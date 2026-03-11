أعلنت المتحدثة باسم وزارة الخارجية الروسية ماريا ​زاخاروفا، أن القنصلية الروسية في مدينة أصفهان الإيرانية تعرضت لأضرار جراء قصف وقع هذا الأسبوع. وأضافت ‌أن الهجوم ‌على ​هيئة ‌تمثيل ⁠دبلوماسية «انتهاك ​صارخ» للاتفاقيات الدولية، ودعت جميع الأطراف إلى احترام «حرمة المواقع الدبلوماسية».


وأفادت زاخاروفا في بيان على الموقع الإلكتروني ⁠للوزارة، اليوم(الأربعاء)، بأنه «في الثامن من ‌مارس، ‌في مدينة ​أصفهان ‌الإيرانية، ونتيجة لهجوم ‌على إدارة محافظ المنطقة التي تحمل الاسم نفسه والواقعة في الجوار، تعرضت القنصلية ‌الروسية لأضرار». وأكدت تحطم النوافذ في مبنى المكاتب ⁠والشقق ⁠السكنية، إلا أنه لم يسقط قتلى أو تحدث إصابات خطيرة.


من جانبه، أفاد الكرملين بأن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين ناقش الصراع مع نظيره الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان ودعا ​بوتين ​إلى وقف جميع الأعمال القتالية.


وتأتي هذة الحادثة في ظل الحرب الأمريكية - الإسرائيلية مع إيران التي اندلعت منذ 28 فبراير الماضي، وأسفرت عن مقتل المئات، بينهم المرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي ومسؤولون أمنيون.


وتشن إيران هجمات تزعم أنها تستهدف قواعد ومصالح أمريكية بالدول الخليجية والعراق والأردن، لكن بعضها أسقط قتلى وجرحى وأضر بأعيان مدنية، وهو ما أدانته الدول العربية المستهدفة، مطالبة بوقف الاعتداءات.