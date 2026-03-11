In the midst of the ongoing war and its significant impact on the region and the world in terms of oil supplies, trade movement, cargo transport, export and import chains, and flight journeys, some of the brotherly Gulf countries faced major problems due to the limited options and alternatives available to them. So where was the solution? The answer is that the solution was with the Kingdom, which was ready, prepared, and capable of being the hub of communication between the Gulf and the world. In doing so, it significantly alleviated the burden of the crisis, reduced its negative impact, and successfully played a vital and active role without noise or confusion in its service system. But how did it manage that?

Simply put, we are talking about a country that has harnessed all its resources to build a strong system of infrastructure that any ambitious nation needs to be a significant player among the countries of the world. Since the flow of oil during the era of the founder, King Abdulaziz, may he rest in peace, it has been diligently working to modernize every part of itself, equipping it with what is needed for the present and the future. Economic booms occurred, but they were not wasted; rather, they were employed for construction and human development to prepare generations equipped with knowledge and experience to manage their homeland to the fullest, despite all the fluctuations, crises, and disturbances the world has faced, and despite the targeting it has endured. Empty slogans were the sustenance that many ruling systems fed to their people, while the Kingdom worked quietly, with determination and resolve, indifferent to the buzzing around it. Other countries have had, and still have, natural wealth and resources equal to or greater than those of the Kingdom, yet they have failed to achieve even the minimum that the Kingdom has accomplished on all fronts. Here, the meaning of good governance becomes clear, where the primary and true goal is to genuinely develop the homeland, not an empty consumerist slogan devoid of action.

During this crisis, we saw major modern airports welcoming flights that could not reach some Gulf capitals, fully prepared for such emergencies. We witnessed the activation of oil transport from the Eastern Province to the Red Sea coast via the largest pipeline that was implemented decades ago with advanced strategic thinking. We saw massive modern ports with proactive readiness to receive the largest number of supertankers. We observed a modern network of land routes connecting the Kingdom with neighboring Gulf countries, ensuring the continuous arrival of everything it needs. We saw many things and even more details, all of which instill pride and joy in what has been achieved in our Kingdom, which has moved beyond thinking about the present to preparing for the future according to a strategic vision that has become a global model for others to emulate.

The strength, stability, and resilience of nations are measured in times of crisis, and here the Kingdom presents its practical model, leaving to fair history the evaluation of its experience and model.