The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, announced that the Russian consulate in the Iranian city of Isfahan was damaged due to shelling that occurred this week. She added that the attack on the diplomatic representation is a "flagrant violation" of international agreements and called on all parties to respect the "sanctity of diplomatic sites."



Zakharova stated in a statement on the ministry's website today (Wednesday) that "on March 8, in the Iranian city of Isfahan, as a result of an attack on the administration of the governor of the region, which bears the same name and is located nearby, the Russian consulate was damaged." She confirmed that windows were shattered in the office building and residential apartments, but there were no fatalities or serious injuries.



For its part, the Kremlin reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Bezhakian, and called for an end to all hostilities.



This incident comes amid the American-Israeli war with Iran that erupted on February 28, resulting in the deaths of hundreds, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and security officials.



Iran is launching attacks that it claims target American bases and interests in the Gulf countries, Iraq, and Jordan, but some have resulted in casualties and damage to civilian properties, which has been condemned by the targeted Arab countries, calling for an end to the assaults.