أهاب مركز إدارة الأزمات والكوارث بإمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة بسالكي الطرق السريعة أخذ الحيطة والحذر وتجنب مجاري السيول ومناطق تجمعات المياه، نظرًا لتأثر بعض محافظات المنطقة بأمطار رعدية خفيفة ومتوسطة إلى غزيرة على فترات زمنية متفرقة من يوم غد (الأربعاء) إلى الأحد القادم، حسب التقرير الصادر عن مركز الأرصاد الوطني، وكان المركز الوطني للأرصاد توقع في تقريره اليوم عن حالة الطقس استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة على أجزاء من منطقتي الشرقية والرياض، في حين تكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من مناطق نجران، جازان، عسير، الباحة ومرتفعات منطقة مكة المكرمة مع فرصة تكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق. كما تنشط الرياح السطحية المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق القصيم، حائل والجوف.
وأشار التقرير، إلى أن الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 20-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة باتجاه خليج العقبة، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين يصل إلى مترين ونصف باتجاه خليج العقبة، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج باتجاه خليج العقبة.
The Crisis and Disaster Management Center in the Makkah Region has urged road users to exercise caution and avoid flood channels and areas where water accumulates, due to the impact of light to moderate to heavy thunderstorms affecting some governorates in the region at intermittent times from tomorrow (Wednesday) until next Sunday, according to a report issued by the National Meteorology Center. The National Meteorology Center had predicted in its weather report today that moderate to heavy thunderstorms would continue, leading to the flow of torrents accompanied by showers of hail and active winds in parts of the Eastern and Riyadh regions, while light to moderate rains are expected in parts of the Najran, Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and the highlands of the Makkah region, with a chance of fog formation in parts of those areas. Surface winds that stir up dust and sand will also be active in parts of the Qassim, Ha'il, and Al-Jawf regions.
The report indicated that the surface winds over the Red Sea are northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 20-40 km/h, reaching 50 km/h towards the Gulf of Aqaba, with wave heights ranging from one to two meters, reaching two and a half meters towards the Gulf of Aqaba. The sea condition is moderate to rough towards the Gulf of Aqaba.