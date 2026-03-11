Chancellor Angela Merkel initiated the integration program between 2005 and 2006, a program resulting from challenges faced by Germany due to the reluctance of many residents to learn the language and integrate into the culture, and consequently into public service. The reasons for this were varied, with one of the most notable being the presence of many housewives of Turkish, Kurdish, and other origins living in communities that allowed them to shop and communicate in their native language, without the need to learn German.

As part of this program, Ms. Maria Böhmer, responsible for integration issues in the federal government, sought to increase the number of individuals from immigrant backgrounds in various fields, such as teaching, firefighting services, health, and media, where the proportion of workers with immigrant backgrounds was 1 in every 50. The program progressed from a phase of recommendation and encouragement to join it to a requirement, which was linked to several factors, the most prominent of which was the Russian intervention in Syria in September 2015 and the increased flow of migrants to Europe, seeking to reach Germany, "the ultimate destination," which naturally represents the optimal economy.

There were several factors interacting in Germany at that time, and to a lesser extent in other European countries, especially the Scandinavian countries and the Netherlands. The first factor was the humanitarian public sentiment, which was expressed through welcoming phrases for migrants raised by the German public during Bundesliga matches. This was motivated by sympathy for the tragic situation of Syrians facing killing, displacement, and barrel bombs. However, there was also a factor of skepticism, especially since nearly a third of the migrants who claimed to be Syrian were not.

The third and pragmatic factor was the aging of German society and what that represented in terms of a shortage of workers in some important jobs and increased pressure on the pension system. Consequently, the Syrian employee, whose average age is nine years younger than that of the German, quickly transitioned from being a recipient of aid to a taxpayer. Today, Syrian doctors represent the largest foreign nationality in the health sector, according to Der Spiegel magazine, especially in rural areas that German doctors tend to avoid.

However, the picture is not entirely bright, as migrants in general, especially Muslims, have faced reactions to their presence that are among the main reasons for the rise of the far-right in Germany, particularly in the eastern states that were part of East Germany previously. This is evidenced by the results of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the 2024 elections, where it ranked first in Thuringia and second in Saxony. It should also be noted that not all migrants are beneficial to society, as a debate has developed between a right-wing current that sees a danger in Islam to liberal values and a liberal current that discusses the flexible German identity.

In 2020, non-German causes began to affect the German economy, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and its security, military, and of course economic impacts, especially regarding energy security, leading to pressure from the U.S. administration on German exports and the introduction of tariffs. Recently, it was striking to see Germany caught between the reluctance of Trump towards NATO and thus the emergence of the importance of conscription on one hand, and a challenge regarding the level of trust politicians have in recruiting and training Muslim youth in Germany for military service.

Today, Germany is led by the seasoned politician and chancellor Friedrich Merz, and his presidency of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Germany, the party of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, does not necessarily imply any alignment between the two policies, nor does it naturally indicate any agreement in the circumstances of the two phases.

Here we understand the Chancellor's visit to the White House following the outbreak of the Israeli-American war with Iran, and his statement: "I still miss answers about how the situation in Iran might develop after the war." Three days later, he added: "We must prevent waves of migration originating from Iran, which cannot be controlled," as his discussions expressed a concern for the state and its cohesion regardless of the regime.

This perspective represents an alignment with the rational vision of the Kingdom and Gulf states, which have experienced firsthand what the fall of regimes and the disintegration of their institutions means in our region, as well as what Europe has experienced with migrant boats amid various challenges, the most prominent of which is their transformation into fuel for the far-right in election boxes.