رغم الارتفاع الكبير لأسعار الذهب إلا أن أسواق جازان شهدت اقبالاً كثيفا هذه الأيام على محلات الذهب.
«عكاظ» رصدت حركة البيع والشراء في الاسواق.
ويقول بعض الباعة إن الإقبال هذه الأيام على شراء وبيع الذهب يعود إلى أن البعض يقدمه كهدايا في العيد وأيضا لوجود العديد من المناسبات الأخرى التي تكون في أيام إجازة عيد الفطر كالخطوبة وعقد القران والزواج.
فيما يقبل البعض على بيع الذهب في الوقت الحالي لارتفاع الأسعار والاستفادة من المبلغ في شراء لوازم العيد أو السفر والتنقل من مدينة إلى أخرى فيما يستفيد منه البعض في تغيير أثاث المنزل.
ويرى بعض المتسوقين أن شراء الذهب في الوقت الحالي تحسبا لارتفاعة في الأيام القادمة ومن ثم بيعه بأسعار تفوق قيمة الشراء.
يشار إلى أن أسعار الذهب شهدت هذه الأيام ارتفاعاً كبيراً حيث وصل سعر غرام الذهب عيار 24 إلى 624.07 ريال وسعر غرام الذهب عيار 22 إلى 572.07 ريال وسعر غرام الذهب عيار 21 إلى 546.06 ريال وسعر غرام الذهب عيار 18 إلى 468.05 ريال.
Despite the significant rise in gold prices, the markets in Jazan have witnessed a heavy influx these days at gold shops.
“Okaz” monitored the buying and selling activity in the markets.
Some sellers say that the current demand for buying and selling gold is due to the fact that some people give it as gifts during the holiday, as well as the presence of many other occasions that occur during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, such as engagements, marriage contracts, and weddings.
Meanwhile, some people are opting to sell gold at the moment due to the high prices and to benefit from the amount in purchasing holiday necessities or traveling from one city to another, while others benefit from it by changing their home furniture.
Some shoppers believe that buying gold now is a precaution against future price increases, allowing them to sell it at prices exceeding the purchase value.
It is worth noting that gold prices have seen a significant increase recently, with the price of 24-carat gold reaching 624.07 riyals per gram, the price of 22-carat gold at 572.07 riyals per gram, the price of 21-carat gold at 546.06 riyals per gram, and the price of 18-carat gold at 468.05 riyals per gram.