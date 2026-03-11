تداولت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الأيام الماضية أخباراً مروعة عن اختطاف أطفال في مدن طنجة والعرائش والقنيطرة في المغرب، لكن المديرية العامة للأمن الوطني أكدت أن هذه المزاعم لا أساس لها من الصحة، وأنها مجرد شائعات مضللة حرّفت الحقائق.
وأكدت المديرية في بيان صادر عنها أن مصالح اليقظة المعلوماتية رصدت تسجيلات صوتية ومنشورات رقمية وفيديوهات تتضمن ادعاءات عن اختطاف أطفال، ما استدعى فتح تحقيقات دقيقة للتحقق من صحة هذه الوقائع.
وفي حالة طنجة، تبين أن المرأة التي ظهرت في الفيديو تعاني من اضطراب عقلي وكانت تتردد على مؤسسة تعليمية لطلب مقررات دراسية، دون أي دليل على محاولة استدراج أو اختطاف أطفال.
أما في العرائش، فقد لاحقت الشبهة امرأة منقبة قرب مسجد أثناء صلاة التراويح، لكن التحقيقات أكدت أنها كانت في انتظار زوجها ولم يصدر عنها أي سلوك مريب.
وفي القنيطرة، أوضح والد الطفل أن ابنه لم يتعرض لأي محاولة اختطاف، وأن ما حدث كان مضايقة من شخص يعاني اضطراباً عقلياً، وليست عملية اختطاف كما تروّج بعض الحسابات.
وفي ختام البيان، جددت المديرية العامة للأمن الوطني في المغرب دعوتها إلى عدم الانسياق وراء الأخبار غير المؤكدة، مؤكدة أن نشر مثل هذه الشائعات قد يثير القلق ويؤثر سلباً على الأمن العام.
Social media platforms have circulated horrifying news in recent days about the kidnapping of children in the cities of Tangier, Larache, and Kenitra in Morocco, but the General Directorate of National Security confirmed that these claims are unfounded and are merely misleading rumors that distort the facts.
The directorate stated in a press release that its information monitoring services detected audio recordings, digital posts, and videos containing allegations of child kidnappings, which necessitated the opening of thorough investigations to verify the accuracy of these events.
In the case of Tangier, it was found that the woman who appeared in the video suffers from a mental disorder and was visiting an educational institution to request study materials, with no evidence of any attempt to lure or kidnap children.
As for Larache, suspicion surrounded a veiled woman near a mosque during Taraweeh prayers, but investigations confirmed that she was waiting for her husband and had not exhibited any suspicious behavior.
In Kenitra, the child's father clarified that his son had not been subjected to any kidnapping attempt, and that what occurred was harassment by a person suffering from a mental disorder, and not a kidnapping as some accounts are promoting.
At the end of the statement, the General Directorate of National Security in Morocco renewed its call not to be swayed by unverified news, emphasizing that the dissemination of such rumors can cause anxiety and negatively impact public safety.