The year 2026 witnessed an unprecedented financial leap in the life of American President Donald Trump, who succeeded in doubling his wealth to reach $6.5 billion, an increase of $1.4 billion in just 12 months, according to the latest rankings by Forbes magazine of the world's billionaires.

Economists confirmed that Trump's record rise was the result of an explosive mix of digital, judicial, and real estate gains, as he made huge profits from his family project in digital currencies, "World Liberty Financial," including token sales and a deal to sell 49% of the company's shares, which added about $200 million to his financial portfolio.

Analysts pointed out that Trump's digital investments did not stop there, as his holdings in the $WLFI and $TRUMP (Memecoin) tokens are boosting the value of his liquid assets by hundreds of millions, reflecting the unprecedented expansion of his digital empire.

On another front, the judiciary also bolstered Trump's wealth after a New York appeals court overturned a civil judgment against him that included a massive fine of $517 million, which eliminated his financial obligation and directly added to his net assets.

In real estate, the value of the "Mar-a-Lago" resort in Palm Beach rose to $560 million, after it became a venue for hosting politicians and wealthy elites like Elon Musk and Changpeng Zhao, while the value of the ten golf courses he owns reached $550 million due to the high demand from his supporters.

Despite the decline in the prices of some cryptocurrencies and the drop in shares of "Trump Media and Technology Group" (TMTG), Trump managed to collect hundreds of millions in cash before the onset of volatility, which makes his wealth relatively insulated even if the value of these projects declines in the future.

Thus, Trump continues to combine political influence, a digital empire, and financial successes, affirming his status as the first American president to bring this unique trio together.