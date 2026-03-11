يثير اختفاء قائد «فيلق القدس» التابع للحرس الثوري الإيراني إسماعيل قاآني عن الأنظار منذ اندلاع الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية منذ نحو أسبوعين، الكثير من الجدل، ويطرح العديد من التساؤلات.

مصير يكتنفه الغموض

في وقت تصاعدت التكهنات حول مصيره الذي يكتنفه الغموض، في ظل اختراق إسرائيلي لجهاز الأمن الإيراني، وهو ما ظهرت مؤشراته في عملية تنفيذ اغتيال المرشد الراحل علي خامنئي وعدد من كبار القادة، واختراق بث كاميرات المرور في طهران.


ووفقاً لصحيفة «التلغراف» البريطانية، فإن قاآني أصبح محوراً لجدل واسع بعدما نجا من الضربة التي وقعت في بداية الحرب وأسفرت عن مقتل المرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي وعدد من كبار مساعديه. وأبقى اختفاؤه عن المشهد الإيراني وتكرار نجاته من عمليات اغتيال وتصفية، مصيره موضع تساؤل واسع.

قاآني رفقة المرشد الراحل

قاآني رفقة المرشد الراحل

روايات حول الإعدام ولاتعليق رسمي


وتتحدث روايات متداولة عن أن الجنرال البالغ من العمر 68 عاماً ربما تم وضعه «قيد الإقامة الجبرية» أو حتى «جرى إعدامه»، بسبب شكوك داخلية حول احتمال تعاونه مع إسرائيل. وهو ما لم يصدر بشأنه أي تعليق رسمي من قبل السلطات الإيرانية حتى الآن.


ولفت التقرير إلى أن قاآني خلف قاسم سليماني، الذي قُتل في غارة أمريكية قرب مطار بغداد عام 2020، قائداً لفيلق القدس، أثار خلال السنوات الأخيرة، علامات الاستفهام بسبب نجاته المتكررة من هجمات قاتلة. وتشير تقارير إلى أنه قضى العامين الماضيين وهو ينجو من الهجمات بينما يُقتل من حوله.


وحسب تقرير الصحيفة، فإنه في إحدى الضربات الإسرائيلية التي استهدفت كبار قادة الحرس الثوري بشكل جماعي خلال حرب الـ12 يوماً ضد إيران في يونيو الماضي، اعتُقد في البداية أنه قُتل، لكنه ظهر لاحقاً في فعالية عامة مرتدياً ملابس مدنية وقبعة بيسبول.


وتفاقمت حدة الشائعات، عندما تحدثت تقارير عن قائمة إسرائيلية لشخصيات إيرانية مستهدفة بالاغتيال خلال الحرب، إلا أن اللافت أن اسم قاآني لم يكن مدرجاً فيها.


وكانت تقارير أفادت بأن أجهزة الأمن الداخلي التابعة للحرس الثوري استجوبته للتحقق من هذه الشبهات. لكن حساباً باللغة الفارسية على منصة «إكس»، يُعتقد أنه مرتبطة بالموساد، نفى العام الماضي أن يكون قاآني أحد عملائه.

لا أحد يعرق الحقيقة


من جانبها، نقلت صحيفة «تلغراف» عن مصادر إسرائيلية ذات خلفية استخباراتية قولها إن الحقيقة لا تزال غير واضحة. وقال أحد المصادر: «في النهاية، لا أحد يعرف الحقيقة. ربما يكون بالفعل كما يقول عن نفسه، جنرالاً موالياً للنظام الإيراني، وربما تكون هذه الشائعات جزءاً من عملية لإضعافه وتقويض دوره في مواجهة إسرائيل».