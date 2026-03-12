ارتفع الدولار أمام العملات الرئيسية للجلسة الثالثة على التوالي، حيث أثار صعود النفط الخام مخاوف تضخمية عالمية قد تجبر البنوك المركزية على إعادة تقييم سياساتها النقدية واحتمالية العودة لرفع أسعار الفائدة.


وخلال تعاملاته اليوم (الخميس)، ارتفع مؤشر الدولار -الذي يعبر عن قيمة العملة الأمريكية مقابل سلة من 6 عملات رئيسية، بنسبة 0.15% عند 99.39 نقطة، في منتصف التداولات اليومية.


وتكبدت عملات أكبر مستوردي الطاقة في العالم خسائر فادحة أمام العملة الخضراء منذ اندلاع الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، حيث فقد اليورو والوون الكوري ما يصل إلى 3%، بينما تراجعت الروبية الهندية والين الياباني بنسبة تتجاوز 1.5%، وفقا لوكالات إعلامية غريبة.