أطلقت شركة واتساب ميزة جديدة مخصصة للأطفال تحت سن 13 عامًا، تتيح للوالدين الإشراف الكامل والتحكم في تجربة المراسلة، في خطوة وصفتها الشركة بأنها تعزيز لـ«الأمان الأسري الرقمي».
كيف يعمل الحساب العائلي؟
يرتبط حساب الطفل مباشرة بحساب ولي الأمر، مما يمنح الوالدين القدرة على:
- تحديد من يمكن للطفل التواصل معهم.
- مراقبة المجموعات التي ينضم إليها الطفل.
- مراجعة الرسائل من أرقام مجهولة قبل وصولها للطفل.
- تلقي تنبيهات فورية عند أي إضافة أو حظر أو بلاغ من الطفل.
ووفقًا لواتساب، فالمحادثات والمكالمات تظل مشفرة بالكامل، بينما تظل بعض الميزات محظورة مثل «الحالة» و«القنوات» وخصائص الذكاء الاصطناعي، لضمان بيئة آمنة وموثوقة.
وتتلخص خطوات تفعيل الحساب في:
- تحميل التطبيق على هاتف الطفل.
- إنشاء حساب بإدارة الوالدين وتوثيق رقم الهاتف.
- ربط الحساب بجهاز الوالد عبر مسح رمز QR.
- إنشاء رمز تعريف شخصي (PIN) للتحكم الكامل بالإعدادات.
متى يصل الحساب للأطفال؟
تبدأ الحسابات المدارة تدريجيًا في مختلف المناطق خلال الأشهر القادمة، مع مراعاة اللوائح والقوانين المحلية لكل بلد.
ومع هذه الخطوة، يدخل واتساب مرحلة جديدة من المراسلة العائلية الآمنة، ويتيح للأهل راحة البال في متابعة استخدام أطفالهم للتطبيق الشهير، بعيدًا عن أي محتوى غير مناسب أو رسائل مجهولة.
WhatsApp has launched a new feature designed for children under the age of 13, allowing parents full supervision and control over the messaging experience, in a move the company described as a boost to "digital family safety."
How does the family account work?
The child's account is directly linked to the parent's account, giving parents the ability to:
- Specify who the child can communicate with.
- Monitor the groups the child joins.
- Review messages from unknown numbers before they reach the child.
- Receive instant alerts for any additions, blocks, or reports from the child.
According to WhatsApp, conversations and calls remain fully encrypted, while some features are restricted, such as "status," "channels," and AI capabilities, to ensure a safe and reliable environment.
The steps to activate the account are summarized as follows:
- Download the app on the child's phone.
- Create an account managed by the parent and verify the phone number.
- Link the account to the parent's device by scanning a QR code.
- Create a personal identification number (PIN) for complete control over the settings.
When will the accounts be available for children?
Managed accounts will gradually roll out in various regions over the coming months, taking into account local regulations and laws in each country.
With this step, WhatsApp enters a new phase of safe family messaging, providing parents with peace of mind in monitoring their children's use of the popular app, away from any inappropriate content or unknown messages.