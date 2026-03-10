The Crisis and Disaster Management Center in the Makkah Region has urged road users to exercise caution and avoid flood channels and areas where water accumulates, due to the impact of light to moderate to heavy thunderstorms affecting some governorates in the region at intermittent times from tomorrow (Wednesday) until next Sunday, according to a report issued by the National Meteorology Center. The National Meteorology Center had predicted in its weather report today that moderate to heavy thunderstorms would continue, leading to the flow of torrents accompanied by showers of hail and active winds in parts of the Eastern and Riyadh regions, while light to moderate rains are expected in parts of the Najran, Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and the highlands of the Makkah region, with a chance of fog formation in parts of those areas. Surface winds that stir up dust and sand will also be active in parts of the Qassim, Ha'il, and Al-Jawf regions.



The report indicated that the surface winds over the Red Sea are northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 20-40 km/h, reaching 50 km/h towards the Gulf of Aqaba, with wave heights ranging from one to two meters, reaching two and a half meters towards the Gulf of Aqaba. The sea condition is moderate to rough towards the Gulf of Aqaba.