بحث وزير الخارجية، الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، مع وزير خارجية جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية، الدكتور يوهان فاديفول، تطورات الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة وتداعياتها الأمنية.

وأعرب وزير الخارجية الألماني عن إدانة بلاده للاعتداءات الغاشمة التي تشنها إيران، مؤكداً تضامن بلاده الكامل مع المملكة وضرورة تضافر الجهود الإقليمية والدولية لدفع المنطقة نحو الاستقرار والسلام.

جاء ذلك خلال لقاء جمع وزير الخارجية بنظيره الألماني، بحضور وكيل الوزارة للشؤون السياسية، الدكتور سعود الساطي.