Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant revealed today (Thursday) that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed the Israeli army to prepare for expanding its operations in Lebanon, in order to restore calm and security to the northern settlements.



Galant said: "Hezbollah launched heavy fire towards Israel yesterday, and the army responded strongly in the southern suburbs of Beirut by targeting Hezbollah positions throughout Lebanon," adding: "If the Lebanese government is unable to control the ground and prevent Hezbollah from threatening Israel, we will take control of the area and do it ourselves."



At the same time, the newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" reported that the Israeli army is present at 18 points in Lebanon compared to 5 points before the war began, noting that before the war, the army was stationed at 5 permanent defensive positions inside Lebanon, whereas today there are 18 additional fortified positions deep within the territory, where Israeli forces are tasked with pursuing elements of the Radwan Unit in Hezbollah.



The newspaper quoted military sources as saying: Israel is shifting its defensive strategy in Lebanon to a Gaza-style model.



Earlier today, the Israeli army announced the killing of the Revolutionary Guard leader and member of Hezbollah's missile unit "Abu Dhar Mohammadi" in an airstrike on Beirut (Tuesday), indicating that Mohammadi was a central figure in military coordination between Hezbollah and the Iranian regime and acted as a link and mediator between Hezbollah and senior Iranian officials.