رغم الارتفاع الكبير لأسعار الذهب إلا أن أسواق جازان شهدت اقبالاً كثيفا هذه الأيام على محلات الذهب.

«عكاظ» رصدت حركة البيع والشراء في الاسواق.

ويقول بعض الباعة إن الإقبال هذه الأيام على شراء وبيع الذهب يعود إلى أن البعض يقدمه كهدايا في العيد وأيضا لوجود العديد من المناسبات الأخرى التي تكون في أيام إجازة عيد الفطر كالخطوبة وعقد القران والزواج.

فيما يقبل البعض على بيع الذهب في الوقت الحالي لارتفاع الأسعار والاستفادة من المبلغ في شراء لوازم العيد أو السفر والتنقل من مدينة إلى أخرى فيما يستفيد منه البعض في تغيير أثاث المنزل.

ويرى بعض المتسوقين أن شراء الذهب في الوقت الحالي تحسبا لارتفاعة في الأيام القادمة ومن ثم بيعه بأسعار تفوق قيمة الشراء.

يشار إلى أن أسعار الذهب شهدت هذه الأيام ارتفاعاً كبيراً حيث وصل سعر غرام الذهب عيار 24 إلى 624.07 ريال وسعر غرام الذهب عيار 22 إلى 572.07 ريال وسعر غرام الذهب عيار 21 إلى 546.06 ريال وسعر غرام الذهب عيار 18 إلى 468.05 ريال.