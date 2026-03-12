أصبحت الأحذية الجلدية الرسمية رمزًا جديدًا للمكانة في أوساط مؤيدي الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، بعد أن اعتاد الأخير توزيعها كهدايا شخصية على كبار المسؤولين والمشرعين والزوار في البيت الأبيض، مقدمًا كل زوج من ماله الخاص.

وبحسب وول ستريت جورنال، يسأل ترمب خلال الاجتماعات: «هل حصلت على الحذاء؟»، فيما ظهر بعض المسؤولين وهم يرتدون الأحذية داخل المكتب البيضاوي، كجزء من طقوس التقدير الشخصي للرئيس.

وخلال مأدبة غداء في يناير، توقف ترمب فجأة للحديث عن أحذيته الجديدة «المذهلة»، قبل أن يقدم للإعلامي تاكر كارلسون زوجًا من الأحذية البنية الكلاسيكية.

ويُعجب ترمب بأحذية فلورشيم الأمريكية، المعروفة بالراحة والطابع الكلاسيكي، بأسعار معتدلة تصل إلى نحو 145 دولارًا للزوج. وغالبًا ما يوقع ترمب على العلبة أو يرفق معها بطاقة شكر، بعد أن يخمن مقاس الحذاء بنفسه ثم يسجل المقاس عبر مساعديه.

من حصل على الهدية؟

من بين المستفيدين من هذا التقليد:

  • نائب الرئيس جيه دي فانس
  • وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو
  • وزير الدفاع بيت هيغسيث
  • الإعلامي شون هانيتي
  • السناتور ليندسي غراهام

ويحرص كثير منهم على ارتداء الأحذية في حضور ترمب، رغم أن بعضهم يشعر بالحرج أو يفضل الأحذية الفاخرة الأخرى.

وأكد البيت الأبيض أن ترمب يدفع ثمن الأحذية من ماله الخاص، ليضيف لمسة شخصية على هديته، ويحوّلها إلى تقليد فريد يلفت الانتباه في أروقة الحكومة الأمريكية.