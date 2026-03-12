أعلنت الشركة اليابانية للنقل البحري «ميتسوي أو.إس.كيه لاينز»، اليوم (الخميس)، تعرض سفينة حاويات ترفع العلم الياباني لأضرار أثناء رسوّها في مياه الخليج العربي، فيما تعرضت ناقلة نفط أخرى لأضرار في خليج عمان.

وأكدت الشركة أن جميع أفراد طاقم سفينة الحاويات بأمان، مبينة أنها ما زالت قادرة على العمل.

وذكرت وسائل إعلام غربية أنه لا تزال سبب الصدمة وحجم الأضرار غير معروفين حتى الآن ويخضعان للتحقيق، فيما قال أفراد طاقم سفينة الحاويات إنهم شعروا بصدمة في مؤخرة السفينة، ثم اكتشفوا لاحقاً وجود أضرار فيها، وذلك أثناء رسوها على بعد نحو 60 ميلاً (96 كيلومتراً) جنوب غرب مضيق هرمز.

وذكرت الشركة، أن ناقلة نفط أخرى تشغّلها تعرضت لأضرار طفيفة نتيجة سقوط أجسام غير معروفة عليها في خليج عُمان، وقد غادرت الناقلة المنطقة، فيما تواصل الشركة التحقيق في الحادثة.

من جهة أخرى، قالت السفارة الهندية في بغداد، اليوم، إن الهجوم الذي استهدف ناقلة نفط خام مملوكة لشركة أمريكية قرب مدينة البصرة الساحلية في العراق، أودى بحياة بحار هندي.

وأفادت السفارة بأن الناقلة التي ترفع علم جزر مارشال، تعرضت للهجوم في 11 مارس أثناء عملها قرب البصرة، مبينة أن بقية أفراد الطاقم الهنود، وعددهم 15 بحّاراً، تم إجلاؤهم وهم في أمان.

من جهته، أقر الحرس الثوري بإستهداف ناقلة في الخليج ترفع علم جزر المارشال.

وذكرت هيئات للأمن البحري وإدارة المخاطر، أن 4 سفن تعرضت لضربات بمقذوفات مجهولة في مضيق هرمز، قائلة:«إيران هاجمت على ما يبدو بزوارق محملة بالمتفجرات، ناقلتي وقود في المياه العراقية مما أدى إلى اشتعال النيران فيهما».

وكان مسؤولون أمريكيون قد حذروا من تحول مضيق هرمز إلى منطقة خطرة.

ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن مسؤولين في البنتاغون قولهم: إن مضيق هرمز الذي لا يتجاوز عرضه 21 ميلاً في أضيق نقطة، قد يتحول لمنطقة خطر إذا ما حاولت السفن عبوره، مضيفين: «من الخطير جداً إرسال سفن حربية إلى هذا الممر الضيق حتى تتلاشى مخاطر النيران الإيرانية».