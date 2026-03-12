فيما تتصاعد الأحداث في المنطقة جرّاء الحرب بين أمريكا وإسرائيل من جهة وإيران من جهة أخرى، اختفت كل المساعي الرامية لتحقيق السلام في غزة، خصوصاً مبادرة الرئيس الأمريكي وقرارات مجلس السلام، لتبقى غزة منسية أو غائبة عن الحراك السياسي.

لكن المثير للسخرية هو إصرار الفصائل المسلحة الفلسطينية في القطاع -وفي مقدمتها حركة حماس- على لفت النظر إليهم بإطلاق التهاني لمن يتورطون في قصف الدولة التي تستضيفهم، وكان الأولى من ذلك هو إظهار موقف صادق ووفي لدول الخليج التي تقف إلى جانب الشعب الفلسطيني في أحلك الظروف.

إن الصمت والهدوء في غزة شيء إيجابي في هذه المرحلة العصيبة، لكن السلبي هو إطلاق تلك الفصائل ما يشبه الدعوة لإشراكهم في الصراعات والحروب، عبر إبداء موقف سياسي كان الأفضل منه الصمت واستغلال الهدوء للالتفات إلى معاناة أبناء غزة المنكوبين لسنوات، وإغاثتهم، والعمل على معالجة الجرحى، والتواصل بين الفصائل لتوحيد الصف، بدلاً من الذهاب بعيداً عن تحقيق المصالح العليا للشعب الفلسطيني.

لقد عانت غزة لسنوات من الحروب والصراعات والموت، ودفع أبناء هذا القطاع المنكوب أرواحهم لأخطاء تلك الفصائل، ودُمّر ما نسبته 90% من غزة، لكنها اليوم يجب أن تبقى بعيداً عن أي صراعات أو حروب، وأن تنأى الفصائل المسلحة -وفي مقدمتها «حماس»- بأنفسها عن أي صراعات أو حروب، ليسود السلام والاستقرار، كما ينبغي على الإدارة الأمريكية الراعية للسلام عدم تجاهل فلسطين وغزة خصوصاً، والعمل من أجل استكمال مبادرة الرئيس ترمب بشكل سريع.