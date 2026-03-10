أهاب مركز إدارة الأزمات والكوارث بإمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة بسالكي الطرق السريعة أخذ الحيطة والحذر وتجنب مجاري السيول ومناطق تجمعات المياه، نظرًا لتأثر بعض محافظات المنطقة بأمطار رعدية خفيفة ومتوسطة إلى غزيرة على فترات زمنية متفرقة من يوم غد (الأربعاء) إلى الأحد القادم، حسب التقرير الصادر عن مركز الأرصاد الوطني، وكان المركز الوطني للأرصاد توقع في تقريره اليوم عن حالة الطقس استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة على أجزاء من منطقتي الشرقية والرياض، في حين تكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من مناطق نجران، جازان، عسير، الباحة ومرتفعات منطقة مكة المكرمة مع فرصة تكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق. كما تنشط الرياح السطحية المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق القصيم، حائل والجوف.


وأشار التقرير، إلى أن الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 20-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة باتجاه خليج العقبة، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين يصل إلى مترين ونصف باتجاه خليج العقبة، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج باتجاه خليج العقبة.