The "New York Times" revealed that the new Iranian leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late leader Ali Khamenei who was appointed this week, was injured in his legs on the first day of the war, but the severity of his injuries is still unknown.



This report comes amid the absence of Khamenei's son from public view, whether in public appearances or via video, since the start of the attack on Iran, including since he was officially announced as the new leader three days ago. He has also not issued any written statements.



According to the American newspaper, three Iranian officials stated that high-ranking government officials informed them over the past two days that Khamenei's son had sustained injuries, including wounds to his legs, but he is conscious and is in a highly guarded location with limited communication with him.



Two Israeli military officials told the newspaper that the Israeli security establishment, based on information it has gathered, also estimates that he was injured in his leg on February 28, the first day of the war, a conclusion reached by Israel even before his announcement as the new Supreme Leader on Sunday of this week.



The newspaper confirmed that the circumstances of Khamenei's son's injury and its severity are unclear, mentioning that his father, Ali Khamenei, was killed in the first strike.



As the war in Iran entered its twelfth day on Wednesday, the pace of American-Israeli airstrikes intensified, and Iran responded by launching missiles and drones at Israel and Gulf countries.



The Israeli army published images of targeting a drone launch unit in western Iran and announced the death of Iranian soldiers who launched drones towards Israel.



The Israeli army reported that it detected several batches of missiles launched from Iran towards Israeli territory and worked to intercept them, while launching a "wave" of strikes against Iran and Lebanon. Sirens were heard sounding in Jerusalem along with the sounds of explosions.



The Israeli emergency service, Magen David Adom, reported no immediate injuries following the missile launch, but stated that its teams are treating "a small number of people who were injured while on their way to protected areas." Channel 12 reported that several injuries were recorded due to Iranian missiles near Tel Aviv.



Hours later, the Israeli army announced that Iran had launched a new wave of missiles and urged residents of the affected areas to head to shelters.



For its part, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard stated in a statement that it targeted a satellite communications center in Haifa, along with military bases in Israel and American targets elsewhere in the Middle East, including Iraqi Kurdistan and the U.S. Fifth Fleet naval base in Bahrain, according to its claims.



The Iranian news agency "Tasnim," close to the Revolutionary Guard, described these attacks as the largest wave since the start of the war.