The Arab Parliament confirmed its full support for all measures taken by Arab countries to protect their national security, the resources of their people, and to preserve their sovereignty and territorial integrity, considering this a legitimate right guaranteed by all international laws and charters.

According to an official statement today (Wednesday), the President of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi, sent written letters to the heads of councils and parliaments in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as well as to the heads of parliaments in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Iraq, expressing complete solidarity and full support for the Arab countries that have been subjected to blatant Iranian aggression.

He stated that the Iranian aggressions represent a grave violation of the sovereignty of national states and a direct threat to their security, stability, and the safety of their citizens, considering that these aggressions represent hostile behavior that contradicts the rules of international law and the principles of good neighborliness, undermining the foundations of security and stability in the region.

The President of the Arab Parliament emphasized that the continuation of these provocative Iranian violations and unacceptable aggressions poses a threat to Arab national security, undermines opportunities for regional stability, and necessitates a firm and responsible Arab and international stance that puts an end to these violations and obliges respect for the rules of international law and the principles of international relations based on equal sovereignty among states and the non-interference in the unity and integrity of their territories and the resources of their peoples.

Al-Yamahi expressed in his letters the Arab Parliament's unequivocal condemnation in the strongest terms of these blatant Iranian aggressions, which reflect an unacceptable approach of escalation and hostile practices aimed at destabilizing security and stability in the region, and represent a flagrant violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter and the rules of international law that affirm respect for the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs.