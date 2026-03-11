قضت محكمة جنايات مستأنف القاهرة، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بقبول الاستئناف المقدم من البلوجر المصري محمد خالد المعروف باسم (مداهم)، وتخفيف الحكم الصادر ضده من محكمة أول درجة من السجن 3 سنوات إلىسنة واحدة فقط، في القضية المتهم فيها بحيازة وتعاطي مواد مخدرة.
تفاصيل القضية
وكانت قررت جهات التحقيق بالقاهرة، إحالة البلوجر مداهم إلى المحاكمة الجنائية بتهمة حيازة مواد مخدرة، ضبطت بحوزته لحظة القبض عليه بتهمة نشر فيديوهات خادشة للحياء عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
اعترافات المتهم
واعترف «مداهم» أنه يستخدم تيك توك لتحقيق الأرباح المالية الضخمة من خلال نشر بوستات مثيرة تتسبب فى حدوث حالة من البلبلة بين المتابعين فيزيد من عدد المشاهدات علي اللايفات والفيديوهات بغض النظر عن خطورة ما يعرضه.
كما اعترف المتهم أن المخدرات التى وجدت بحوزته من مخدرى الحشيش – الأفيون هي ملكه من أجل مزاجه بغرض التعاطي.
وتم ضبط البلوجر مداهم مقيم بدائرة قسم شرطة القناطر الخيرية بالقليوبية وبحوزته مبالغ مالية عملات «محلية وأجنبية» –مشغولات ذهبية – كمية من مخدرى «الحشيش – الأفيون» وبمواجهته اعترف بنشر مقاطع الفيديو المشار إليها على صفحته بمواقع التواصل الإجتماعي لزيادة نسب المشاهدات وتحقيق أرباح مالية وحيازته للمواد المخدرة للتعاطى.
حكم أول درجة
بدورها، أصدرت محكمة جنح النزهة (أول درجة) في وقت سابق حكمًا بالحبس 3 سنوات مع الشغل والنفاذ ضد «مداهم» بعد إدانته بتهمتي حيازة مواد مخدرة بقصد التعاطي وتعاطي المواد المخدرة، حيث تم ضبط بحوزته كميات من الحشيش والأفيون، بالإضافة إلى مبالغ مالية ومشغولات ذهبية أثناء الضبط.
الاستئناف
وقد استأنف «مداهم» الحكم، ونظر الاستئناف أمام محكمة الدرجة الثانية (مستأنف جنايات القاهرة)، حيث قبلت المحكمة الاستئناف شكلاً وموضوعًا جزئيًا، وقررت تخفيف العقوبة إلى الحبس لمدة سنة واحدة، مع مراعاة الظروف المخففة والدفوع التي قدمها دفاع المتهم.
The Cairo Court of Appeal for Criminal Cases ruled today (Wednesday) to accept the appeal submitted by the Egyptian blogger Mohamed Khaled, known as (Madahem), and to reduce the sentence issued against him by the first instance court from 3 years in prison to just 1 year, in the case where he is accused of possessing and using narcotic substances.
Case Details
The investigative authorities in Cairo had decided to refer the blogger Madahem to criminal trial on charges of possessing narcotic substances, which were found in his possession at the time of his arrest for allegedly posting indecent videos on social media.
Defendant's Confessions
Madahem admitted that he uses TikTok to achieve huge financial profits by posting provocative content that creates confusion among followers, thereby increasing the number of views on his live streams and videos, regardless of the dangers of what he presents.
He also confessed that the drugs found in his possession, which included hashish and opium, were his for personal use.
The blogger Madahem, residing in the jurisdiction of the Qalyubia police department, was found in possession of cash in both local and foreign currencies, gold jewelry, and a quantity of hashish and opium. When confronted, he admitted to posting the mentioned videos on his social media page to increase viewership and generate financial profits, as well as possessing the narcotic substances for personal use.
First Instance Verdict
For its part, the Al-Nuzha Misdemeanor Court (first instance) previously issued a ruling of 3 years in prison with hard labor against Madahem after convicting him of the charges of possessing narcotic substances for personal use and using narcotic substances, as quantities of hashish and opium were found in his possession, in addition to cash and gold jewelry at the time of arrest.
Appeal
Madahem appealed the ruling, and the appeal was heard before the second instance court (Cairo Criminal Appeal), where the court partially accepted the appeal in form and substance, and decided to reduce the sentence to 1 year in prison, taking into account the mitigating circumstances and the defenses presented by the defendant's counsel.