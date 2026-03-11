بحث وزير الخارجية، الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، مع وزير خارجية جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية، الدكتور يوهان فاديفول، تطورات الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة وتداعياتها الأمنية.
وأعرب وزير الخارجية الألماني عن إدانة بلاده للاعتداءات الغاشمة التي تشنها إيران، مؤكداً تضامن بلاده الكامل مع المملكة وضرورة تضافر الجهود الإقليمية والدولية لدفع المنطقة نحو الاستقرار والسلام.
جاء ذلك خلال لقاء جمع وزير الخارجية بنظيره الألماني، بحضور وكيل الوزارة للشؤون السياسية، الدكتور سعود الساطي.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, discussed with the Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr. Johan Wadephol, the developments of the current situation in the region and its security implications.
The German Foreign Minister expressed his country's condemnation of the brutal attacks carried out by Iran, affirming his country's full solidarity with the Kingdom and the necessity of regional and international efforts to push the region towards stability and peace.
This came during a meeting between the Foreign Minister and his German counterpart, in the presence of the Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Dr. Saud Al-Sati.