ينتظر فريق حراء الأول لكرة القدم يوم غد الجمعة، مواجهة مفصلية على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز بالشرائع أمام نظيره نادي العيون، وذلك ضمن منافسات دور الثمانية من بطولة أندية الدرجة الرابعة المؤهلة إلى الدرجة الثالثة. وتكتسب هذه المباراة أهمية بالغة للفريق المكي، إذ إن فوزه بنتيجة هدفين مقابل لا شيء سيمنحه بطاقة الصعود التاريخية إلى مصاف أندية الدرجة الثالثة للمرة الأولى في تاريخه.

وكان فريق حراء قد تعرض للخسارة في مواجهة الذهاب أمام العيون بهدف دون مقابل في المنطقة الشرقية، الأمر الذي يجعل التعادل بأي نتيجة غير كافٍ لتحقيق هدف الصعود. ولذلك فإن الفريق يحتاج إلى الفوز بفارق هدفين نظيفين، أو الانتصار عبر ركلات الترجيح، من أجل حسم بطاقة التأهل ومواصلة حلمه التاريخي بالترقي إلى الدرجة الثالثة.

من جانبه، كشف المدير الفني لفريق حراء، الكابتن محمد الصبحي، أن الجهازين الفني والإداري وضعا منذ بداية الموسم هدفاً واضحاً وصريحاً يتمثل في التحرر من دوري المناطق، الذي ظل نادي حراء أسيراً له منذ تأسيسه. وأوضح، أن العمل بدأ مبكراً لتحقيق هذا الهدف من خلال تدعيم الفريق بعدد من العناصر ذات الخبرة، إلى جانب الاعتماد على مجموعة من اللاعبين الشباب من أبناء النادي.

وأشار الصبحي إلى أن إدارة الفريق حرصت على استقطاب لاعبين يمتلكون تجارب كبيرة في الملاعب السعودية، من بينهم اللاعب ياسر الفهمي الذي مثل النادي الأهلي لسنوات عدة، وكذلك نادي جدة، إضافة إلى اللاعب عبدالله المطيري لاعب الفيصلي سابقاً، وماجد الهزاني الذي سبق له تمثيل أندية النصر والفتح والرائد، فضلاً عن اللاعب سلطان الدوسري الذي خاض تجارب مع أندية الوحدة والأهلي والقادسية. وأكد، أن هذه الأسماء تمتلك خبرات فنية كبيرة يمكنها مساعدة الفريق في تحقيق هدفه المنشود.

وأضاف، أن الفريق يضم أيضاً مجموعة من العناصر الشابة الواعدة من أبناء النادي، مثل محمد باعظيم ومحمد فضة، إلى جانب بقية عناصر الفريق الذين قدموا مستويات جيدة طوال الموسم، وأسهموا في وصول حراء إلى هذه المرحلة المتقدمة من البطولة.

وأكد الصبحي، أنه متفائل بإمكانية تحقيق حلم الصعود لأول مرة في تاريخ النادي، لافتاً إلى أن جميع مباريات الفريق التي أقيمت على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز بالشرائع انتهت لصالح حراء، وهو ما يمنح اللاعبين دافعاً معنوياً كبيراً قبل المواجهة الحاسمة. كما أوضح، أن إدارة النادي رصدت مكافآت مالية عند كل انتصار، في خطوة تهدف إلى تحفيز اللاعبين ودعمهم معنوياً لتحقيق الهدف المنشود. وختم المدير الفني حديثه بالتأكيد على أن الحضور الجماهيري من أبناء مكة المكرمة سيكون له دور مهم في دعم الفريق خلال هذه المباراة المصيرية، مشيراً إلى أن جماهير مكة الرياضية بمختلف مكوناتها وقفت خلف الفريق خلال الأدوار السابقة، سواء في دور الـ32 أو دور الـ16، وصولاً إلى دور الثمانية. وأضاف، أن الفريق يحتاج في هذه المرحلة إلى مزيد من الدعم المعنوي، مؤكداً أن اللاعبين يدركون أهمية المباراة ولن يفرطوا في هذه الفرصة، لأنها تمثل بالنسبة لهم حصاد موسم كامل من العمل والطموح.