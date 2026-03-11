هنأت الناقدة الفنية مها متبولي، الفنانين أحمد العوضى ويارا السكري على مسلسل «علي كلاي»، كاشفة عن ارتباطهما عاطفياً.

قصة حب

وقالت في تصريحات إعلامية: «بقول لأحمد العوضى ويارا السكرى من بدرى مبروك، أنا ناقدة فنية بفهم مشاهد الحب، والحب الحقيقي إللي طالع من العين مش تمثيل، وببقى فاهمة التمثيل من الحقيقة».

وأضافت: «عيون أحمد العوضي ويارا السكري بتقول إن أكيد في قصة حب بينهم وبقولهم ألف مبروك».

علي كلاي

وتدور أحداث مسلسل «علي كلاي» فى إطار اجتماعى شعبى، ويجسد خلاله أحمد العوضى شخصية «علي»، ملاكم سابق يعيش في حي حلوان الشعبي، ويعمل فى تجارة قطع غيار السيارات، إلى جانب إدارته دار أيتام، قبل أن تتشابك حياته مع صراعات متعددة تمتد بين العمل والعلاقات العاطفية والاجتماعية.

أبطال المسلسل

يضم مسلسل «علي كلاى» في بطولته كلاً من أحمد العوضى، درة، يارا السكري، محمد ثروت، عصام السقا، انتصار، ريم سامي، وصفوة، محمود البزاوي، سارة بركة، رحمة محسن، طارق الدسوقي، وبسام رجب، في عمل درامي اجتماعي تشويقي من تأليف محمود حمدان وإخراج محمد عبد السلام وإنتاج شركة سينرجي.