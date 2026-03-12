أعلنت الشركة اليابانية للنقل البحري «ميتسوي أو.إس.كيه لاينز»، اليوم (الخميس)، تعرض سفينة حاويات ترفع العلم الياباني لأضرار أثناء رسوّها في مياه الخليج العربي، فيما تعرضت ناقلة نفط أخرى لأضرار في خليج عمان.
وأكدت الشركة أن جميع أفراد طاقم سفينة الحاويات بأمان، مبينة أنها ما زالت قادرة على العمل.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام غربية أنه لا تزال سبب الصدمة وحجم الأضرار غير معروفين حتى الآن ويخضعان للتحقيق، فيما قال أفراد طاقم سفينة الحاويات إنهم شعروا بصدمة في مؤخرة السفينة، ثم اكتشفوا لاحقاً وجود أضرار فيها، وذلك أثناء رسوها على بعد نحو 60 ميلاً (96 كيلومتراً) جنوب غرب مضيق هرمز.
وذكرت الشركة، أن ناقلة نفط أخرى تشغّلها تعرضت لأضرار طفيفة نتيجة سقوط أجسام غير معروفة عليها في خليج عُمان، وقد غادرت الناقلة المنطقة، فيما تواصل الشركة التحقيق في الحادثة.
من جهة أخرى، قالت السفارة الهندية في بغداد، اليوم، إن الهجوم الذي استهدف ناقلة نفط خام مملوكة لشركة أمريكية قرب مدينة البصرة الساحلية في العراق، أودى بحياة بحار هندي.
وأفادت السفارة بأن الناقلة التي ترفع علم جزر مارشال، تعرضت للهجوم في 11 مارس أثناء عملها قرب البصرة، مبينة أن بقية أفراد الطاقم الهنود، وعددهم 15 بحّاراً، تم إجلاؤهم وهم في أمان.
من جهته، أقر الحرس الثوري بإستهداف ناقلة في الخليج ترفع علم جزر المارشال.
وذكرت هيئات للأمن البحري وإدارة المخاطر، أن 4 سفن تعرضت لضربات بمقذوفات مجهولة في مضيق هرمز، قائلة:«إيران هاجمت على ما يبدو بزوارق محملة بالمتفجرات، ناقلتي وقود في المياه العراقية مما أدى إلى اشتعال النيران فيهما».
وكان مسؤولون أمريكيون قد حذروا من تحول مضيق هرمز إلى منطقة خطرة.
ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن مسؤولين في البنتاغون قولهم: إن مضيق هرمز الذي لا يتجاوز عرضه 21 ميلاً في أضيق نقطة، قد يتحول لمنطقة خطر إذا ما حاولت السفن عبوره، مضيفين: «من الخطير جداً إرسال سفن حربية إلى هذا الممر الضيق حتى تتلاشى مخاطر النيران الإيرانية».
The Japanese shipping company "Mitsui O.S.K. Lines" announced today (Thursday) that a Japanese-flagged container ship sustained damage while docking in the waters of the Arabian Gulf, while another oil tanker was damaged in the Gulf of Oman.
The company confirmed that all crew members of the container ship are safe, stating that it is still capable of operating.
Western media reported that the cause of the impact and the extent of the damage are still unknown and are under investigation, while crew members of the container ship said they felt a shock at the rear of the ship, and later discovered damage to it while it was docking about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southwest of the Strait of Hormuz.
The company mentioned that another oil tanker it operates sustained minor damage due to unknown objects falling on it in the Gulf of Oman, and the tanker has left the area, while the company continues to investigate the incident.
On another note, the Indian embassy in Baghdad stated today that an attack targeting a crude oil tanker owned by an American company near the coastal city of Basra in Iraq resulted in the death of an Indian sailor.
The embassy reported that the tanker, which flies the Marshall Islands flag, was attacked on March 11 while operating near Basra, noting that the remaining Indian crew members, numbering 15 sailors, were evacuated and are safe.
U.S. officials had warned that the Strait of Hormuz could become a dangerous area.
The "Wall Street Journal" quoted Pentagon officials as saying that the Strait of Hormuz, which is no more than 21 miles wide at its narrowest point, could turn into a danger zone if ships attempt to cross it, adding: "It is very dangerous to send warships into this narrow passage until the risks of Iranian fire dissipate."