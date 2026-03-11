في خضم الحرب الدائرة وتأثيرها الكبير على المنطقة والعالم لناحية إمدادات النفط والحركة التجارية ونقل البضائع وسلاسل التصدير والاستيراد ورحلات الطيران، واجهت بعض دول الخليج الشقيقة مشاكل كبرى بسبب محدودية الخيارات والبدائل لديها، فأين كان الحل؟ الإجابة أن الحل كان لدى المملكة، التي كانت جاهزة ومستعدة وقادرة على أن تكون محور التواصل بين الخليج والعالم، وبهذا تكون قد خففت كثيراً من وطأة الأزمة، وقلصت تأثيرها السلبي، واستطاعت بنجاح كبير أن تقوم بدور حيوي فاعل دون ضجيج، أو ارتباك في منظومة خدماتها. ولكن كيف استطاعت ذلك؟

ببساطة، نحن نتحدث عن دولة سخرت كل إمكاناتها لبناء منظومة قوية من البنى الأساسية التي يحتاجها أي وطن طموح يريد أن يكون رقماً صعباً بين دول العالم. منذ تدفق النفط فيها في عهد المؤسس الملك عبدالعزيز رحمه الله، وهي تعمل بدأب لتحديث كل جزء فيها، وتجهيزه بما يحتاج للحاضر والمستقبل. حدثت فيها ما سُمّيت بالطفرات الاقتصادية، لكنها لم تذهب هباءً بل تم توظيفها للبناء والتنمية البشرية لتجهيز أجيال مزوّدة بالعلم والخبرات لتدير وطنها على أكمل وجه، رغم كل التقلبات والأزمات والاضطرابات التي مر بها العالم، ورغم الاستهدافات التي تعرّضت لها. كانت الشعارات الجوفاء هي القوت الذي تطعمه كثير من أنظمة الحكم لشعوبها، بينما كانت المملكة تعمل بهدوء وعزيمة وإصرار، غير عابئة بالطنين الذي يدور حولها. دول أخرى كانت وما زالت لديها ثروات وموارد طبيعية تساوي أو تزيد عمّا هو لدى المملكة لكنها فشلت في تحقيق أدنى ما حققته المملكة على كل الأصعدة، وهنا يتضح معنى الحكم الرشيد الذي يكون هدفه الأساسي والحقيقي تنمية الوطن فعلاً، وليس شعاراً استهلاكياً فارغاً من العمل.

خلال هذه الأزمة رأينا مطارات حديثة كبرى تستقبل الرحلات التي لم تستطع الوصول الى بعض العواصم الخليجية، باستعداد تام لمثل هذه الطوارئ، ورأينا تفعيل نقل النفط من المنطقة الشرقية الى سواحل البحر الأحمر عبر أكبر خط أنابيب تم تنفيذه قبل عقود طويلة من الزمن بتفكير إستراتيجي متقدم. ورأينا موانئ حديثة ضخمة لديها جاهزية استباقية لاستقبال أكبر عدد من الناقلات الضخمة. ورأينا شبكة خطوط برية حديثة تربط المملكة بدول الخليج المجاورة استطاعت ضمان استمرارية وصول كل ما تحتاجه إليها، ورأينا أشياء كثيرة وتفاصيل أكثر كلها تبعث الفخر والزهو بما تحقق في مملكتنا التي تجاوزت التفكير في الحاضر إلى الاستعداد للمستقبل وفق رؤية إستراتيجية أصبحت نموذجاً عالمياً يحتذي به الآخرون.

قوة الدول وثباتها وصلابتها تقاس في أوقات الأزمات، وها هي المملكة تقدّم نموذجها عملياً، وتترك للتأريخ المنصف تقييم تجربتها ونموذجها.