كشفت صحيفة "نيويورك تايمز" أن المرشد الإيراني الجديد مجتبى خامنئي، نجل المرشد الراحل علي خامنئي والذي عُيّن هذا الأسبوع، أُصيب في ساقيه في اليوم الأول من الحرب، إلا أن مدى خطورة إصابته غير معروفة حتى الآن.
من جهة أخرى، قال مسؤول إسرائيلي كبير لوكالة رويترز إن تقييما للاستخبارات الإسرائيلية يشير إلى أن مجتبى خامنئي الزعيم الأعلى الجديد لإيران أصيب بجروح طفيفة جراء الحرب الجوية الإسرائيلية الأمريكية ضد بلاده وإن هذا هو السبب وراء عدم ظهوره علنا حتى الآن.
ويأتي هذا التقرير في ظل غياب خامنئي الابن عن الأنظار، سواءً في الظهور العلني أو عبر الفيديو، منذ بدء الهجوم على إيران، بما في ذلك منذ إعلانه رسميًا مرشدا جديدا قبل ثلاثة أيام. كما أنه لم يُصدر أي بيانات مكتوبة.
ونقلا الصحيفة الأمريكية عن ثلاثة مسؤولين إيرانيين قولهم : إن بأن مسؤولين حكوميين رفيعي المستوى أبلغوهم خلال اليومين الماضيين أن خامنئي الابن قد أُصيب بجروح، من بينها جروح في ساقيه، ولكنه واعٍ ويتواجد في مكان شديد الحراسة مع تواصل محدود معه.
وقال مسؤولان عسكريان إسرائيليان للصحيفة : إن المؤسسة الأمنية الإسرائيلية، استنادًا إلى معلومات جمعتها، تُقدّر أيضًا أنه أُصيب في ساقه في 28 فبراير، وهو اليوم الأول للحرب، وهو استنتاج توصلت إليه إسرائيل حتى قبل إعلانه مرشدًا أعلى جديدًا يوم الأحد من هذا الأسبوع.
وأكدت الصحيفة أن ملابسات إصابة خامنئي الابن وخطورتها غير واضحة، متحدثة عن أن والده علي خامنئي قُتل في الضربة الأولى.
وفيما دخلت الحرب في إيران يومها الثاني عشر، اليوم الأربعاء، تصاعدت وتيرة الغارات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية، وردت إيران بإطلاق الصواريخ والمسيرات على إسرائيل ودول الخليج.
ونشر الجيش الإسرائيلي صوراً لاستهداف وحدة إطلاق مسيرات غرب إيران، وأعلن مقتل جنود إيرانيين أطلقوا مسيرات تجاه إسرائيل.
وأفاد الجيش الإسرائيلي بأنه رصد دفعات عدة من الصواريخ التي أطلقت من إيران باتجاه الأراضي الإسرائيلية وعمل على اعتراضها، في الوقت الذي شن فيه "موجة" من الضربات ضد إيران ولبنان. وسُمعت صفارات إنذار تدوي في القدس إضافة إلى أصوات انفجارات.
وأفادت خدمة نجمة داود الحمراء الإسرائيلية للإسعاف، بعدم وقوع إصابات فورية عقب إطلاق الصاروخ، لكنها قالت إن فرقها تعالج "عدداً قليلاً من الأشخاص الذين أصيبوا وهم في طريقهم إلى المناطق المحمية". وذكرت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية أن عدة إصابات سجلت جراء الصواريخ الإيرانية قرب تل أبيب.
وبعد ساعات أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أن إيران أطلقت موجة جديدة من الصواريخ، ودعا سكان المناطق المتأثرة للتوجه إلى الملاجئ.
من جهته، قال الحرس الثوري الإيراني في بيان إنه استهدف مركز اتصالات عبر الأقمار الصناعية في حيفا، إلى جانب قواعد عسكرية في إسرائيل وأهداف أميركية في أماكن أخرى في الشرق الأوسط بينها كردستان العراق والقاعدة البحرية للأسطول الخامس الأميركي في البحرين، بحسب زعمه.
ووصفت وكالة "تسنيم" الإيرانية للأنباء، المقربة من الحرس الثوري الإيراني، هذه الهجمات بأنها أضخم موجة منذ بدء الحرب.
The "New York Times" revealed that the new Iranian leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late leader Ali Khamenei who was appointed this week, was injured in his legs on the first day of the war, but the severity of his injuries is still unknown.
This report comes amid the absence of Khamenei's son from public view, whether in public appearances or via video, since the start of the attack on Iran, including since he was officially announced as the new leader three days ago. He has also not issued any written statements.
According to the American newspaper, three Iranian officials stated that high-ranking government officials informed them over the past two days that Khamenei's son had sustained injuries, including wounds to his legs, but he is conscious and is in a highly guarded location with limited communication with him.
Two Israeli military officials told the newspaper that the Israeli security establishment, based on information it has gathered, also estimates that he was injured in his leg on February 28, the first day of the war, a conclusion reached by Israel even before his announcement as the new Supreme Leader on Sunday of this week.
The newspaper confirmed that the circumstances of Khamenei's son's injury and its severity are unclear, mentioning that his father, Ali Khamenei, was killed in the first strike.
As the war in Iran entered its twelfth day on Wednesday, the pace of American-Israeli airstrikes intensified, and Iran responded by launching missiles and drones at Israel and Gulf countries.
The Israeli army published images of targeting a drone launch unit in western Iran and announced the death of Iranian soldiers who launched drones towards Israel.
The Israeli army reported that it detected several batches of missiles launched from Iran towards Israeli territory and worked to intercept them, while launching a "wave" of strikes against Iran and Lebanon. Sirens were heard sounding in Jerusalem along with the sounds of explosions.
The Israeli emergency service, Magen David Adom, reported no immediate injuries following the missile launch, but stated that its teams are treating "a small number of people who were injured while on their way to protected areas." Channel 12 reported that several injuries were recorded due to Iranian missiles near Tel Aviv.
Hours later, the Israeli army announced that Iran had launched a new wave of missiles and urged residents of the affected areas to head to shelters.
For its part, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard stated in a statement that it targeted a satellite communications center in Haifa, along with military bases in Israel and American targets elsewhere in the Middle East, including Iraqi Kurdistan and the U.S. Fifth Fleet naval base in Bahrain, according to its claims.
The Iranian news agency "Tasnim," close to the Revolutionary Guard, described these attacks as the largest wave since the start of the war.