Despite the significant rise in gold prices, the markets in Jazan have witnessed a heavy influx these days at gold shops.

“Okaz” monitored the buying and selling activity in the markets.

Some sellers say that the current demand for buying and selling gold is due to the fact that some people give it as gifts during the holiday, as well as the presence of many other occasions that occur during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, such as engagements, marriage contracts, and weddings.

Meanwhile, some people are opting to sell gold at the moment due to the high prices and to benefit from the amount in purchasing holiday necessities or traveling from one city to another, while others benefit from it by changing their home furniture.

Some shoppers believe that buying gold now is a precaution against future price increases, allowing them to sell it at prices exceeding the purchase value.

It is worth noting that gold prices have seen a significant increase recently, with the price of 24-carat gold reaching 624.07 riyals per gram, the price of 22-carat gold at 572.07 riyals per gram, the price of 21-carat gold at 546.06 riyals per gram, and the price of 18-carat gold at 468.05 riyals per gram.