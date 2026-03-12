في عالم الطيران التجاري، لا تُقاس الأرباح بعدد الرحلات فقط، بل بعدد المقاعد الممتلئة أيضاً. فصناعة الطيران تُعد واحدة من أكثر الصناعات حساسية تجاه التكاليف، حيث يمكن لمقعد واحد شاغر أن يقلب حسابات الربح والخسارة بالكامل.

ورغم انتشار العروض المغرية التي تُباع أحياناً بأسعار لا تتجاوز 19 يورو، فإن الواقع المالي لشركات الطيران أكثر تعقيداً مما يبدو للمسافرين. فكل رحلة جوية تحمل خلفها منظومة ضخمة من التكاليف التي تلتهم معظم الإيرادات قبل أن تحقق الشركة أي هامش ربح فعلي.

تُعد تكلفة الوقود العامل الأكثر تأثيراً في ميزانية الرحلات الجوية. ففي الطائرات متوسطة المدى التي تضم نحو 189 مقعداً، تستهلك فاتورة الوقود ما يعادل إيرادات 54 مقعداً تقريباً.

ولا تقف الكلفة عند سعر الكيروسين فقط، بل تشمل أيضاً عقود التحوط ضد تقلبات الأسعار، إضافة إلى الوقود الإضافي الذي يُحرق أثناء التأخيرات الجوية أو تغيير مسارات الرحلات.

لهذا السبب يُعد الوقود المتغير الأكثر إرباكاً لمديري المالية في شركات الطيران، لأنه يصعب التنبؤ بتقلباته.

ووراء كل إقلاع يقف فريق ضخم من العاملين، حيث تستهلك رواتب الكوادر البشرية ما يعادل إيرادات 39 مقعداً.

وتشمل هذه التكاليف رواتب الطيارين والمضيفين، إضافة إلى بدلات السفر والإقامة والتدريب المستمر على أجهزة المحاكاة الطبية والفنية.

كما يدخل ضمن هذه المنظومة مهندسو الصيانة والفنيون، إلى جانب موظفي العمليات وإدارة الإيرادات وخبراء الأنظمة التقنية والقانونية الذين يديرون شبكة الرحلات من خلف الكواليس.

حتى عندما تبقى الطائرة متوقفة على أرض المطار، فإن العداد المالي لا يتوقف. فمعظم الطائرات التجارية يتم استئجارها بعقود طويلة الأجل أو تمويلها بقروض مصرفية، وهو ما يكلّف الشركات ما يعادل إيرادات 28 مقعداً من كل رحلة.

وتضاف إلى ذلك تكاليف التأمين ضد الحوادث والكوارث، إلى جانب الرسوم السيادية والضرائب التي تفرضها المطارات وهيئات الطيران، والتي تلتهم قيمة 23 مقعداً أخرى.

وتذهب قيمة 18 مقعداً إضافياً إلى عمليات الصيانة الثقيلة، وهي نفقات لا يمكن تأجيلها مهما كانت الظروف المالية. فالهيئات التنظيمية تفرض فحوصات دورية صارمة للطائرات، مثل عمليات الفحص المعروفة باسم C-Checks وD-Checks، والتي تشمل استبدال قطع الغيار وتحديث أنظمة الملاحة لضمان أعلى مستويات السلامة.

أما بقية التكاليف فتتوزع على مجموعة واسعة من الخدمات التي قد لا يلاحظها المسافر.

وتشمل هذه النفقات أنظمة الحجز العالمية وعمولات وكلاء السفر ورسوم البطاقات الائتمانية، إضافة إلى تكاليف خدمة العملاء والتعويضات التي تُدفع في حال تأخر الرحلات أو إلغائها.

كما تنفق الشركات مبالغ كبيرة على التسويق والتقنيات الرقمية وأنظمة الترفيه والاتصال بالإنترنت داخل الطائرة، فضلاً عن خدمات التموين والوجبات.

وعند جمع هذه التكاليف، يتضح أن معظم إيرادات التذاكر تذهب مباشرة لتغطية المصاريف التشغيلية، ما يترك هامش ربح ضئيلاً للغاية.

ولهذا تعتمد شركات الطيران بشكل متزايد على ما يُعرف بالإيرادات الإضافية، مثل شحن البضائع في بطن الطائرة، وبيع تذاكر درجة الأعمال، ورسوم الأمتعة الإضافية، إضافة إلى بيع الطعام والمشروبات والسلع المعفاة من الرسوم.

وفي النهاية، قد يبدو المقعد مجرد رقم في صفوف الطائرة، لكنه في الحقيقة عنصر حاسم في معادلة الربح. فمقعد واحد فارغ قد يعني خسارة، بينما امتلاؤه قد يحوّل رحلة كاملة إلى صفقة مربحة.