أطلقت شركة واتساب ميزة جديدة مخصصة للأطفال تحت سن 13 عامًا، تتيح للوالدين الإشراف الكامل والتحكم في تجربة المراسلة، في خطوة وصفتها الشركة بأنها تعزيز لـ«الأمان الأسري الرقمي».

كيف يعمل الحساب العائلي؟

يرتبط حساب الطفل مباشرة بحساب ولي الأمر، مما يمنح الوالدين القدرة على:

  • تحديد من يمكن للطفل التواصل معهم.
  • مراقبة المجموعات التي ينضم إليها الطفل.
  • مراجعة الرسائل من أرقام مجهولة قبل وصولها للطفل.
  • تلقي تنبيهات فورية عند أي إضافة أو حظر أو بلاغ من الطفل.

ووفقًا لواتساب، فالمحادثات والمكالمات تظل مشفرة بالكامل، بينما تظل بعض الميزات محظورة مثل «الحالة» و«القنوات» وخصائص الذكاء الاصطناعي، لضمان بيئة آمنة وموثوقة.

وتتلخص خطوات تفعيل الحساب في:

  • تحميل التطبيق على هاتف الطفل.
  • إنشاء حساب بإدارة الوالدين وتوثيق رقم الهاتف.
  • ربط الحساب بجهاز الوالد عبر مسح رمز QR.
  • إنشاء رمز تعريف شخصي (PIN) للتحكم الكامل بالإعدادات.

متى يصل الحساب للأطفال؟

تبدأ الحسابات المدارة تدريجيًا في مختلف المناطق خلال الأشهر القادمة، مع مراعاة اللوائح والقوانين المحلية لكل بلد.

ومع هذه الخطوة، يدخل واتساب مرحلة جديدة من المراسلة العائلية الآمنة، ويتيح للأهل راحة البال في متابعة استخدام أطفالهم للتطبيق الشهير، بعيدًا عن أي محتوى غير مناسب أو رسائل مجهولة.