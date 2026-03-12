في حين ارتفعت كلفة الحرب في الأيام الستة الأولى إلى 11.3 مليار دولار، حذر مسؤولون أمريكيون من تحول مضيق هرمز إلى منطقة خطرة.


ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن مسؤولين في البنتاغون قولهم: إن مضيق هرمز الذي لا يتجاوز عرضه 21 ميلاً في أضيق نقطة، قد يتحول لمنطقة خطر إذا ما حاولت السفن عبوره، مضيفين: «من الخطير جداً إرسال سفن حربية إلى هذا الممر الضيق حتى تتلاشى مخاطر النيران الإيرانية».


من جهته، أوضح أحد المسؤولين في البحرية الأمريكية أن مضيق هرمز قد يتحول إلى صندوق قتل إيراني إذا بدأت السفن بمحاولة العبور، فيما تؤكد عدة شركات شحن أن عودة الحركة الملاحية للسفن عبر هذا المضيق ستأخذ وقتاً طويلاً.


وقالت الشركات إنها لا تتوقع تعافيا سريعا لحركة المرور بمضيق هرمز، جاء ذلك في الوقت الذي تؤكد وسائل إعلام غربية نشر نحو 12 لغما في القناة مما زاد الوضع تعقيداً.


من جهة أخرى، أكد مسؤولون من إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، خلال جلسة إحاطة أمام الكونجرس، هذا الأسبوع، أن الأيام الستة الأولى من الحرب على إيران كلّفت الولايات المتحدة أكثر من 11.3 مليار دولار، بحسب ما نقلته عنهم شبكة «إن بي سي نيوز».


ويتوقع عدد من مساعدي الكونجرس أن يقدم البيت الأبيض قريباً طلباً إلى الكونجرس للحصول على تمويل إضافي للحرب، متوقعين أن يصل الطلب إلى 50 مليار دولار، بينما قال آخرون إن هذا التقدير يبدو منخفضاً.


وقال السيناتور الديمقراطي عن ولاية ديلاوير، كريس كونز، للصحفيين، أمس، إنه يعتقد أن المبلغ أعلى من ذلك، لأن الرقم الحالي لا يشمل كل جوانب الحرب، مضيفاً «أتوقع أن يكون إجمالي التكلفة التشغيلية الحالية أعلى من ذلك بكثير، إذا كان كل ما تبحث عنه هو تكلفة استبدال الذخائر المستخدمة، فإنها تتجاوز بالفعل 10 مليارات دولار».


من جهته، قال متحدث باسم البنتاغون: «نحن لا نعلق على المناقشات أو المسائل المغلقة»، مضيفاً: «فيما يتعلق بتكلفة عملية (الغضب الملحمي)، لن نعرف التكلفة حتى تكتمل المهمة».