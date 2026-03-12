كشف وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، اليوم (الخميس)، توجيه رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، للجيش الإسرائيلي بالاستعداد لتوسيع عملياته في لبنان، من أجل إعادة الهدوء والأمن إلى مستوطنات الشمال.
وقال كاتس: «حزب الله أطلق أمس رشقات نارية كثيفة باتجاه إسرائيل، ورد الجيش بقوة في الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت وباستهداف مواقع لحزب الله في أنحاء لبنان»، مضيفاً: «إذا كانت الحكومة اللبنانية غير قادرة على السيطرة على الأرض ومنع حزب الله من تهديد إسرائيل، فنحن سنأخذ السيطرة على المنطقة ونفعل ذلك بأنفسنا».
في الوقت ذاته، ذكرت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت»، أن الجيش الإسرائيلي يتواجد في 18 نقطة في لبنان مقارنة بـ 5 نقاط قبل بدء الحرب، موضحة أن الجيش كان قبل الحرب يتمركز في 5 مواقع دفاعية دائمة داخل لبنان أما اليوم فهناك 18 موقعا محصنا إضافيا في عمق الأراضي، حيث تُكلف القوات الإسرائيلية بملاحقة عناصر من قوة رضوان في حزب الله.
ونقلت الصحيفة عن مصادر عسكرية قولها: إسرائيل تُحوّل إستراتيجيتها الدفاعية في لبنان إلى نمط غزة.
وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي أعلن في وقت سابق اليوم قتل القيادي في الحرس الثوري والعضو ضمن وحدة صواريخ حزب الله «أبو ذر محمدي» في غارة على بيروت (الثلاثاء)، مبينة محمدي شكل عنصرا مركزيا في التنسيق العسكري بين حزب الله والنظام الإيراني وعمل كحلقة وصل ووسيط بين حزب الله ومسؤولين إيرانيين كبار.
