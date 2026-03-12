The dollar rose against major currencies for the third consecutive session, as the rise in crude oil sparked global inflationary concerns that may force central banks to reassess their monetary policies and the possibility of returning to interest rate hikes.



During today's trading (Thursday), the dollar index - which reflects the value of the U.S. currency against a basket of 6 major currencies - increased by 0.15% to 99.39 points in the middle of daily trading.



The currencies of the world's largest energy importers suffered heavy losses against the greenback since the outbreak of the war in the Middle East, with the euro and the South Korean won losing as much as 3%, while the Indian rupee and the Japanese yen fell by more than 1.5%, according to foreign media agencies.