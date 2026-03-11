The art critic Maha Metboul congratulated the artists Ahmed El Awadi and Yara El Sokary on the series "Ali Clay," revealing their romantic relationship.

Love Story

She stated in media remarks: "I say to Ahmed El Awadi and Yara El Sokary early on, congratulations! I am an art critic who understands love scenes, and the real love that comes from the eyes is not acting; I can differentiate between acting and reality."

She added: "Ahmed El Awadi and Yara El Sokary's eyes say that there is definitely a love story between them, and I wish them a thousand congratulations."

Ali Clay

The events of the series "Ali Clay" take place in a social and popular context, where Ahmed El Awadi portrays the character "Ali," a former boxer living in the popular neighborhood of Helwan, working in the trade of auto parts, in addition to managing an orphanage, before his life becomes entangled in various conflicts that extend between work and romantic and social relationships.

Cast of the Series

The series "Ali Clay" stars Ahmed El Awadi, Dora, Yara El Sokary, Mohamed Tharwat, Essam El Sakka, Entsar, Reem Sami, Safwat, Mahmoud El Bazawy, Sara Baraka, Rahma Mohsen, Tarek El Desouki, and Bassam Ragab, in a thrilling social drama written by Mahmoud Hamdan, directed by Mohamed Abdel Salam, and produced by Synergy Company.