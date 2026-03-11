واقع الطيران أوسع من خيالات السينما، فالسينما تحب المبالغة، لكن من يتأمل ما يجري في المطارات حول العالم يدرك أن الحقيقة أحياناً أكثر غرابة وتعقيداً من أي سيناريو كُتب للكاميرا.

اشتهر فيلم The Terminal الذي جسّد فيه الممثل Tom Hanks قصة رجل يجد نفسه عالقاً في مطار أمريكي بعد انهيار النظام السياسي في بلده، فيتحول المطار إلى عالم كامل يعيش فيه سنوات طويلة، استند الفيلم إلى قصة حقيقية لرجل إيراني اسمه Mehran Karimi Nasseri عاش فعلاً داخل مطار Charles de Gaulle Airport قرابة ثمانية عشر عاماً.

حين عُرض الفيلم، ظن كثير من الناس أن القصة استثنائية وأنها أقرب إلى حكاية رمزية عن البيروقراطية والحدود، لكن عالم الطيران أثبت مراراً أن ما يحدث في المطارات قد يتجاوز حدود الخيال.

في الأسابيع الأخيرة، ومع اضطراب الرحلات في عدة مناطق من العالم بسبب التوترات السياسية وإغلاق بعض الأجواء، بدأت تتكرر مشاهد تشبه ما كانت السينما تقدمه كحكايات نادرة.

قبل أيام تداولت وسائل الإعلام قصة رجل أوروبي وزوجته عالقين في مطار Suvarnabhumi Airport بعد أن أُلغيت رحلتهما. والمشكلة لم تكن مجرد تأخير بضع ساعات إنما سلسلة إلغاءات متتالية أرهقتهما مالياً حتى نفدت المبالغ المالية التي معهما، ليجدا نفسيهما في صالة المغادرة بلا قدرة، حتى على شراء الطعام.

هذا المشهد يتكرر في مطارات كثيرة كلما تعرضت صناعة الطيران لارتباك كبير.

خلال جائحة COVID-19 مثلاً، عاش العالم مشاهد غير مسبوقة؛ آلاف المسافرين عالقون في مطارات آسيا وأوروبا بعد إغلاق الحدود فجأة. بعضهم بقي أياماً طويلة في صالات العبور لأن تأشيراتهم لا تسمح لهم بدخول الدولة، ولا توجد رحلات تعيدهم إلى بلدانهم.

وفي عام 2022، حين اندلعت الحرب في أوكرانيا وأُغلق جزء كبير من المجال الجوي فوق أوروبا الشرقية، حدثت موجة إلغاء واسعة للرحلات. مئات الركاب وجدوا أنفسهم عالقين في مطارات مثل Warsaw Chopin Airport أو مطارات ألمانيا، ينتظرون إعادة ترتيب رحلاتهم في شبكة طيران ارتبكت فجأة. بعضهم اضطر للنوم على الأرض في صالات المغادرة، وبعضهم استهلك كل مدخراته في حجوزات فندقية مؤقتة.

الأمر لا يتعلق فقط بالحروب أو الجوائح، حتى الأعطال التقنية أو الأحوال الجوية يمكن أن تصنع قصصاً إنسانية معقدة.

في الولايات المتحدة مثلاً، تسبب انهيار أنظمة التشغيل لدى Southwest Airlines في شتاء 2022 في إلغاء آلاف الرحلات خلال أيام قليلة. عشرات الآلاف من الركاب تُركوا في مطارات مختلفة بلا رحلات بديلة فورية. بعضهم بقي يومين أو ثلاثة يحاول إعادة ترتيب سفره وسط شبكة طيران مشلولة.

هذه القصص تكشف جانباً إنسانياً لا يظهر عادة في صورة الطيران المغرية.

حين ننظر إلى خريطة الحركة الجوية العالمية ونرى آلاف الطائرات تعبر السماء في كل لحظة، يبدو النظام مثالياً ومنضبطاً، جداول دقيقة، ممرات جوية منظمة، ومطارات تعمل كأنها ساعات، لكن خلف هذه الصورة تقف منظومة شديدة الحساسية لأي اضطراب.

صناعة الطيران واحدة من أكثر الصناعات تعقيداً في العالم، الرحلة الواحدة تعتمد على شبكة ضخمة من العوامل، طائرة جاهزة، وطاقم مكتمل، ومطار يعمل، ومجال جوي مفتوح، وأنظمة تقنية مستقرة، وركاب قادرون على الوصول في الوقت المناسب.

أي خلل في أحد هذه العناصر يمكن أن يتسلسل بسرعة ليصنع أزمة تمتد عبر قارات كاملة.

من هنا تبدأ القصص التي لا تراها الكاميرات دائماً، مسافر نفدت نقوده بعد سلسلة إلغاءات، عائلة نامت على مقاعد المطار، طالب جامعي فاتته رحلة مهمة، أو مريض ينتظر الوصول إلى بلده.

المطار الذي يبدو عادة بوابة عبور سريعة يتحول أحياناً إلى مكان إقامة مؤقتة، فيه يختلط التعب بالقلق والانتظار الطويل.

الطيران في جوهره حركة وانسياب، وعد بأن المسافات يمكن أن تختصر وأن العالم صار أقرب، لكن الأزمات تذكّرنا بحقيقة أخرى، أن هذه الشبكة العالمية، رغم كل تقدمها التقني، لا تزال مرتبطة بقرارات البشر وتقلبات السياسة والاقتصاد والطقس.

تبدو بعض قصص المطارات وكأنها مشاهد سينمائية، لكنها في الواقع لحظات إنسانية حقيقية يعيشها أشخاص عاديون وجدوا أنفسهم فجأة خارج جدول الرحلات، وفي كل مرة يحدث فيها اضطراب كبير في الطيران يتكرر الدرس نفسه، التكنولوجيا قد تجعل العالم أصغر، لكن مصائر المسافرين تبقى أحياناً معلّقة بين بوابتين، وإعلان تأجيل.