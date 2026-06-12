The Al-Qadisiyah star "Julian Quinones" kicked off the scoring for the 2026 World Cup, opening the scoring in the 9th minute to lead his national team, Mexico, to a 2-0 victory over South Africa in the opening match at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.



The "Tricolor" took advantage of the early lead after Quinones' historic goal, becoming the first player to score in the expanded edition featuring 48 teams hosted by 3 countries.



In the second half, "Raul Jimenez" doubled the score with a second goal in the 67th minute, giving Mexico their first 3 points in Group A amidst a large crowd of 87,000 spectators.



Quinones' brilliance crowned his exceptional season with Al-Qadisiyah in the Saudi league, making him the first player from the Roshen Saudi League to score in a World Cup opener and etching his name in golden letters in the tournament's records.