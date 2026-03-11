كشف تحقيق دولي عن تفاصيل مخطط معقد استهدف عدة دول أوروبية، بينها بريطانيا وبولندا، عبر إرسال طرود بريدية تحتوي على أجهزة حارقة مخفية داخل منتجات عادية مثل الألعاب ومستحضرات التجميل.

وبحسب شبكة BBC، بدأت القضية عندما وافق رجل من ليتوانيا يُدعى ألكسندر سورانوفاس على تنفيذ مهمة بسيطة مقابل أجر، دون أن يدرك أنه أصبح الحلقة الأخيرة في عملية تتهم السلطات الأوروبية الاستخبارات العسكرية الروسية بالوقوف وراءها.
متفجرات مخفية في طرود بريدية.. تحقيق دولي يكشف مخططاً تخريبياً استهدف أوروبا

مهمة تبدو عادية

وقال سورانوفاس إنه تلقى عبر تطبيق «تليغرام» طلبًا لإرسال أربعة طرود من ليتوانيا إلى المملكة المتحدة وبولندا.

وعندما أُرسلت إليه صور محتويات الطرود التي تضمنت ألعابًا وكريمات للجسم ووسائد تدليك استغرب في البداية، لكنه وافق لاحقًا بعدما أُبلغ بأن هذه المنتجات مطلوبة وأن العمل قد يتكرر مستقبلاً.

وكان الأجر المعروض 150 يورو مقابل بضع ساعات من العمل، وهو ما اعتبره عرضًا جيدًا، لكن ما لم يكن يعلمه -بحسب روايته- أن كل طرد كان يحتوي على جهاز حارق متطور.
متفجرات مخفية في طرود بريدية.. تحقيق دولي يكشف مخططاً تخريبياً استهدف أوروبا

متفجرات مخفية بعناية

ووفق التحقيقات، كانت أنابيب مستحضرات التجميل قد أُفرغت من محتواها الأصلي وأُعيد ملؤها بسائل شديد الانفجار يُعرف باسم نيتروميثان، بينما أُخفيت أجهزة الاشتعال داخل وسائد التدليك بطريقة متقنة لدرجة أن أجهزة التفتيش في المطارات لم تتمكن من كشفها.

وعندما استلم سورانوفاس الطرود في إحدى حدائق العاصمة الليتوانية في يوليو 2024، كانت المؤقتات داخل الأجهزة قد بدأت بالفعل العد التنازلي.

وخلال اليومين التاليين، اشتعلت ثلاثة من الطرود بالفعل، أحدها قبل لحظات فقط من تحميله على طائرة شحن متجهة إلى لندن، وهو ما كان يمكن أن يؤدي إلى كارثة كبيرة لو وقع الانفجار أثناء الرحلة.
متفجرات مخفية في طرود بريدية.. تحقيق دولي يكشف مخططاً تخريبياً استهدف أوروبا

اعتقالات وتحقيق دولي

وفي أغسطس 2024، اعتقلت السلطات سورانوفاس ووجهت إليه تهمة تنفيذ عمل إرهابي لصالح الاستخبارات العسكرية الروسية، وأسفر التحقيق الدولي، الذي شاركت فيه أجهزة مكافحة الإرهاب البريطانية، عن احتجاز 22 شخصًا في ليتوانيا وبولندا على خلفية القضية.

وتؤكد التحقيقات أن العملية كانت تُدار من روسيا، وهو اتهام تنفيه موسكو باستمرار.

شبكة معقدة من الوسطاء

وتشير وثائق القضية إلى أن سورانوفاس كان الحلقة الأخيرة في سلسلة طويلة من الأشخاص، لكل منهم مهمة محددة، بدءًا من نقل أجهزة الاشتعال إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي وصولاً إلى توفير السيارات.

ويرى مسؤولون ليتوانيون أن هذه الطريقة تعكس أسلوبًا روسيًا معروفًا يعتمد على استخدام وكلاء غير مدركين لكامل المخطط لتسهيل إنكار المسؤولية.

وقالت وزيرة الدفاع الليتوانية السابقة دوفيلي شاكاليني إن استخدام هذه الشبكات يجعل التحقيقات أكثر تعقيدًا، لأن المنفذين غالبًا لا يعرفون من يقف وراء العملية.

مخطط أوسع للتخريب

ويربط محققون هذه القضية بسلسلة من أعمال التخريب التي شهدتها أوروبا منذ اندلاع الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية، تضمنت حرائق متعمدة وعمليات تعطيل لخطوط السكك الحديدية.

وقال رئيس مركز إدارة الأزمات الوطني في ليتوانيا فيلمانتاس فيتكاوسكاس إن ما يحدث لا يمكن وصفه بـ«حرب الظل»، بل هو «عدوان نشط ضد الدول الأوروبية».

وأضاف أن الرسالة واضحة: «الدول التي تدعم أوكرانيا قد تتعرض للاستهداف».

الرجل المتهم: «لقد استُخدمت»

وبعد 18 شهرًا من الاحتجاز، أُطلق سراح سورانوفاس مؤقتًا وهو الآن يخضع لرقابة مشددة، ولا يسمح له بمغادرة منزله إلا لساعات محدودة يوميًا حتى موعد محاكمته.

الرجل البالغ من العمر 53 عامًا، والذي وُلد في ليتوانيا خلال الحقبة السوفيتية ويصف نفسه بأنه من أصل روسي، يعترف بأنه أرسل الطرود بالفعل، وقد التقطته كاميرات المراقبة داخل مكاتب شركتي الشحن، لكنه يؤكد أنه لم يكن يعلم بوجود متفجرات داخلها.

وقال في مقابلة صحفية: «لم أكن لأوافق على ذلك أبدًا لو كنت أعلم،. إنه أمر مروع، لقد تم استغلالي».