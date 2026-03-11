The Cairo Court of Appeal for Criminal Cases ruled today (Wednesday) to accept the appeal submitted by the Egyptian blogger Mohamed Khaled, known as (Madahem), and to reduce the sentence issued against him by the first instance court from 3 years in prison to just 1 year, in the case where he is accused of possessing and using narcotic substances.

Case Details

The investigative authorities in Cairo had decided to refer the blogger Madahem to criminal trial on charges of possessing narcotic substances, which were found in his possession at the time of his arrest for allegedly posting indecent videos on social media.

Defendant's Confessions

Madahem admitted that he uses TikTok to achieve huge financial profits by posting provocative content that creates confusion among followers, thereby increasing the number of views on his live streams and videos, regardless of the dangers of what he presents.

He also confessed that the drugs found in his possession, which included hashish and opium, were his for personal use.

The blogger Madahem, residing in the jurisdiction of the Qalyubia police department, was found in possession of cash in both local and foreign currencies, gold jewelry, and a quantity of hashish and opium. When confronted, he admitted to posting the mentioned videos on his social media page to increase viewership and generate financial profits, as well as possessing the narcotic substances for personal use.

First Instance Verdict

For its part, the Al-Nuzha Misdemeanor Court (first instance) previously issued a ruling of 3 years in prison with hard labor against Madahem after convicting him of the charges of possessing narcotic substances for personal use and using narcotic substances, as quantities of hashish and opium were found in his possession, in addition to cash and gold jewelry at the time of arrest.

Appeal

Madahem appealed the ruling, and the appeal was heard before the second instance court (Cairo Criminal Appeal), where the court partially accepted the appeal in form and substance, and decided to reduce the sentence to 1 year in prison, taking into account the mitigating circumstances and the defenses presented by the defendant's counsel.