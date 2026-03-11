أكد البرلمان العربي، دعمه الكامل لكافة الإجراءات التي تتخذها الدول العربية لحماية أمنها الوطني ومقدرات شعبها وصون سيادتها وسلامة أراضيها، باعتبار ذلك حقا مشروعا تكفله كافة القوانين والمواثيق الدولية.

وبحسب بيان رسمي، اليوم (الأربعاء) وجه رئيس البرلمان العربي محمد بن أحمد اليماحي خطابات مكتوبة إلى رؤساء المجالس والبرلمانات بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية ورؤساء البرلمانات في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية وجمهورية العراق، عبر فيها عن التضامن الكامل ووقوفه التام مع الدول العربية التي تعرضت لاعتداءات إيرانية سافرة.

وقال إن الإعتداءات الإيرانية تمثل انتهاكا جسيما لسيادة الدول الوطنية وتهديدا مباشرا لأمنها واستقرارها وسلامة مواطنيها، معتبرا أن هذه الاعتداءات تمثل سلوكا عدائيا يتعارض مع قواعد القانون الدولي ومبادئ حسن الجوار، ويقوض أسس الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

وشدد رئيس البرلمان العربي على أن استمرار هذه الانتهاكات الإيرانية الاستفزازية والاعتداءات المرفوضة يشكل تهديدا للأمن القومي العربي، ويقوض فرص الاستقرار الإقليمي، ويستدعي موقفا عربيا ودوليا حازما ومسؤولا يضع حدا لهذه الانتهاكات ويلزم باحترام قواعد القانون الدولي ومبادئ العلاقات الدولية القائمة على السيادة المتساوية بين الدول وعدم المساس بوحدة وسلامة أراضيها ومقدرات شعوبها.

وأعرب «اليماحي» في خطاباته، عن إدانة البرلمان العربي القاطعة وبأشد العبارات لهذه الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة التي تعكس نهجا مرفوضا من التصعيد والممارسات العدائية التي تستهدف زعزعة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، وتمثل انتهاكا صارخا لمبادئ ميثاق الأمم المتحدة وقواعد القانون الدولي التي تؤكد احترام سيادة الدول وعدم التدخل في شؤونها الداخلية.