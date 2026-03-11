The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, discussed with the Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr. Johan Wadephol, the developments of the current situation in the region and its security implications.

The German Foreign Minister expressed his country's condemnation of the brutal attacks carried out by Iran, affirming his country's full solidarity with the Kingdom and the necessity of regional and international efforts to push the region towards stability and peace.

This came during a meeting between the Foreign Minister and his German counterpart, in the presence of the Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Dr. Saud Al-Sati.