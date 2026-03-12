WhatsApp has launched a new feature designed for children under the age of 13, allowing parents full supervision and control over the messaging experience, in a move the company described as a boost to "digital family safety."

How does the family account work?

The child's account is directly linked to the parent's account, giving parents the ability to:

Specify who the child can communicate with.

Monitor the groups the child joins.

Review messages from unknown numbers before they reach the child.

Receive instant alerts for any additions, blocks, or reports from the child.

According to WhatsApp, conversations and calls remain fully encrypted, while some features are restricted, such as "status," "channels," and AI capabilities, to ensure a safe and reliable environment.

The steps to activate the account are summarized as follows:

Download the app on the child's phone.

Create an account managed by the parent and verify the phone number.

Link the account to the parent's device by scanning a QR code.

Create a personal identification number (PIN) for complete control over the settings.

When will the accounts be available for children?

Managed accounts will gradually roll out in various regions over the coming months, taking into account local regulations and laws in each country.

With this step, WhatsApp enters a new phase of safe family messaging, providing parents with peace of mind in monitoring their children's use of the popular app, away from any inappropriate content or unknown messages.