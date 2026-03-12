أكد مستشار الرئيس الإماراتي أنور قرقاش، اليوم (الخميس)، أن بلاده تقف اليوم في موقف صلب وثابت في مواجهة العدوان الإيراني.


وكتب قرقاش في منشور على منصة «إكس»: «ارتبطت الحروب عبر التاريخ بالشائعات ومحاولات التشويش، فالحذر منها مسؤولية وطنية»، مضيفاً: «الإمارات تقف اليوم في موقف صلب وثابت في مواجهة العدوان الإيراني، ومع هذا الصمود تبرز مسؤوليتنا الإعلامية والمجتمعية في التصدي لشائعات العدو ومنع ترويجها».


وأشار إلى أن بلاده «اليوم على أعتاب تجاوز حاسم لهذه الأزمة»، مشدداً على وجوب عدم ترك المجال للشائعات.


وكانت الإمارات أعلنت تعامل الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية أمس مع 6 صواريخ باليستية، و7 صواريخ جوالة، و39 طائرة مسيرة قادمة من إيران، موضحة أنه ومنذ بدء الاعتداء الإيراني السافر تعاملت الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع 268 صاروخاً باليستياً، و15 صاروخا جوالا، و1514 طائرة مسيرة.


وأشارت إلى أن الاعتداء خلف 6 قتلى، فيما أكدت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية أنها على أهبة الاستعداد والجاهزية للتعامل مع أية تهديدات والتصدي بحزم لكل ما يستهدف زعزعة أمن الدولة، وبما يضمن صون سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها ويحمي مصالحها ومقدراتها الوطنية.