefore, the team needs to win by a margin of two clean goals or triumph through penalties to secure qualification and continue their historic dream of ascending to the third division.

For his part, the head coach of Hurra, Captain Mohammed Al-Sobhi, revealed that the technical and administrative staff set a clear and explicit goal at the beginning of the season, which is to break free from the regional league that Hurra has been bound to since its establishment. He explained that work began early to achieve this goal by reinforcing the team with several experienced players, in addition to relying on a group of young players from the club.

Al-Sobhi pointed out that the team management was keen to attract players with significant experience in Saudi stadiums, including Yasser Al-Fahmi, who represented Al-Ahli Club for several years, as well as Jeddah Club, in addition to Abdullah Al-Mutairi, a former player of Al-Faisaly, and Majid Al-Hazani, who previously represented Al-Nasr, Al-Fateh, and Al-Raed clubs, not to mention Sultan Al-Dosari, who has had experiences with Al-Wehda, Al-Ahli, and Al-Qadisiyah clubs. He confirmed that these names possess substantial technical expertise that can help the team achieve its desired goal.

He added that the team also includes a group of promising young talents from the club, such as Mohammed Baazim and Mohammed Fadda, along with the rest of the team members who have shown good performances throughout the season and contributed to Hurra reaching this advanced stage of the tournament.

Al-Sobhi affirmed that he is optimistic about the possibility of achieving the dream of promotion for the first time in the club's history, noting that all of the team's matches held at the King Abdulaziz City Stadium in Al-Sharae have ended in favor of Hurra, which provides the players with significant moral support before the decisive match. He also explained that the club's management has allocated financial rewards for each victory, in a move aimed at motivating the players and supporting them morally to achieve the desired goal. The head coach concluded his remarks by emphasizing that the presence of fans from Mecca will play an important role in supporting the team during this crucial match, pointing out that the sports fans of Mecca, in all their components, stood behind the team during the previous rounds, whether in the Round of 32 or the Round of 16, leading up to the quarter-finals. He added that the team needs more moral support at this stage, affirming that the players understand the importance of the match and will not squander this opportunity, as it represents for them the culmination of an entire season of work and ambition.