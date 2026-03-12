In the world of commercial aviation, profits are not only measured by the number of flights but also by the number of filled seats. The aviation industry is considered one of the most cost-sensitive industries, where a single empty seat can completely overturn the profit and loss calculations.

Despite the prevalence of enticing offers that are sometimes sold for prices as low as 19 euros, the financial reality for airlines is more complex than it appears to travelers. Every flight carries behind it a massive system of costs that consume most of the revenues before the company achieves any actual profit margin.

The cost of fuel is the most influential factor in the budget of flights. In medium-range aircraft that accommodate about 189 seats, the fuel bill consumes the equivalent of the revenues from approximately 54 seats.

And the cost does not stop at the price of kerosene alone; it also includes hedging contracts against price fluctuations, in addition to the extra fuel burned during flight delays or route changes.

For this reason, variable fuel costs are the most confusing for financial managers in airlines, as it is difficult to predict their fluctuations.

Behind every takeoff stands a huge team of workers, where the salaries of the workforce consume the equivalent of the revenues from 39 seats.

These costs include the salaries of pilots and flight attendants, in addition to travel and accommodation allowances and ongoing training on medical and technical simulators.

Also included in this system are maintenance engineers and technicians, along with operations staff, revenue management, and technical and legal system experts who manage the flight network from behind the scenes.

Even when the aircraft remains stationary on the airport ground, the financial meter does not stop. Most commercial aircraft are leased under long-term contracts or financed through bank loans, which costs companies the equivalent of the revenues from 28 seats on each flight.

Additionally, there are costs for insurance against accidents and disasters, along with sovereign fees and taxes imposed by airports and aviation authorities, which consume the value of another 23 seats.

The value of an additional 18 seats goes to heavy maintenance operations, which are expenses that cannot be postponed regardless of the financial circumstances. Regulatory bodies impose strict periodic inspections on aircraft, such as the inspections known as C-Checks and D-Checks, which include replacing spare parts and updating navigation systems to ensure the highest levels of safety.

The remaining costs are distributed across a wide range of services that travelers may not notice.

These expenses include global reservation systems, travel agent commissions, credit card fees, as well as customer service costs and compensations paid in case of flight delays or cancellations.

Companies also spend significant amounts on marketing, digital technologies, and in-flight entertainment and internet connectivity systems, in addition to catering services and meals.

When these costs are totaled, it becomes clear that most ticket revenues go directly to cover operational expenses, leaving a very slim profit margin.

For this reason, airlines are increasingly relying on what is known as ancillary revenues, such as cargo shipping in the belly of the aircraft, selling business class tickets, additional baggage fees, as well as selling food, beverages, and duty-free goods.

In the end, a seat may seem just a number in the rows of the aircraft, but in reality, it is a crucial element in the profit equation. One empty seat may mean a loss, while filling it may turn an entire flight into a profitable deal.