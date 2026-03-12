كشفت دراسة حديثة من جامعة كنتاكي الأمريكية أن الأرق واضطرابات النوم قد تكون أول علامات مبكرة لمرض ألزهايمر، حتى قبل سنوات من ظهور أعراض فقدان الذاكرة.

يعتقد الباحثون أن تراكم بروتين تاو (Tau) في الدماغ يلعب دورًا أساسيًا في اضطراب النوم، عبر إبقاء الخلايا العصبية في حالة نشاط مفرط، ما يمنع الدماغ من الدخول في النوم العميق الضروري لترميمه وتثبيت الذاكرة.

ومع تراكم «تاو»، يحول الدماغ الطاقة إلى إنتاج الغلوتامات، وهو ناقل عصبي مهم للتعلم، لكن ارتفاعه بشكل زائد يحفز الخلايا العصبية بشكل مستمر، مما يسبب يقظة دائمة ويعطل النوم الطبيعي.

وأظهرت النتائج أن اضطرابات النوم قد تظهر حتى قبل تشكل تجمعات تاو الكاملة، ما يفسر ظهور الأرق قبل سنوات من ضعف الذاكرة أو مشكلات التركيز لدى بعض المرضى.

وتشير الأبحاث إلى وجود حلقة مفرغة: المرض يسبب اضطرابات النوم، وضعف النوم قد يسرّع تطور المرض. ويفترض العلماء أن فهم هذه العلاقة يمكن أن يساعد في تطوير علاجات لكسر هذه الحلقة، مثل بعض أدوية الصرع أو السكري التي تقلل النشاط العصبي الزائد.

ورغم أن الدراسة أُجريت على نماذج حيوانية، إلا أن الباحثين يؤكدون أن تحسين النوم والحفاظ على نمط حياة صحي قد يقلل من خطر الإصابة بالمرض أو يبطئ تطوره.