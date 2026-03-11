The disappearance of the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force, Ismail Qaani, from public view since the outbreak of the American-Israeli war about two weeks ago has sparked much debate and raised numerous questions.

A fate shrouded in mystery

As speculation about his fate, which is shrouded in mystery, has intensified amid an Israeli breach of the Iranian security apparatus, indicators of this have emerged in the assassination of the late leader Ali Khamenei and several senior commanders, as well as the breach of traffic cameras in Tehran.



According to the British newspaper "The Telegraph," Qaani has become the center of widespread controversy after surviving the strike that occurred at the beginning of the war, which resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several of his senior aides. His disappearance from the Iranian scene and his repeated survival from assassination attempts have left his fate widely questioned.

قاآني رفقة المرشد الراحل

Stories of execution and no official comment



There are circulating stories suggesting that the 68-year-old general may have been placed "under house arrest" or even "executed," due to internal suspicions regarding his potential collaboration with Israel. No official comment has been issued by Iranian authorities regarding this matter so far.



The report noted that Qaani, who succeeded Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad airport in 2020, has raised questions in recent years due to his repeated survival from deadly attacks. Reports indicate that he spent the past two years escaping attacks while those around him were killed.



According to the newspaper's report, in one of the Israeli strikes that targeted senior Revolutionary Guard leaders collectively during the 12-day war against Iran last June, he was initially believed to have been killed, but later appeared at a public event wearing civilian clothes and a baseball cap.



The intensity of rumors escalated when reports spoke of an Israeli list of Iranian figures targeted for assassination during the war, yet notably, Qaani's name was not included on it.



Reports indicated that the internal security apparatus of the Revolutionary Guard interrogated him to verify these suspicions. However, a Persian-language account on the "X" platform, believed to be linked to Mossad, denied last year that Qaani was one of its agents.

No one knows the truth



For its part, "The Telegraph" reported that Israeli sources with intelligence backgrounds stated that the truth remains unclear. One source said, "In the end, no one knows the truth. He may indeed be as he claims, a general loyal to the Iranian regime, or these rumors could be part of a process to weaken him and undermine his role in confronting Israel."