بعد مرور حوالى أسبوعين من الحرب الإيرانية من جهة، والأمريكية والإسرائيلية من جهة أخرى، وتداعياتها في المنطقة والعالم؛ يتضح أن هذه الحرب مختلفة، ومعقدة، ويصعب التنبؤ بنهايتها، خصوصاً أنها من نمط الحروب -مقارنة بغيرها- التي ليس لها بديل في تداعياتها ومصالحها المرتبطة بالطاقة، والتجارة، والاستثمار، وبالتالي يمتد أثرها إلى العالم وليس فقط المنطقة، وهذا أحد أكثر تعقيدات هذه الحرب.

إضافة إلى أن أطراف الحرب لا يوجد لديهم أهداف واضحة ومعلنة منها؛ فالأمريكان والإسرائيليون يقاتلون في خندق وجبهة واحدة، وكل واحد له أهدافه الخاصة من هذه الحرب، وإيران في المقابل لا يوجد لها أهداف محددة من توسيع نطاق الحرب، واستمرار اعتداءاتها السافرة وغير المبررة على دول الخليج، فضلاً عن تعميق دور وكلائها في لبنان والعراق للانخراط في هذه المواجهة، كذلك التحوّل من تهديد المصالح الأمريكية في المنطقة إلى تهديد المدنيين والبنية التحتية في الخليج.

الأصعب في هذه الحرب أن الانتصار الحقيقي فيها -وليس الدعائي- مكلف جداً لكل طرف؛ فانتصار الأمريكان والإسرائيليين بإسقاط النظام أو إنهاء المشروع النووي والباليستي والوكلاء؛ يتطلب استسلاماً إيرانياً، وهذا لن يحدث إلًا بقوات على الأرض، أو مظاهرات شعبية، وإذا لم يتحقّق ذلك فهو في المقابل انتصار إيراني يُعيدها إلى الواجهة والتمدد وتهديد إقليمها العربي، وأكثر من ذلك خسارة محتملة لترمب وحزبه في الانتخابات النصفية للكونغرس نوفمبر المقبل.

الأصوات الدولية التي بدأت تظهر خلال اليومين الماضيين بضرورة وقف الحرب، والعودة إلى المفاوضات مجدّداً، وخصوصاً من الصين والقادة الأوروبيين؛ أظهرت هي الأخرى عامل ضغط على الأطراف المتنازعة، لا سيما أن مصالح تلك الدول بدأت تتضرر على مستوى إمدادات النفط للصين -وهو أحد الأهداف غير المعلنة للحرب-، أو على مستوى الغاز بالنسبة لأوروبا، وارتفاع معدلات التضخم المتوقع نتيجة لذلك، كذلك روسيا التي دخلت على خط الدعوات بإيقاف هذه الحرب، وتقديم الحلول الممكنة للتسوية بعودة إيران الدولة وليس الثورة، وهو ما كشف عنه الاتصال الهاتفي المهم بين بوتين وترمب أمس الأول.

المؤشرات أن هذه الحرب ستنتهي قريباً بقصف آخر الأهداف العسكرية في إيران، ثم تعود جميع الأطراف إلى المفاوضات، ولن يكون هناك خاسر معلن أثناء الحرب، ولكن حتماً سيكون هناك خاسرون بعد نهايتها، وخصوصاً إيران التي سوف تتراجع عقوداً من الزمن، وستواجه موقفاً خليجياً غاضباً من سلوكها، وسيؤثر حتماً على علاقاتها مستقبلاً، وهو ما وصفه بيان وزارة الخارجية السعودية بأن إيران هي «الخاسر الأكبر» إذا واصلت اعتداءاتها السافرة.