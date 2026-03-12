أعلنت وزارة الداخلية البحرينية، اليوم (الخميس)، السيطرة على حريق في خزانات الوقود بمحافظة المحرق، والناجم عن استهداف إيراني.


وقالت الوزارة إن «المواطنين والمقيمين القاطنين في المناطق المحيطة بموقع استهداف الخزانات يمكنهم ممارسة حياتهم بشكل طبيعي»، مبينة أن فرق الدفاع المدني تمكنت من السيطرة على الحريق، فيما تتم حالياً أعمال التبريد اللازمة.


في الوقت ذاته، قال المكتب الإعلامي لحكومة دبي، إن «الجهات المختصة في دبي أكدت أنه يتم التعامل مع حادث بسيط ناجم عن سقوط شظايا على واجهة أحد المباني في طريق الشيخ زايد» بوسط دبي، وذلك نتيجة عملية اعتراض جوي ناجحة، مشيرة إلى عدم تسجيل أي إصابات.


في الوقت ذاته، أعلنت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني في الكويت تعرض مطار الكويت الدولي لاستهداف من عدة طائرات مسيرة، مشيرة إلى تسجيل أضرار مادية فقط، دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية.


وأشارت إلى أنه تم التعامل مع الحادثة وفق خطة الطوارئ المعمول بها منذ بداية الأزمة، وبالتنسيق الكامل مع الجهات المختصة في الدولة، بحسب ما أوردت وكالة الأنباء الكويتية (كونا).


وفي السياق ذاته، قالت وزارة الكهرباء والماء والطاقة المتجددة في الكويت، اليوم، إن ستة خطوط هوائية لنقل الطاقة الكهربائية في عدة مواقع من البلاد خرجت عن الخدمة، وذلك نتيجة سقوط شظايا خلال عملية التصدي لعدد من الطائرات المسيرة.


وقالت الوزارة: «تسبب في حدوث اهتزاز مؤقت في الشبكة الكهربائية وانقطاع جزئي ومحدود للتيار الكهربائي في مناطق متفرقة من البلاد»، مبينة أنه تم إعادة التيار الكهربائي إلى المناطق المتأثرة بسرعة قياسية، وفق أعلى معايير السلامة.


وأكدت الوزارة أن الوضع الكهربائي والمائي لا يزال تحت السيطرة.