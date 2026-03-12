حقق ريال مدريد فوزًا عريضًا على ضيفه مانشستر سيتي بنتيجة 3 - صفر في ذهاب دور الـ16 لدوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم.


وأحرز فيدريكو فالفيردي نجم وسط ريال مدريد الأهداف الثلاثة في الدقائق 20 و27 و42 من المباراة التي أقيمت على ملعب سانتياجو برنابيو.


وبهذا الفوز العريض يرد الريال اعتباره من الخسارة 1 - 2 على نفس الملعب أمام مانشستر سيتي في مرحلة الدوري.


كما عزز العملاق الإسباني الأكثر تتويجًا باللقب برصيد 15 مرة من فرصه في التأهل لدور الثمانية قبل لقاء الإياب الذي سيقام الثلاثاء المقبل على ملعب «الاتحاد» في إنجلترا.