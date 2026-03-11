في بلدية أرمسترونغ بمقاطعة مانيتوبا، تجسد الطبيعة عرضاً مذهلاً يثير الدهشة والرعب معًا، حيث تشكل «أوكار نارسيس للأفاعي» أكبر تجمع للثعابين على وجه الأرض. هناك، يلجأ نحو 100 ألف من ثعابين «الرباط حمراء الجانب» سنويًا إلى كهوف جيرية قديمة للهروب من البرد القارس، حيث تظل درجة الحرارة فوق الصفر حتى عندما ينخفض السطح إلى 30 درجة تحت الصفر.

مع بداية الربيع، وتحديدًا في أواخر أبريل وأوائل مايو، تخرج عشرات الآلاف من الثعابين في وقت واحد، محولةً المروج إلى ما يشبه «سجادة ملتوية» من الحراشف المتشابكة. الغاية من هذا الخروج الجماعي بسيطة لكنها قوية وتتمثل في التزاوج، حيث تطلق الإناث «فيرمونات» قوية تجذب الذكور لتكوين ما يعرف بـ«كرات التزاوج»، وهي كرات متشابكة من الثعابين تتدحرج أحيانًا على الأرض في مشهد مذهل.

وأظهرت الملاحظات العلمية تفاصيل غريبة، إذ يميل معظم الذكور إلى استخدام الجانب الأيمن من أعضائهم التناسلية، ما يزيد من فرص نقل جيناتهم بنجاح. ورغم العدد الهائل، فإن هذه الثعابين غير مؤذية للبشر، فسمّها خفيف ويستخدم فقط لشلّ حركة فرائسها الصغيرة مثل الضفادع والديدان، ما يجعلها مصدر إعجاب علمي أكثر من كونها تهديدًا حقيقيًا.