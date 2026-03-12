حقق ريال مدريد فوزًا عريضًا على ضيفه مانشستر سيتي بنتيجة 3 - صفر في ذهاب دور الـ16 لدوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم.
وأحرز فيدريكو فالفيردي نجم وسط ريال مدريد الأهداف الثلاثة في الدقائق 20 و27 و42 من المباراة التي أقيمت على ملعب سانتياجو برنابيو.
وبهذا الفوز العريض يرد الريال اعتباره من الخسارة 1 - 2 على نفس الملعب أمام مانشستر سيتي في مرحلة الدوري.
كما عزز العملاق الإسباني الأكثر تتويجًا باللقب برصيد 15 مرة من فرصه في التأهل لدور الثمانية قبل لقاء الإياب الذي سيقام الثلاثاء المقبل على ملعب «الاتحاد» في إنجلترا.
Real Madrid achieved a resounding victory over their guest Manchester City with a score of 3 - 0 in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
Federico Valverde, the star midfielder of Real Madrid, scored all three goals in the 20th, 27th, and 42nd minutes of the match held at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
With this emphatic win, Real Madrid avenges their loss of 1 - 2 on the same ground against Manchester City during the league stage.
The most decorated Spanish giant, with 15 titles, also boosted their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals ahead of the return leg, which will be held next Tuesday at the "Etihad" Stadium in England.