The organizing committee for the Club World Cup has assigned the task of officiating the match between Saudi Al-Ahli and New Zealand's Auckland City, scheduled for August 26, at Al-Inma Stadium, to an Egyptian refereeing team led by international referee Amin Omar, one of the most prominent referees accredited by the International Football Federation (FIFA).



Amin Omar will be assisted in officiating the match by assistant referees Mahmoud Abu Al-Rijal and Ahmed Hossam Taha, while Mahmoud Nagy will serve as the fourth official.



In the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room, Mahmoud Ashour leads the team, assisted by Tarek Magdy, as part of the preparations for the match that brings together the Asian Champions League winner and Auckland City, marking the start of both teams' journey in the Club World Cup.