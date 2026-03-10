كشفت وزارة التجارة ضوابط ومواعيد ملزمة لكافة المنشآت التجارية والمتاجر الإلكترونية لضمان تسليم المنتجات لشركات الشحن قبل حلول عيد الفطر المبارك لعام 1447هـ، وذلك في إطار جهودها لتنظيم قطاع التجارة الإلكترونية وتعزيز ثقة المستهلك وجودة الخدمات المقدمة.


حقوق المستهلك

وشددت «التجارة» على ضرورة التزام موفري الخدمة بالمادة (14) من نظام التجارة الإلكترونية، التي تلزم بضرورة إبلاغ المستهلك عن أي تأخير متوقع أو صعوبات جوهرية تؤثر في تسليم محل العقد، مؤكدة على حق المستهلك في «فسخ العقد» في حال تعثر التسليم، لضمان نظامية العمل التجاري وحماية حقوق كافة الأطراف.


المواعيد النهائية

وحددت الوزارة في تعميم لها، اطلعت عليه «عكاظ»، تاريخ 20 رمضان 1447هـ كآخر موعد لاستلام الشحنات الدولية من قبل شركات الشحن، فيما حددت يوم 25 رمضان 1447هـ موعداً أقصى لاستلام الشحنات المحلية، وذلك لتجاوز التحديات اللوجستية الراهنة في سلاسل الإمداد ومسارات الشحن العالمية.


مواءمة المخزون

وأكدت الوزارة أهمية مواءمة المخزون مع المعروض نتيجة الأزمة الراهنة في سلاسل الإمداد، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الإجراءات تأتي لضمان وصول مستلزمات العيد للمواطنين والمقيمين في وقتها المحدد، وتجنب أي تكدس أو تأخير قد يطرأ خلال الأيام الأخيرة من الشهر الفضيل.