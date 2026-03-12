The advisor to the UAE President, Anwar Gargash, confirmed today (Thursday) that his country stands firm and steadfast in the face of Iranian aggression.



Gargash wrote in a post on the "X" platform: "Wars throughout history have been linked to rumors and attempts at confusion, so being cautious about them is a national responsibility," adding: "The UAE stands today in a firm and steadfast position against Iranian aggression, and with this resilience, our media and community responsibility to confront the enemy's rumors and prevent their promotion becomes evident."



He pointed out that his country is "on the verge of a decisive overcoming of this crisis," stressing the need to leave no room for rumors.



The UAE had announced that its air defenses dealt with 6 ballistic missiles, 7 cruise missiles, and 39 drones coming from Iran yesterday, clarifying that since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, the UAE air defenses have dealt with 268 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1514 drones.



It was noted that the aggression resulted in 6 fatalities, while the UAE Ministry of Defense confirmed that it is on high alert and ready to deal with any threats and to firmly confront anything that targets the security of the state, ensuring the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protecting its national interests and resources.