The artist Hassan Asiri revealed his collaboration with the artist Nasser Al-Qasabi to prepare an out-of-the-box series, describing the series as an important and profound project.

Intellectual Collaboration

He said during his appearance on the program "The Theater of Life," hosted by the media figure Ali Al-Alyani: "The collaboration with Nasser is intellectual; in 'Tash', the collaboration was production-based, filming for two days. However, my collaboration with Nasser intellectually is exceptional, and he knows what he wants."

Latest Works

Nasser Al-Qasabi has recently completed his participation in the film "The Seven Dogs," written by Turki Al-Sheikh, with a screenplay and dialogue by Mohammed Al-Dabbah. The film stars artists Karim Abdel Aziz, Ahmed Ezz, Monica Bellucci, Hanaa Al-Zahid, Tara Emad, Menna Shalaby, Hala Sedky, Salman Khan, Sayed Ragab, Nasser Al-Qasabi, Max Huang, Shadibo, and Sanjay Dutt.