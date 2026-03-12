The Japanese shipping company "Mitsui O.S.K. Lines" announced today (Thursday) that a Japanese-flagged container ship sustained damage while docking in the waters of the Arabian Gulf, while another oil tanker was damaged in the Gulf of Oman.



The company confirmed that all crew members of the container ship are safe, stating that it is still capable of operating.



Western media reported that the cause of the impact and the extent of the damage are still unknown and are under investigation, while crew members of the container ship said they felt a shock at the rear of the ship, and later discovered damage to it while it was docking about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southwest of the Strait of Hormuz.



The company mentioned that another oil tanker it operates sustained minor damage due to unknown objects falling on it in the Gulf of Oman, and the tanker has left the area, while the company continues to investigate the incident.



On another note, the Indian embassy in Baghdad stated today that an attack targeting a crude oil tanker owned by an American company near the coastal city of Basra in Iraq resulted in the death of an Indian sailor.



The embassy reported that the tanker, which flies the Marshall Islands flag, was attacked on March 11 while operating near Basra, noting that the remaining Indian crew members, numbering 15 sailors, were evacuated and are safe.



U.S. officials had warned that the Strait of Hormuz could become a dangerous area.



The "Wall Street Journal" quoted Pentagon officials as saying that the Strait of Hormuz, which is no more than 21 miles wide at its narrowest point, could turn into a danger zone if ships attempt to cross it, adding: "It is very dangerous to send warships into this narrow passage until the risks of Iranian fire dissipate."