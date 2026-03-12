Real Madrid achieved a resounding victory over their guest Manchester City with a score of 3 - 0 in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.



Federico Valverde, the star midfielder of Real Madrid, scored all three goals in the 20th, 27th, and 42nd minutes of the match held at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.



With this emphatic win, Real Madrid avenges their loss of 1 - 2 on the same ground against Manchester City during the league stage.



The most decorated Spanish giant, with 15 titles, also boosted their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals ahead of the return leg, which will be held next Tuesday at the "Etihad" Stadium in England.