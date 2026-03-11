متفجرات مخفية في طرود بريدية.. تحقيق دولي يكشف مخططاً تخريبياً استهدف أوروبا

An international investigation has revealed details of a complex scheme targeting several European countries, including Britain and Poland, by sending mail parcels containing hidden incendiary devices inside ordinary products such as toys and cosmetics.

According to the BBC, the case began when a man from Lithuania named Alexander Suranovas agreed to carry out a simple task for payment, unaware that he had become the last link in an operation that European authorities accuse the Russian military intelligence of being behind.



A seemingly ordinary task

Suranovas stated that he received a request via the Telegram app to send four parcels from Lithuania to the United Kingdom and Poland.

When he was sent pictures of the contents of the parcels, which included toys, body creams, and massage pillows, he was initially surprised, but later agreed after being informed that these products were in demand and that the work could be repeated in the future.

The offered payment was 150 euros for a few hours of work, which he considered a good offer, but what he did not know—according to his account—was that each parcel contained an advanced incendiary device.



Carefully hidden explosives

According to the investigations, the tubes of cosmetics had been emptied of their original contents and refilled with a highly explosive liquid known as nitromethane, while the ignition devices were cleverly hidden inside the massage pillows to the extent that airport screening devices could not detect them.

When Suranovas received the parcels in a park in the Lithuanian capital in July 2024, the timers inside the devices had already begun their countdown.

During the following two days, three of the parcels ignited, one just moments before being loaded onto a cargo plane heading to London, which could have led to a major disaster had the explosion occurred during the flight.



Arrests and international investigation

In August 2024, authorities arrested Suranovas and charged him with carrying out a terrorist act on behalf of Russian military intelligence. The international investigation, which involved British counter-terrorism agencies, resulted in the detention of 22 individuals in Lithuania and Poland in connection with the case.

Investigations confirm that the operation was managed from Russia, a charge that Moscow continues to deny.

A complex network of intermediaries

Documents related to the case indicate that Suranovas was the last link in a long chain of individuals, each with a specific task, ranging from transporting ignition devices to the European Union to providing vehicles.

Lithuanian officials believe that this method reflects a known Russian strategy that relies on using unwitting agents to facilitate denial of responsibility.

Former Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė stated that the use of these networks makes investigations more complicated, as the perpetrators often do not know who is behind the operation.

A broader sabotage scheme

Investigators link this case to a series of sabotage acts that Europe has witnessed since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, which included arson and disruptions to railway lines.

The head of the National Crisis Management Center in Lithuania, Vilmantas Vitkauskas, stated that what is happening cannot be described as a "shadow war," but rather as "active aggression against European countries."

He added that the message is clear: "Countries that support Ukraine may be targeted."

The accused man: "I was used"

After 18 months of detention, Suranovas was temporarily released and is now under strict supervision, not allowed to leave his home except for limited hours each day until his trial.

The 53-year-old man, who was born in Lithuania during the Soviet era and describes himself as of Russian descent, admits that he did send the parcels, and he was captured on surveillance cameras inside the offices of the shipping companies, but he insists that he was unaware of the explosives inside.

In a press interview, he said: "I would have never agreed to that if I had known. It’s horrifying; I was exploited."