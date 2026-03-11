كشف الفنان حسن عسيري تعاونه مع الفنان ناصر القصبي لإعداد مسلسل خارج الصندوق، واصفاً المسلسل بالمشروع المهم والعميق.

تعامل فكري

وقال خلال استضافته في برنامج «مسرح الحياة»، الذي يقدمه الإعلامي علي العلياني: «التعامل مع ناصر فكري، يمكن في طاش كان تعامل إنتاج يأتي يصور يومين، أما أنا تعاملي مع ناصر فكرياً استثنائي وهو يعلم ماذا يريد».

آخر الأعمال

وانتهى ناصر القصبي أخيراً من المشاركة في فيلم «The Seven Dogs» من ﺗﺄﻟﻴﻒ تركي آل الشيخ، وسيناريو وحوار محمد الدباح، وهو من بطولة الفنان كريم عبدالعزيز، أحمد عز، مونيكا بيلوتشي، هنا الزاهد، تارا عماد، منة شلبي، هالة صدقي، سلمان خان، سيد رجب، ناصر القصبي، ماكس هوانج، شاديبو، وسانجاي دوت.