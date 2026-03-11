تداولت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الأيام الماضية أخباراً مروعة عن اختطاف أطفال في مدن طنجة والعرائش والقنيطرة في المغرب، لكن المديرية العامة للأمن الوطني أكدت أن هذه المزاعم لا أساس لها من الصحة، وأنها مجرد شائعات مضللة حرّفت الحقائق.

وأكدت المديرية في بيان صادر عنها أن مصالح اليقظة المعلوماتية رصدت تسجيلات صوتية ومنشورات رقمية وفيديوهات تتضمن ادعاءات عن اختطاف أطفال، ما استدعى فتح تحقيقات دقيقة للتحقق من صحة هذه الوقائع.

وفي حالة طنجة، تبين أن المرأة التي ظهرت في الفيديو تعاني من اضطراب عقلي وكانت تتردد على مؤسسة تعليمية لطلب مقررات دراسية، دون أي دليل على محاولة استدراج أو اختطاف أطفال.

أما في العرائش، فقد لاحقت الشبهة امرأة منقبة قرب مسجد أثناء صلاة التراويح، لكن التحقيقات أكدت أنها كانت في انتظار زوجها ولم يصدر عنها أي سلوك مريب.

وفي القنيطرة، أوضح والد الطفل أن ابنه لم يتعرض لأي محاولة اختطاف، وأن ما حدث كان مضايقة من شخص يعاني اضطراباً عقلياً، وليست عملية اختطاف كما تروّج بعض الحسابات.

وفي ختام البيان، جددت المديرية العامة للأمن الوطني في المغرب دعوتها إلى عدم الانسياق وراء الأخبار غير المؤكدة، مؤكدة أن نشر مثل هذه الشائعات قد يثير القلق ويؤثر سلباً على الأمن العام.