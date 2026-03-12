A recent study from the University of Kentucky has revealed that insomnia and sleep disorders may be early signs of Alzheimer's disease, even years before memory loss symptoms appear.

Researchers believe that the accumulation of tau protein in the brain plays a key role in sleep disturbances by keeping neurons in a state of excessive activity, preventing the brain from entering deep sleep, which is essential for repair and memory consolidation.

As "tau" accumulates, the brain converts energy into producing glutamate, an important neurotransmitter for learning, but its excessive levels continuously stimulate neurons, causing persistent wakefulness and disrupting normal sleep.

The results showed that sleep disorders may appear even before the formation of complete tau aggregates, explaining the onset of insomnia years before memory impairment or concentration issues in some patients.

Research indicates a vicious cycle: the disease causes sleep disturbances, and poor sleep may accelerate the progression of the disease. Scientists hypothesize that understanding this relationship could help develop treatments to break this cycle, such as certain epilepsy or diabetes medications that reduce excessive neuronal activity.

Although the study was conducted on animal models, researchers emphasize that improving sleep and maintaining a healthy lifestyle may reduce the risk of developing the disease or slow its progression.