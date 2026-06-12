قصّ نجم القادسية «جوليان كينيونيس» شريط أهداف كأس العالم 2026، بعدما افتتح التسجيل في الدقيقة 9 ليقود منتخب بلاده المكسيك للفوز 2-0 على جنوب أفريقيا في المباراة الافتتاحية على ملعب أزتيكا بمكسيكو سيتي.


واستفاد «التريكولور» من الأفضلية المبكرة بعد هدف «كينيونيس» التاريخي، ليصبح أول لاعب يسجل في النسخة الموسعة بمشاركة 48 منتخباً والمستضافة من 3 دول.


وفي الشوط الثاني، عزّز «راؤول خيمينيز» النتيجة بهدف ثانٍ في الدقيقة 67، ليمنح المكسيك أول 3 نقاط في المجموعة الأولى وسط حضور جماهيري غفير قدر بـ87 ألف متفرج.


وجاء تألق «كينيونيس» تتويجاً لموسمه الاستثنائي مع القادسية في الدوري السعودي، ليصبح أول لاعب من دوري روشن السعودي يسجل في افتتاحية كأس العالم ويكتب اسمه بأحرف من ذهب في سجلات المونديال.