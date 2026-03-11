بدأت المستشارة أنجيلا ميركل بين العام 2005 و2006 برنامج الاندماج، وهو برنامج ناتج عن تحديات واجهتها ألمانيا من خلال عدم إقبال كثير من المقيمين فيها على تعلّم اللغة والاندماج في الثقافة وبالتالي في الخدمة العامة، وتنوعت الأسباب لذلك ومن أبرزها وجود العديد من ربات المنازل من أصول تركية وكردية وغيرها يعشن في تجمعات تسمح لهن بالتبضع والتواصل بلغتهن الأم، دون الحاجة لتعلّم الألمانية.

وضمن هذا البرنامج، حرصت السيدة ماريا بومر، المكلفة بقضايا الاندماج في الحكومة الاتحادية، على رفع عدد المنحدرين من خلفية مهاجرة في عدة مجالات، كالتدريس وخدمات رجال المطافئ والصحة بالإضافة للإعلام الذي كانت نسبة العاملين فيه من أصول مهاجرة 1 من كل 50، وتدرّج البرنامج من مرحلة الاستحباب والحث على الانضمام له إلى الوجوب، وهو ما ارتبط بعدة عوامل أبرزها التدخل الروسي في سوريا في سبتمبر 2015 وزيادة تدفق المهاجرين إلى أوروبا، وسعيهم للوصول إلى ألمانيا «سدرة المنتهى» والتي بطبيعة الحال تمثل الاقتصاد الأمثل.

كانت هناك عدة عوامل تتفاعل في ألمانيا حينها وبدرجة أقل صخباً في دول أوروبية أخرى، خاصة الدول الإسكندنافية وهولندا، حيث كان العامل الأول العامل الإنساني الشعبي والذي ظهر من خلال عبارات الترحيب بالمهاجرين التي رفعها الجمهور الألماني في مباريات البوندسليغا «الدوري الألماني»، وكان مبعثها التعاطف مع الحالة المأساوية للسوريين تحت القتل والتهجير والبراميل المتفجرة، لكن كان هناك أيضاً عامل الشك خاصة أن ما يقارب ثلث المهاجرين الذين ادعوا أنهم سوريون لم يكونوا كذلك.

العامل الثالث والبراغماتي هو شيخوخة المجتمع الألماني وما مثّله ذلك من شح في العاملين في بعض الوظائف المهمة ومزيد من الضغط على نظام التقاعد، وبالتالي أسهم الموظف السوري والذي ينقص معدل عمره عن معدل عمر الألماني بتسع سنوات، في التحول سريعاً من متلقي معونات إلى دافع ضرائب، واليوم يمثل الأطباء السوريون أكبر جنسية أجنبية في القطاع الصحي بحسب مجلة دير شبيغل، خاصة في المناطق الريفية التي يعزف عنها الأطباء الألمان.

لكن الصورة ليست مشرقة بالمطلق، فالمهاجرون عامة خاصة المسلمين ردة الفعل على وجودهم تعد أحد أهم أسباب صعود اليمين في ألمانيا، خاصة في الولايات الشرقية والتي كانت جزءاً من ألمانيا الشرقية سابقاً، وهذا ما توضحه نتائج حزب البديل لألمانيا (AFD) في انتخابات 2024 حيث حل أولاً في «تورينغن» وثانياً في «ساكسونيا»، كما تجب الإشارة إلى أن المهاجرين ليسوا كلهم نافعين للمجتمع، كما تطور الجدال بين تيار يميني يرى خطر الإسلام على القيم الليبرالية، وتيار ليبرالي يتناول الهوية الألمانية المرنة.

في العام 2020 بدأت المسببات غير الألمانية في التأثير على الاقتصاد الألماني، من جائحة كورونا وصولاً للصراع الروسي الأوكراني، وتأثيراته الأمنية والعسكرية وبالطبع الاقتصادية خاصة على مستوى أمن لطاقة، وصولاً إلى ضغط الإدارة الأمريكية على الصادرات الألمانية واستحداث تعرفات جمركية، وربما كان لافتاً مؤخراً وقوع ألمانيا بين كماشة عزوف ترمب عن الناتو وبالتالي ظهور أهمية التجنيد الإجباري من جهة، وبين تحدٍّ حول مدى ثقة السياسي في تجنيد وتعليم الشباب المسلم في ألمانيا على السلاح.

اليوم يقود ألمانيا المستشار والسياسي المحنك فريدريش ميرتس، ولا تعني رئاسته لحزب الاتحاد المسيحي الديموقراطي (CDU) في ألمانيا وهو حزب المستشارة السابقة أنجيلا ميركل، أي توافق بين السياستين بالضرورة ولا يعني ذلك بطبيعة الحال أي توافق في ظروف المرحلتين.

وهنا نفهم زيارة المستشار للبيت الأبيض بعد اندلاع الحرب الإسرائيلية الأمريكية مع إيران، وتصريحه: «لا أزال أفتقد إجابات بشأن الكيفية التي قد تتطوّر بها الأوضاع في إيران بعد الحرب»، وبعدها بثلاثة أيام أضاف: يجب منع موجات الهجرة انطلاقاً من إيران، والتي لا يمكن السيطرة عليها، كما عبّرت أحاديثه عن الحرص على الدولة وعدم تفككها بغض النظر عن النظام.

هذه النظرة تمثّل توافقاً مع الرؤية العقلانية للمملكة ودول الخليج، التي خبرت في منطقتنا كثيراً ما يعنيه سقوط الأنظمة وتفكك مؤسساتها، وكذلك ما خبرته أوروبا من قوارب المهاجرين بمختلف التحديات وأبرزها تحولهم كوقود لليمين المتطرف في صناديق الانتخابات.