كشفت دراسة حديثة من جامعة كنتاكي الأمريكية أن الأرق واضطرابات النوم قد تكون أول علامات مبكرة لمرض ألزهايمر، حتى قبل سنوات من ظهور أعراض فقدان الذاكرة.
يعتقد الباحثون أن تراكم بروتين تاو (Tau) في الدماغ يلعب دورًا أساسيًا في اضطراب النوم، عبر إبقاء الخلايا العصبية في حالة نشاط مفرط، ما يمنع الدماغ من الدخول في النوم العميق الضروري لترميمه وتثبيت الذاكرة.
ومع تراكم «تاو»، يحول الدماغ الطاقة إلى إنتاج الغلوتامات، وهو ناقل عصبي مهم للتعلم، لكن ارتفاعه بشكل زائد يحفز الخلايا العصبية بشكل مستمر، مما يسبب يقظة دائمة ويعطل النوم الطبيعي.
وأظهرت النتائج أن اضطرابات النوم قد تظهر حتى قبل تشكل تجمعات تاو الكاملة، ما يفسر ظهور الأرق قبل سنوات من ضعف الذاكرة أو مشكلات التركيز لدى بعض المرضى.
وتشير الأبحاث إلى وجود حلقة مفرغة: المرض يسبب اضطرابات النوم، وضعف النوم قد يسرّع تطور المرض. ويفترض العلماء أن فهم هذه العلاقة يمكن أن يساعد في تطوير علاجات لكسر هذه الحلقة، مثل بعض أدوية الصرع أو السكري التي تقلل النشاط العصبي الزائد.
ورغم أن الدراسة أُجريت على نماذج حيوانية، إلا أن الباحثين يؤكدون أن تحسين النوم والحفاظ على نمط حياة صحي قد يقلل من خطر الإصابة بالمرض أو يبطئ تطوره.
A recent study from the University of Kentucky has revealed that insomnia and sleep disorders may be early signs of Alzheimer's disease, even years before memory loss symptoms appear.
Researchers believe that the accumulation of tau protein in the brain plays a key role in sleep disturbances by keeping neurons in a state of excessive activity, preventing the brain from entering deep sleep, which is essential for repair and memory consolidation.
As "tau" accumulates, the brain converts energy into producing glutamate, an important neurotransmitter for learning, but its excessive levels continuously stimulate neurons, causing persistent wakefulness and disrupting normal sleep.
The results showed that sleep disorders may appear even before the formation of complete tau aggregates, explaining the onset of insomnia years before memory impairment or concentration issues in some patients.
Research indicates a vicious cycle: the disease causes sleep disturbances, and poor sleep may accelerate the progression of the disease. Scientists hypothesize that understanding this relationship could help develop treatments to break this cycle, such as certain epilepsy or diabetes medications that reduce excessive neuronal activity.
Although the study was conducted on animal models, researchers emphasize that improving sleep and maintaining a healthy lifestyle may reduce the risk of developing the disease or slow its progression.