كشفت صحيفة "نيويورك تايمز" أن المرشد الإيراني الجديد مجتبى خامنئي، نجل المرشد الراحل علي خامنئي والذي عُيّن هذا الأسبوع، أُصيب في ساقيه في اليوم الأول من الحرب، إلا أن مدى خطورة إصابته غير معروفة حتى الآن.

من جهة أخرى، قال ​مسؤول إسرائيلي ‌كبير لوكالة رويترز ​إن ​تقييما للاستخبارات الإسرائيلية ⁠يشير إلى ​أن ​مجتبى خامنئي الزعيم الأعلى الجديد ​لإيران ​أصيب بجروح طفيفة ‌جراء ⁠الحرب الجوية الإسرائيلية الأمريكية ​ضد ​بلاده ⁠وإن هذا ​هو ​السبب ⁠وراء عدم ظهوره ⁠علنا ​حتى ​الآن.

ويأتي هذا التقرير في ظل غياب خامنئي الابن عن الأنظار، سواءً في الظهور العلني أو عبر الفيديو، منذ بدء الهجوم على إيران، بما في ذلك منذ إعلانه رسميًا مرشدا جديدا قبل ثلاثة أيام. كما أنه لم يُصدر أي بيانات مكتوبة.


ونقلا الصحيفة الأمريكية عن ثلاثة مسؤولين إيرانيين قولهم : إن بأن مسؤولين حكوميين رفيعي المستوى أبلغوهم خلال اليومين الماضيين أن خامنئي الابن قد أُصيب بجروح، من بينها جروح في ساقيه، ولكنه واعٍ ويتواجد في مكان شديد الحراسة مع تواصل محدود معه.


وقال مسؤولان عسكريان إسرائيليان للصحيفة : إن المؤسسة الأمنية الإسرائيلية، استنادًا إلى معلومات جمعتها، تُقدّر أيضًا أنه أُصيب في ساقه في 28 فبراير، وهو اليوم الأول للحرب، وهو استنتاج توصلت إليه إسرائيل حتى قبل إعلانه مرشدًا أعلى جديدًا يوم الأحد من هذا الأسبوع.


وأكدت الصحيفة أن ملابسات إصابة خامنئي الابن وخطورتها غير واضحة، متحدثة عن أن والده علي خامنئي قُتل في الضربة الأولى.

وفيما دخلت الحرب في إيران يومها الثاني عشر، اليوم الأربعاء، تصاعدت وتيرة الغارات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية، وردت إيران بإطلاق الصواريخ والمسيرات على إسرائيل ودول الخليج.


ونشر الجيش الإسرائيلي صوراً لاستهداف وحدة إطلاق مسيرات غرب إيران، وأعلن مقتل جنود إيرانيين أطلقوا مسيرات تجاه إسرائيل.

وأفاد الجيش الإسرائيلي بأنه رصد دفعات عدة من الصواريخ التي أطلقت من إيران باتجاه الأراضي الإسرائيلية وعمل على اعتراضها، في الوقت الذي شن فيه "موجة" من الضربات ضد إيران ولبنان. وسُمعت صفارات إنذار تدوي في القدس إضافة إلى أصوات انفجارات.


وأفادت خدمة نجمة داود الحمراء الإسرائيلية للإسعاف، بعدم وقوع إصابات فورية عقب إطلاق الصاروخ، لكنها قالت إن فرقها تعالج "عدداً قليلاً من الأشخاص الذين أصيبوا وهم في طريقهم إلى المناطق المحمية". وذكرت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية أن عدة إصابات سجلت جراء الصواريخ الإيرانية قرب تل أبيب.


وبعد ساعات أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أن إيران أطلقت موجة جديدة من الصواريخ، ودعا سكان المناطق المتأثرة للتوجه إلى الملاجئ.


من جهته، قال الحرس الثوري الإيراني في بيان إنه استهدف مركز اتصالات عبر الأقمار الصناعية في حيفا، إلى جانب قواعد عسكرية في إسرائيل وأهداف أميركية في أماكن أخرى في الشرق الأوسط بينها كردستان العراق والقاعدة البحرية للأسطول الخامس الأميركي في البحرين، بحسب زعمه.


ووصفت وكالة "تسنيم" الإيرانية للأنباء، المقربة من الحرس الثوري الإيراني، هذه الهجمات بأنها أضخم موجة منذ بدء الحرب.