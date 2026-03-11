تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في خضم الحرب الدائرة وتأثيرها الكبير على المنطقة والعالم لناحية إمدادات النفط والحركة التجارية ونقل البضائع وسلاسل التصدير والاستيراد ورحلات الطيران، واجهت بعض دول الخليج الشقيقة مشاكل كبرى بسبب محدودية الخيارات والبدائل لديها، فأين كان الحل؟ الإجابة أن الحل كان لدى المملكة، التي كانت جاهزة ومستعدة وقادرة على أن تكون محور التواصل بين الخليج والعالم، وبهذا تكون قد خففت كثيراً من وطأة الأزمة، وقلصت تأثيرها السلبي، واستطاعت بنجاح كبير أن تقوم بدور حيوي فاعل دون ضجيج، أو ارتباك في منظومة خدماتها. ولكن كيف استطاعت ذلك؟
ببساطة، نحن نتحدث عن دولة سخرت كل إمكاناتها لبناء منظومة قوية من البنى الأساسية التي يحتاجها أي وطن طموح يريد أن يكون رقماً صعباً بين دول العالم. منذ تدفق النفط فيها في عهد المؤسس الملك عبدالعزيز رحمه الله، وهي تعمل بدأب لتحديث كل جزء فيها، وتجهيزه بما يحتاج للحاضر والمستقبل. حدثت فيها ما سُمّيت بالطفرات الاقتصادية، لكنها لم تذهب هباءً بل تم توظيفها للبناء والتنمية البشرية لتجهيز أجيال مزوّدة بالعلم والخبرات لتدير وطنها على أكمل وجه، رغم كل التقلبات والأزمات والاضطرابات التي مر بها العالم، ورغم الاستهدافات التي تعرّضت لها. كانت الشعارات الجوفاء هي القوت الذي تطعمه كثير من أنظمة الحكم لشعوبها، بينما كانت المملكة تعمل بهدوء وعزيمة وإصرار، غير عابئة بالطنين الذي يدور حولها. دول أخرى كانت وما زالت لديها ثروات وموارد طبيعية تساوي أو تزيد عمّا هو لدى المملكة لكنها فشلت في تحقيق أدنى ما حققته المملكة على كل الأصعدة، وهنا يتضح معنى الحكم الرشيد الذي يكون هدفه الأساسي والحقيقي تنمية الوطن فعلاً، وليس شعاراً استهلاكياً فارغاً من العمل.
خلال هذه الأزمة رأينا مطارات حديثة كبرى تستقبل الرحلات التي لم تستطع الوصول الى بعض العواصم الخليجية، باستعداد تام لمثل هذه الطوارئ، ورأينا تفعيل نقل النفط من المنطقة الشرقية الى سواحل البحر الأحمر عبر أكبر خط أنابيب تم تنفيذه قبل عقود طويلة من الزمن بتفكير إستراتيجي متقدم. ورأينا موانئ حديثة ضخمة لديها جاهزية استباقية لاستقبال أكبر عدد من الناقلات الضخمة. ورأينا شبكة خطوط برية حديثة تربط المملكة بدول الخليج المجاورة استطاعت ضمان استمرارية وصول كل ما تحتاجه إليها، ورأينا أشياء كثيرة وتفاصيل أكثر كلها تبعث الفخر والزهو بما تحقق في مملكتنا التي تجاوزت التفكير في الحاضر إلى الاستعداد للمستقبل وفق رؤية إستراتيجية أصبحت نموذجاً عالمياً يحتذي به الآخرون.
قوة الدول وثباتها وصلابتها تقاس في أوقات الأزمات، وها هي المملكة تقدّم نموذجها عملياً، وتترك للتأريخ المنصف تقييم تجربتها ونموذجها.
In the midst of the ongoing war and its significant impact on the region and the world in terms of oil supplies, trade movement, cargo transport, export and import chains, and flight journeys, some of the brotherly Gulf countries faced major problems due to the limited options and alternatives available to them. So where was the solution? The answer is that the solution was with the Kingdom, which was ready, prepared, and capable of being the hub of communication between the Gulf and the world. In doing so, it significantly alleviated the burden of the crisis, reduced its negative impact, and successfully played a vital and active role without noise or confusion in its service system. But how did it manage that?
Simply put, we are talking about a country that has harnessed all its resources to build a strong system of infrastructure that any ambitious nation needs to be a significant player among the countries of the world. Since the flow of oil during the era of the founder, King Abdulaziz, may he rest in peace, it has been diligently working to modernize every part of itself, equipping it with what is needed for the present and the future. Economic booms occurred, but they were not wasted; rather, they were employed for construction and human development to prepare generations equipped with knowledge and experience to manage their homeland to the fullest, despite all the fluctuations, crises, and disturbances the world has faced, and despite the targeting it has endured. Empty slogans were the sustenance that many ruling systems fed to their people, while the Kingdom worked quietly, with determination and resolve, indifferent to the buzzing around it. Other countries have had, and still have, natural wealth and resources equal to or greater than those of the Kingdom, yet they have failed to achieve even the minimum that the Kingdom has accomplished on all fronts. Here, the meaning of good governance becomes clear, where the primary and true goal is to genuinely develop the homeland, not an empty consumerist slogan devoid of action.
During this crisis, we saw major modern airports welcoming flights that could not reach some Gulf capitals, fully prepared for such emergencies. We witnessed the activation of oil transport from the Eastern Province to the Red Sea coast via the largest pipeline that was implemented decades ago with advanced strategic thinking. We saw massive modern ports with proactive readiness to receive the largest number of supertankers. We observed a modern network of land routes connecting the Kingdom with neighboring Gulf countries, ensuring the continuous arrival of everything it needs. We saw many things and even more details, all of which instill pride and joy in what has been achieved in our Kingdom, which has moved beyond thinking about the present to preparing for the future according to a strategic vision that has become a global model for others to emulate.
The strength, stability, and resilience of nations are measured in times of crisis, and here the Kingdom presents its practical model, leaving to fair history the evaluation of its experience and model.