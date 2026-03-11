شهد العام 2026 قفزة مالية غير مسبوقة في حياة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الذي نجح في مضاعفة ثروته لتصل إلى 6.5 مليار دولار، بزيادة قدرها 1.4 مليار دولار خلال 12 شهراً فقط، وفق أحدث تصنيفات مجلة «فوربس» لمليارديرات العالم.

وأكد خبراء الاقتصاد أن الصعود القياسي لترمب جاء نتيجة مزيج متفجر من المكاسب الرقمية والقضائية والعقارية، إذ حقق أرباحاً ضخمة من مشروعه العائلي للعملات الرقمية «وورلد ليبرتي فاينانشال»، بما في ذلك مبيعات توكنات وصفقة بيع 49% من أسهم الشركة التي أضافت نحو 200 مليون دولار إضافية لمحفظته المالية.

وأشار محللون إلى أن استثمارات ترمب الرقمية لم تتوقف عند هذا الحد، فحصته من رموز $WLFI و$TRUMP (Memecoin) ترفع من قيمة محفظته السائلة بمئات الملايين، ما يعكس توسع إمبراطوريته الرقمية بشكل غير مسبوق.

من جهة أخرى، عزز القضاء ثروة ترمب أيضاً، بعد أن ألغت محكمة استئناف في نيويورك حكماً مدنياً ضده يتضمن غرامة ضخمة بلغت 517 مليون دولار، ما ألغى التزامه المالي وأضاف مباشرة إلى صافي أصوله.

وعلى الصعيد العقاري، ارتفعت قيمة منتجع «مار أيه لاغو» في بالم بيتش إلى 560 مليون دولار، بعد أن أصبح مقراً لاستقبال سياسيين وأثرياء كبار مثل إيلون ماسك وتشانغبينج جاو، فيما وصلت قيمة ملاعب الغولف العشرة التي يملكها إلى 550 مليون دولار بفضل الإقبال الكبير من مؤيديه.

ورغم تراجع أسعار بعض العملات الرقمية وهبوط أسهم «ترمب ميديا أند تكنولوجي غروب» (TMTG)، فإن ترمب نجح في تحصيل مئات الملايين نقداً قبل بداية التذبذب، ما يجعل ثروته محصنة نسبياً حتى في حال تراجع قيمة هذه المشاريع مستقبلاً.

وبذلك يواصل ترمب الجمع بين النفوذ السياسي والإمبراطورية الرقمية والنجاحات المالية، مؤكداً مكانته كأول رئيس أمريكي يجمع هذا الثلاثي الفريد معاً.