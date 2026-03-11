كشف السيناتور الديمقراطي ريتشارد بلومنتال، أن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قد تكون في طريقها إلى نشر قوات أمريكية على الأرض داخل إيران، في خطوة من شأنها أن ترفع مستوى التصعيد في الحرب الدائرة.
الأسئلة أكثر من الإجابات
وقال بلومنتال وهو عضو في لجنة القوات المسلحة بمجلس الشيوخ، عقب خروجه من إحاطة سرية عقدتها اللجنة، أمس (الثلاثاء)، حول تطورات الحرب مع إيران: «يبدو أننا نسير في مسار يقود إلى نشر قوات أمريكية على الأرض في إيران لتحقيق بعض الأهداف المحتملة».
وأضاف السيناتور أنه غادر الإحاطة «غير راضٍ وغاضباً بصراحة»، لافتاً إلى أن مستوى المعلومات المقدمة كان أقل بكثير مما يتوقعه بعد سنوات طويلة من حضوره مثل هذه الاجتماعات. وقال «خرجت من الاجتماع بأسئلة أكثر من الإجابات، خصوصاً في ما يتعلق بتكلفة الحرب».
وأكد بلومنتال أن العديد من استفساراته لم تتم الإجابة عنها، مضيفاً أنه سيواصل الضغط للحصول على توضيحات لأن «الشعب الأمريكي يستحق أن يعرف».
لاقرار واضحاً في هذا الشأن
ولم يستبعد الرئيس ترمب حتى الآن خيار نشر قوات برية داخل إيران، رغم أنه لم يتخذ قراراً واضحاً في هذا الشأن. ويرى مراقبون أن إرسال جنود أمريكيين إلى داخل الأراضي الإيرانية سيؤدي إلى رفع مستوى المخاطر العسكرية والسياسية، خصوصاً في عام انتخابي حساس بالنسبة لترمب والحزب الجمهوري.
ولفت بلومنتال إلى أن الإدارة الأمريكية قدمت تفسيرات متغيرة لأهداف الحرب، راوحت بين منع إيران من امتلاك سلاح نووي وصولاً إلى احتمال السعي لتغيير النظام في طهران. وفي الوقت نفسه، أعلنت إيران هذا الأسبوع تعيين مرشد أعلى جديد، بينما لا تظهر القيادة الإيرانية أي مؤشرات على التراجع.
وقال السيناتور إن أكثر ما يثير قلقه هو التهديدات التي قد تطال حياة الأمريكيين، إضافة إلى احتمال نشر قوات أمريكية على الأرض في إيران.
روسيا تساعد إيران
وحذر من احتمال حصول إيران على دعم مباشر من روسيا، قائلاً إن هناك مؤشرات إلى أن موسكو قدمت معلومات استخباراتية ساعدت إيران على استهداف قواعد أمريكية في الشرق الأوسط.
وأضاف «يبدو حرفياً أن روسيا تساعد عدونا بشكل نشط ومكثف عبر المعلومات الاستخباراتية وربما بوسائل أخرى، وقد تكون الصين أيضاً تقدم مساعدة لإيران».
في المقابل، عبّر عدد من أعضاء الحزب الديمقراطي في الكونغرس عن معارضتهم الضربات العسكرية التي نفذتها إدارة ترمب ضد إيران، مؤكدين أن الدستور يمنح الكونغرس سلطة إعلان الحرب. وهدد مجموعة من الديمقراطيين في مجلس الشيوخ باستخدام أدوات إجرائية لتعطيل العمل التشريعي ما لم يوافق مسؤولو الإدارة على الإدلاء بشهاداتهم تحت القسم أمام الكونغرس.
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal revealed that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump may be on the verge of deploying American troops on the ground inside Iran, a move that would escalate the ongoing war.
Questions Outnumber Answers
Blumenthal, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, stated after exiting a classified briefing held by the committee yesterday (Tuesday) regarding developments in the war with Iran: "It seems we are on a path leading to the deployment of American forces on the ground in Iran to achieve some potential objectives."
He added that he left the briefing "dissatisfied and frankly angry," noting that the level of information provided was far below what he expected after many years of attending such meetings. He said, "I came out of the meeting with more questions than answers, especially regarding the cost of the war."
Blumenthal confirmed that many of his inquiries went unanswered, adding that he would continue to press for clarifications because "the American people deserve to know."
No Clear Decision on This Matter
President Trump has not ruled out the option of deploying ground troops inside Iran, although he has not made a clear decision on this matter. Observers believe that sending American soldiers into Iranian territory would raise the level of military and political risks, especially in an election year that is sensitive for Trump and the Republican Party.
Blumenthal pointed out that the U.S. administration has provided varying explanations for the war's objectives, ranging from preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons to possibly seeking regime change in Tehran. At the same time, Iran announced this week the appointment of a new Supreme Leader, while the Iranian leadership shows no signs of backing down.
The senator stated that what concerns him most are the threats that could endanger American lives, in addition to the possibility of deploying American forces on the ground in Iran.
Russia Assists Iran
He warned of the possibility of Iran receiving direct support from Russia, stating that there are indications that Moscow has provided intelligence that helped Iran target American bases in the Middle East.
He added, "It literally seems that Russia is actively and intensively helping our enemy through intelligence and possibly other means, and China may also be providing assistance to Iran."
In contrast, several Democratic members of Congress expressed their opposition to the military strikes carried out by the Trump administration against Iran, asserting that the Constitution grants Congress the authority to declare war. A group of Senate Democrats threatened to use procedural tools to disrupt legislative work unless administration officials agreed to testify under oath before Congress.