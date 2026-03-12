Leather dress shoes have become a new status symbol among supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, after he has taken to giving them as personal gifts to senior officials, lawmakers, and visitors at the White House, providing each pair from his own funds.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump asks during meetings, "Did you get the shoes?" while some officials have been seen wearing the shoes inside the Oval Office, as part of the president's personal appreciation rituals.

During a lunch in January, Trump suddenly paused to talk about his "amazing" new shoes before presenting a pair of classic brown shoes to journalist Tucker Carlson.

Trump is fond of the American Florsheim shoes, known for their comfort and classic style, with moderate prices reaching around $145 per pair. He often signs the box or includes a thank-you card, after guessing the shoe size himself and then recording the size through his aides.

Who Received the Gift?

Among the beneficiaries of this tradition:

Vice President J.D. Vance

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

Journalist Sean Hannity

Senator Lindsey Graham

Many of them are keen to wear the shoes in Trump's presence, although some feel embarrassed or prefer other luxury shoes.

The White House confirmed that Trump pays for the shoes out of his own pocket, adding a personal touch to his gift and turning it into a unique tradition that draws attention in the halls of the U.S. government.