قضت محكمة جنايات مستأنف القاهرة، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بقبول الاستئناف المقدم من البلوجر المصري محمد خالد المعروف باسم (مداهم)، وتخفيف الحكم الصادر ضده من محكمة أول درجة من السجن 3 سنوات إلىسنة واحدة فقط، في القضية المتهم فيها بحيازة وتعاطي مواد مخدرة.

تفاصيل القضية

وكانت قررت جهات التحقيق بالقاهرة، إحالة البلوجر مداهم إلى المحاكمة الجنائية بتهمة حيازة مواد مخدرة، ضبطت بحوزته لحظة القبض عليه بتهمة نشر فيديوهات خادشة للحياء عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

اعترافات المتهم

واعترف «مداهم» أنه يستخدم تيك توك لتحقيق الأرباح المالية الضخمة من خلال نشر بوستات مثيرة تتسبب فى حدوث حالة من البلبلة بين المتابعين فيزيد من عدد المشاهدات علي اللايفات والفيديوهات بغض النظر عن خطورة ما يعرضه.

‎كما اعترف المتهم أن المخدرات التى وجدت بحوزته من مخدرى الحشيش – الأفيون هي ملكه من أجل مزاجه بغرض التعاطي.

و‎تم ضبط البلوجر مداهم مقيم بدائرة قسم شرطة القناطر الخيرية بالقليوبية وبحوزته مبالغ مالية عملات «محلية وأجنبية» –مشغولات ذهبية – كمية من مخدرى «الحشيش – الأفيون» وبمواجهته اعترف بنشر مقاطع الفيديو المشار إليها على صفحته بمواقع التواصل الإجتماعي لزيادة نسب المشاهدات وتحقيق أرباح مالية وحيازته للمواد المخدرة للتعاطى.

حكم أول درجة

بدورها، أصدرت محكمة جنح النزهة (أول درجة) في وقت سابق حكمًا بالحبس 3 سنوات مع الشغل والنفاذ ضد «مداهم» بعد إدانته بتهمتي حيازة مواد مخدرة بقصد التعاطي وتعاطي المواد المخدرة، حيث تم ضبط بحوزته كميات من الحشيش والأفيون، بالإضافة إلى مبالغ مالية ومشغولات ذهبية أثناء الضبط.

الاستئناف

وقد استأنف «مداهم» الحكم، ونظر الاستئناف أمام محكمة الدرجة الثانية (مستأنف جنايات القاهرة)، حيث قبلت المحكمة الاستئناف شكلاً وموضوعًا جزئيًا، وقررت تخفيف العقوبة إلى الحبس لمدة سنة واحدة، مع مراعاة الظروف المخففة والدفوع التي قدمها دفاع المتهم.