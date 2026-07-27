أسندت اللجنة المنظمة لبطولة كأس القارات للأندية مهمة إدارة مواجهة الأهلي السعودي وأوكلاند سيتي النيوزيلندي المقررة يوم 26 أغسطس القادم على ملعب الإنماء إلى طاقم تحكيم مصري بقيادة الحكم الدولي أمين عمر، أحد أبرز الحكام المعتمدين لدى الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (FIFA).


ويعاون أمين عمر في إدارة اللقاء الحكمان المساعدان محمود أبو الرجال وأحمد حسام طه، فيما يتولى محمود ناجي مهمة الحكم الرابع.


وفي غرفة تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد (VAR)، يقود محمود عاشور الطاقم، بمساعدة طارق مجدي، وذلك ضمن الاستعدادات لإدارة المواجهة التي تجمع بطل دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة بنظيره أوكلاند سيتي، في افتتاح مشوار الفريقين ببطولة كأس القارات للأندية.