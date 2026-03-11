شهد العام 2026 قفزة مالية غير مسبوقة في حياة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الذي نجح في مضاعفة ثروته لتصل إلى 6.5 مليار دولار، بزيادة قدرها 1.4 مليار دولار خلال 12 شهراً فقط، وفق أحدث تصنيفات مجلة «فوربس» لمليارديرات العالم.
وأكد خبراء الاقتصاد أن الصعود القياسي لترمب جاء نتيجة مزيج متفجر من المكاسب الرقمية والقضائية والعقارية، إذ حقق أرباحاً ضخمة من مشروعه العائلي للعملات الرقمية «وورلد ليبرتي فاينانشال»، بما في ذلك مبيعات توكنات وصفقة بيع 49% من أسهم الشركة التي أضافت نحو 200 مليون دولار إضافية لمحفظته المالية.
وأشار محللون إلى أن استثمارات ترمب الرقمية لم تتوقف عند هذا الحد، فحصته من رموز $WLFI و$TRUMP (Memecoin) ترفع من قيمة محفظته السائلة بمئات الملايين، ما يعكس توسع إمبراطوريته الرقمية بشكل غير مسبوق.
من جهة أخرى، عزز القضاء ثروة ترمب أيضاً، بعد أن ألغت محكمة استئناف في نيويورك حكماً مدنياً ضده يتضمن غرامة ضخمة بلغت 517 مليون دولار، ما ألغى التزامه المالي وأضاف مباشرة إلى صافي أصوله.
وعلى الصعيد العقاري، ارتفعت قيمة منتجع «مار أيه لاغو» في بالم بيتش إلى 560 مليون دولار، بعد أن أصبح مقراً لاستقبال سياسيين وأثرياء كبار مثل إيلون ماسك وتشانغبينج جاو، فيما وصلت قيمة ملاعب الغولف العشرة التي يملكها إلى 550 مليون دولار بفضل الإقبال الكبير من مؤيديه.
ورغم تراجع أسعار بعض العملات الرقمية وهبوط أسهم «ترمب ميديا أند تكنولوجي غروب» (TMTG)، فإن ترمب نجح في تحصيل مئات الملايين نقداً قبل بداية التذبذب، ما يجعل ثروته محصنة نسبياً حتى في حال تراجع قيمة هذه المشاريع مستقبلاً.
وبذلك يواصل ترمب الجمع بين النفوذ السياسي والإمبراطورية الرقمية والنجاحات المالية، مؤكداً مكانته كأول رئيس أمريكي يجمع هذا الثلاثي الفريد معاً.
The year 2026 witnessed an unprecedented financial leap in the life of American President Donald Trump, who succeeded in doubling his wealth to reach $6.5 billion, an increase of $1.4 billion in just 12 months, according to the latest rankings by Forbes magazine of the world's billionaires.
Economists confirmed that Trump's record rise was the result of an explosive mix of digital, judicial, and real estate gains, as he made huge profits from his family project in digital currencies, "World Liberty Financial," including token sales and a deal to sell 49% of the company's shares, which added about $200 million to his financial portfolio.
Analysts pointed out that Trump's digital investments did not stop there, as his holdings in the $WLFI and $TRUMP (Memecoin) tokens are boosting the value of his liquid assets by hundreds of millions, reflecting the unprecedented expansion of his digital empire.
On another front, the judiciary also bolstered Trump's wealth after a New York appeals court overturned a civil judgment against him that included a massive fine of $517 million, which eliminated his financial obligation and directly added to his net assets.
In real estate, the value of the "Mar-a-Lago" resort in Palm Beach rose to $560 million, after it became a venue for hosting politicians and wealthy elites like Elon Musk and Changpeng Zhao, while the value of the ten golf courses he owns reached $550 million due to the high demand from his supporters.
Despite the decline in the prices of some cryptocurrencies and the drop in shares of "Trump Media and Technology Group" (TMTG), Trump managed to collect hundreds of millions in cash before the onset of volatility, which makes his wealth relatively insulated even if the value of these projects declines in the future.
Thus, Trump continues to combine political influence, a digital empire, and financial successes, affirming his status as the first American president to bring this unique trio together.