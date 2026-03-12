أصبحت الأحذية الجلدية الرسمية رمزًا جديدًا للمكانة في أوساط مؤيدي الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، بعد أن اعتاد الأخير توزيعها كهدايا شخصية على كبار المسؤولين والمشرعين والزوار في البيت الأبيض، مقدمًا كل زوج من ماله الخاص.
وبحسب وول ستريت جورنال، يسأل ترمب خلال الاجتماعات: «هل حصلت على الحذاء؟»، فيما ظهر بعض المسؤولين وهم يرتدون الأحذية داخل المكتب البيضاوي، كجزء من طقوس التقدير الشخصي للرئيس.
وخلال مأدبة غداء في يناير، توقف ترمب فجأة للحديث عن أحذيته الجديدة «المذهلة»، قبل أن يقدم للإعلامي تاكر كارلسون زوجًا من الأحذية البنية الكلاسيكية.
ويُعجب ترمب بأحذية فلورشيم الأمريكية، المعروفة بالراحة والطابع الكلاسيكي، بأسعار معتدلة تصل إلى نحو 145 دولارًا للزوج. وغالبًا ما يوقع ترمب على العلبة أو يرفق معها بطاقة شكر، بعد أن يخمن مقاس الحذاء بنفسه ثم يسجل المقاس عبر مساعديه.
من حصل على الهدية؟
من بين المستفيدين من هذا التقليد:
- نائب الرئيس جيه دي فانس
- وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو
- وزير الدفاع بيت هيغسيث
- الإعلامي شون هانيتي
- السناتور ليندسي غراهام
ويحرص كثير منهم على ارتداء الأحذية في حضور ترمب، رغم أن بعضهم يشعر بالحرج أو يفضل الأحذية الفاخرة الأخرى.
وأكد البيت الأبيض أن ترمب يدفع ثمن الأحذية من ماله الخاص، ليضيف لمسة شخصية على هديته، ويحوّلها إلى تقليد فريد يلفت الانتباه في أروقة الحكومة الأمريكية.
Leather dress shoes have become a new status symbol among supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, after he has taken to giving them as personal gifts to senior officials, lawmakers, and visitors at the White House, providing each pair from his own funds.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump asks during meetings, "Did you get the shoes?" while some officials have been seen wearing the shoes inside the Oval Office, as part of the president's personal appreciation rituals.
During a lunch in January, Trump suddenly paused to talk about his "amazing" new shoes before presenting a pair of classic brown shoes to journalist Tucker Carlson.
Trump is fond of the American Florsheim shoes, known for their comfort and classic style, with moderate prices reaching around $145 per pair. He often signs the box or includes a thank-you card, after guessing the shoe size himself and then recording the size through his aides.
Who Received the Gift?
Among the beneficiaries of this tradition:
- Vice President J.D. Vance
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio
- Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth
- Journalist Sean Hannity
- Senator Lindsey Graham
Many of them are keen to wear the shoes in Trump's presence, although some feel embarrassed or prefer other luxury shoes.
The White House confirmed that Trump pays for the shoes out of his own pocket, adding a personal touch to his gift and turning it into a unique tradition that draws attention in the halls of the U.S. government.