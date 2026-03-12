While the cost of the war rose to $11.3 billion in the first six days, U.S. officials warned that the Strait of Hormuz could become a dangerous area.



The Wall Street Journal reported that Pentagon officials stated the Strait of Hormuz, which is only 21 miles wide at its narrowest point, could turn into a danger zone if ships attempt to cross it, adding, "It is very dangerous to send warships into this narrow passage until the risks of Iranian fire diminish."



For his part, one U.S. Navy official explained that the Strait of Hormuz could become an Iranian kill box if ships start trying to cross, while several shipping companies confirm that the return of maritime traffic through this strait will take a long time.



The companies stated that they do not expect a quick recovery of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, coinciding with reports from Western media about the deployment of around 12 mines in the channel, which has complicated the situation further.



On another note, officials from President Donald Trump's administration confirmed during a briefing before Congress this week that the first six days of the war against Iran cost the United States more than $11.3 billion, according to what NBC News reported from them.



Several congressional aides expect the White House to soon request additional funding for the war from Congress, anticipating that the request could reach $50 billion, while others said that this estimate seems low.



Democratic Senator Chris Coons from Delaware told reporters yesterday that he believes the amount is higher than that, as the current figure does not cover all aspects of the war, adding, "I expect the total current operational cost to be much higher than that; if all you're looking for is the cost of replacing used munitions, it already exceeds $10 billion."



A Pentagon spokesperson stated, "We do not comment on discussions or closed matters," adding, "Regarding the cost of Operation Epic Wrath, we will not know the cost until the mission is complete."