The Bahraini Ministry of Interior announced today (Thursday) that it has controlled a fire in fuel tanks in the Muharraq Governorate, caused by an Iranian attack.



The ministry stated that "citizens and residents living in the areas surrounding the site of the tank attack can carry on with their lives normally," indicating that civil defense teams were able to control the fire, while cooling operations are currently underway.



At the same time, the media office of the Dubai government stated that "the relevant authorities in Dubai confirmed that they are dealing with a minor incident caused by debris falling on the facade of one of the buildings on Sheikh Zayed Road" in downtown Dubai, as a result of a successful air interception, noting that no injuries have been reported.



In the same context, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation in Kuwait announced that Kuwait International Airport was targeted by several drones, indicating that only material damage was recorded, with no human injuries reported.



It pointed out that the incident was handled according to the emergency plan in place since the beginning of the crisis, in full coordination with the relevant authorities in the country, according to what was reported by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).



In the same context, the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy in Kuwait stated today that six overhead power transmission lines in several locations across the country went out of service due to debris falling during the interception of several drones.



The ministry said: "This caused a temporary fluctuation in the electrical grid and partial and limited power outages in various areas of the country," indicating that power was restored to the affected areas at a record speed, following the highest safety standards.



The ministry confirmed that the electrical and water situation remains under control.