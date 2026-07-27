أسندت اللجنة المنظمة لبطولة كأس القارات للأندية مهمة إدارة مواجهة الأهلي السعودي وأوكلاند سيتي النيوزيلندي المقررة يوم 26 أغسطس القادم على ملعب الإنماء إلى طاقم تحكيم مصري بقيادة الحكم الدولي أمين عمر، أحد أبرز الحكام المعتمدين لدى الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (FIFA).
ويعاون أمين عمر في إدارة اللقاء الحكمان المساعدان محمود أبو الرجال وأحمد حسام طه، فيما يتولى محمود ناجي مهمة الحكم الرابع.
وفي غرفة تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد (VAR)، يقود محمود عاشور الطاقم، بمساعدة طارق مجدي، وذلك ضمن الاستعدادات لإدارة المواجهة التي تجمع بطل دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة بنظيره أوكلاند سيتي، في افتتاح مشوار الفريقين ببطولة كأس القارات للأندية.
The organizing committee for the Club World Cup has assigned the task of officiating the match between Saudi Al-Ahli and New Zealand's Auckland City, scheduled for August 26, at Al-Inma Stadium, to an Egyptian refereeing team led by international referee Amin Omar, one of the most prominent referees accredited by the International Football Federation (FIFA).
Amin Omar will be assisted in officiating the match by assistant referees Mahmoud Abu Al-Rijal and Ahmed Hossam Taha, while Mahmoud Nagy will serve as the fourth official.
In the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room, Mahmoud Ashour leads the team, assisted by Tarek Magdy, as part of the preparations for the match that brings together the Asian Champions League winner and Auckland City, marking the start of both teams' journey in the Club World Cup.