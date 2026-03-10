The Ministry of Commerce has revealed mandatory regulations and deadlines for all commercial establishments and e-commerce stores to ensure the delivery of products to shipping companies before the Eid al-Fitr holiday of the year 1447 AH, as part of its efforts to organize the e-commerce sector and enhance consumer trust and the quality of services provided.



Consumer Rights

The Ministry emphasized the necessity for service providers to comply with Article (14) of the E-Commerce Law, which requires informing the consumer of any expected delays or significant difficulties affecting the delivery of the contract subject. It affirmed the consumer's right to "terminate the contract" in the event of delivery failure, to ensure the legality of commercial operations and protect the rights of all parties involved.



Deadlines

The ministry specified in a circular, which "Okaz" reviewed, that the date of 20 Ramadan 1447 AH is the last deadline for receiving international shipments by shipping companies, while it set the date of 25 Ramadan 1447 AH as the final deadline for receiving local shipments, in order to overcome the current logistical challenges in supply chains and global shipping routes.



Inventory Alignment

The ministry confirmed the importance of aligning inventory with supply due to the current crisis in supply chains, indicating that these measures come to ensure that Eid necessities reach citizens and residents on time, and to avoid any congestion or delays that may occur during the last days of the holy month.