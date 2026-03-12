محت أسعار السندات العالمية مكاسبها المسجلة منذ بداية العام الجاري، بعدما أدى صعود النفط إلى تجدد المخاوف من عودة التضخم، ما دفع المستثمرين إلى عمليات بيع واسعة في أسواق الدخل الثابت.


وأظهر مؤشر «بلومبرج» العالمي للسندات -الذي يقيس العائد الإجمالي للسندات الحكومية وسندات الشركات ذات التصنيف الاستثماري- أن أداءه شبه مستقر منذ بداية 2026، وذلك بعدما تلاشت مكاسبه البالغة 2.1% حتى السابع والعشرين من شهر فبراير.


جاء التحول في معنويات المستثمرين عقب التصعيد العسكري الذي شنته الولايات المتحدة ضد إيران، وما تبعه من ارتفاع أسعار النفط مجددًا فوق مستوى 100 دولار للبرميل.


وانعكس هذا على عوائد السندات الأمريكية، إذ ارتفع العائد على الديون لأجل عشرة أعوام بأكثر من 20 نقطة أساس منذ اندلاع الحرب في آخر يوم من شهر فبراير، كما وصلت نظيرتها الألمانية لأعلى مستوى منذ أكتوبر 2023.


وامتدت الضغوط إلى ديون الشركات، حيث أصبح المستثمرون أكثر حذرًا تجاه الائتمان الخاص، بعد أن فرض كل من «جولدمان ساكس» و«كليف ووتر» قيودًا على عمليات السحب من بعض الصناديق إثر موجة سحوبات مرتفعة، وهو ما أضعف شهية المستثمرين.