Global bond prices have erased the gains recorded since the beginning of this year, as the rise in oil prices has renewed fears of inflation returning, prompting investors to engage in widespread selling in the fixed-income markets.



The Bloomberg Global Bond Index - which measures the total return of government bonds and investment-grade corporate bonds - has shown that its performance has been nearly stable since the beginning of 2026, after its gains of 2.1% were wiped out by February 27.



The shift in investor sentiment came following the military escalation by the United States against Iran, which was accompanied by a renewed rise in oil prices above the $100 per barrel mark.



This was reflected in U.S. bond yields, as the yield on ten-year debt rose by more than 20 basis points since the outbreak of the war on the last day of February, while its German counterpart reached its highest level since October 2023.



Pressure extended to corporate debt, as investors became more cautious about private credit, after both Goldman Sachs and Cliffwater imposed restrictions on withdrawals from some funds following a wave of high withdrawals, which weakened investor appetite.