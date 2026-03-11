Social media platforms have circulated horrifying news in recent days about the kidnapping of children in the cities of Tangier, Larache, and Kenitra in Morocco, but the General Directorate of National Security confirmed that these claims are unfounded and are merely misleading rumors that distort the facts.

The directorate stated in a press release that its information monitoring services detected audio recordings, digital posts, and videos containing allegations of child kidnappings, which necessitated the opening of thorough investigations to verify the accuracy of these events.

In the case of Tangier, it was found that the woman who appeared in the video suffers from a mental disorder and was visiting an educational institution to request study materials, with no evidence of any attempt to lure or kidnap children.

As for Larache, suspicion surrounded a veiled woman near a mosque during Taraweeh prayers, but investigations confirmed that she was waiting for her husband and had not exhibited any suspicious behavior.

In Kenitra, the child's father clarified that his son had not been subjected to any kidnapping attempt, and that what occurred was harassment by a person suffering from a mental disorder, and not a kidnapping as some accounts are promoting.

At the end of the statement, the General Directorate of National Security in Morocco renewed its call not to be swayed by unverified news, emphasizing that the dissemination of such rumors can cause anxiety and negatively impact public safety.