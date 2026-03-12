As events escalate in the region due to the war between America and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, all efforts aimed at achieving peace in Gaza have disappeared, especially the American president's initiative and the decisions of the peace council, leaving Gaza forgotten or absent from the political movement.

However, what is ironic is the insistence of the armed Palestinian factions in the sector - led by Hamas - to draw attention to themselves by congratulating those involved in bombing the state that hosts them, when it would have been more appropriate to show a sincere and loyal stance towards the Gulf countries that stand by the Palestinian people in their darkest times.

The silence and calm in Gaza is a positive thing at this difficult stage, but the negative aspect is that those factions are issuing what resembles a call to involve them in conflicts and wars, by expressing a political stance that would have been better left silent, taking advantage of the calm to address the suffering of the long-suffering people of Gaza, to provide them with relief, to treat the wounded, and to communicate among the factions to unify ranks, instead of straying far from achieving the higher interests of the Palestinian people.

Gaza has suffered for years from wars, conflicts, and death, and the people of this afflicted sector have paid with their lives for the mistakes of those factions, with 90% of Gaza destroyed. However, today it must remain away from any conflicts or wars, and the armed factions - led by Hamas - should distance themselves from any conflicts or wars, so that peace and stability can prevail. The American administration, which sponsors peace, should not ignore Palestine and Gaza in particular, and should work to quickly complete President Trump's initiative.