هنأت الناقدة الفنية مها متبولي، الفنانين أحمد العوضى ويارا السكري على مسلسل «علي كلاي»، كاشفة عن ارتباطهما عاطفياً.
قصة حب
وقالت في تصريحات إعلامية: «بقول لأحمد العوضى ويارا السكرى من بدرى مبروك، أنا ناقدة فنية بفهم مشاهد الحب، والحب الحقيقي إللي طالع من العين مش تمثيل، وببقى فاهمة التمثيل من الحقيقة».
وأضافت: «عيون أحمد العوضي ويارا السكري بتقول إن أكيد في قصة حب بينهم وبقولهم ألف مبروك».
علي كلاي
وتدور أحداث مسلسل «علي كلاي» فى إطار اجتماعى شعبى، ويجسد خلاله أحمد العوضى شخصية «علي»، ملاكم سابق يعيش في حي حلوان الشعبي، ويعمل فى تجارة قطع غيار السيارات، إلى جانب إدارته دار أيتام، قبل أن تتشابك حياته مع صراعات متعددة تمتد بين العمل والعلاقات العاطفية والاجتماعية.
أبطال المسلسل
يضم مسلسل «علي كلاى» في بطولته كلاً من أحمد العوضى، درة، يارا السكري، محمد ثروت، عصام السقا، انتصار، ريم سامي، وصفوة، محمود البزاوي، سارة بركة، رحمة محسن، طارق الدسوقي، وبسام رجب، في عمل درامي اجتماعي تشويقي من تأليف محمود حمدان وإخراج محمد عبد السلام وإنتاج شركة سينرجي.
The art critic Maha Metboul congratulated the artists Ahmed El Awadi and Yara El Sokary on the series "Ali Clay," revealing their romantic relationship.
Love Story
She stated in media remarks: "I say to Ahmed El Awadi and Yara El Sokary early on, congratulations! I am an art critic who understands love scenes, and the real love that comes from the eyes is not acting; I can differentiate between acting and reality."
She added: "Ahmed El Awadi and Yara El Sokary's eyes say that there is definitely a love story between them, and I wish them a thousand congratulations."
Ali Clay
The events of the series "Ali Clay" take place in a social and popular context, where Ahmed El Awadi portrays the character "Ali," a former boxer living in the popular neighborhood of Helwan, working in the trade of auto parts, in addition to managing an orphanage, before his life becomes entangled in various conflicts that extend between work and romantic and social relationships.
Cast of the Series
The series "Ali Clay" stars Ahmed El Awadi, Dora, Yara El Sokary, Mohamed Tharwat, Essam El Sakka, Entsar, Reem Sami, Safwat, Mahmoud El Bazawy, Sara Baraka, Rahma Mohsen, Tarek El Desouki, and Bassam Ragab, in a thrilling social drama written by Mahmoud Hamdan, directed by Mohamed Abdel Salam, and produced by Synergy Company.