About two weeks into the Iranian war on one side, and the American and Israeli war on the other, along with its repercussions in the region and the world; it becomes clear that this war is different, complex, and difficult to predict in terms of its outcome, especially since it is of a type of war—compared to others—that has no alternative in its repercussions and interests related to energy, trade, and investment. Consequently, its impact extends to the world, not just the region, which is one of the most complicated aspects of this war.

Moreover, the parties involved in the war do not have clear and declared objectives; the Americans and Israelis are fighting in the same trench and front, each with their own specific goals from this war, while Iran, on the other hand, does not have specific objectives for expanding the scope of the war, nor for its continued blatant and unjustified aggressions against the Gulf states, in addition to deepening the role of its proxies in Lebanon and Iraq to engage in this confrontation. There is also a shift from threatening American interests in the region to threatening civilians and infrastructure in the Gulf.

The most challenging aspect of this war is that the true victory in it—not the propaganda victory—is very costly for each party; the victory of the Americans and Israelis in overthrowing the regime or ending the nuclear and ballistic projects and their proxies requires Iranian surrender, which will only happen with ground forces or popular demonstrations. If this does not occur, it would be an Iranian victory that brings it back to the forefront and allows it to expand and threaten its Arab region, and more than that, a potential loss for Trump and his party in the upcoming midterm elections in Congress next November.

The international voices that have begun to emerge over the past two days calling for the war to stop and for negotiations to resume, especially from China and European leaders; have also shown a pressure factor on the conflicting parties, especially as the interests of those countries have started to be harmed regarding oil supplies to China—one of the undeclared objectives of the war—or in terms of gas for Europe, and the expected rise in inflation rates as a result. Additionally, Russia has entered the fray with calls to stop this war and to provide possible solutions for a settlement by returning Iran to being a state rather than a revolution, as revealed by the important phone call between Putin and Trump the day before yesterday.

The indicators suggest that this war will soon end with the bombing of the last military targets in Iran, after which all parties will return to negotiations. There will be no declared losers during the war, but there will certainly be losers after its conclusion, especially Iran, which will regress decades in time and will face a furious Gulf stance regarding its behavior, which will undoubtedly affect its future relations. This was described in a statement by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stating that Iran is the "biggest loser" if it continues its blatant aggressions.