كشف السيناتور الديمقراطي ريتشارد بلومنتال، أن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قد تكون في طريقها إلى نشر قوات أمريكية على الأرض داخل إيران، في خطوة من شأنها أن ترفع مستوى التصعيد في الحرب الدائرة.


الأسئلة أكثر من الإجابات


وقال بلومنتال وهو عضو في لجنة القوات المسلحة بمجلس الشيوخ، عقب خروجه من إحاطة سرية عقدتها اللجنة، أمس (الثلاثاء)، حول تطورات الحرب مع إيران: «يبدو أننا نسير في مسار يقود إلى نشر قوات أمريكية على الأرض في إيران لتحقيق بعض الأهداف المحتملة».


وأضاف السيناتور أنه غادر الإحاطة «غير راضٍ وغاضباً بصراحة»، لافتاً إلى أن مستوى المعلومات المقدمة كان أقل بكثير مما يتوقعه بعد سنوات طويلة من حضوره مثل هذه الاجتماعات. وقال «خرجت من الاجتماع بأسئلة أكثر من الإجابات، خصوصاً في ما يتعلق بتكلفة الحرب».


وأكد بلومنتال أن العديد من استفساراته لم تتم الإجابة عنها، مضيفاً أنه سيواصل الضغط للحصول على توضيحات لأن «الشعب الأمريكي يستحق أن يعرف».


لاقرار واضحاً في هذا الشأن


ولم يستبعد الرئيس ترمب حتى الآن خيار نشر قوات برية داخل إيران، رغم أنه لم يتخذ قراراً واضحاً في هذا الشأن. ويرى مراقبون أن إرسال جنود أمريكيين إلى داخل الأراضي الإيرانية سيؤدي إلى رفع مستوى المخاطر العسكرية والسياسية، خصوصاً في عام انتخابي حساس بالنسبة لترمب والحزب الجمهوري.


ولفت بلومنتال إلى أن الإدارة الأمريكية قدمت تفسيرات متغيرة لأهداف الحرب، راوحت بين منع إيران من امتلاك سلاح نووي وصولاً إلى احتمال السعي لتغيير النظام في طهران. وفي الوقت نفسه، أعلنت إيران هذا الأسبوع تعيين مرشد أعلى جديد، بينما لا تظهر القيادة الإيرانية أي مؤشرات على التراجع.


وقال السيناتور إن أكثر ما يثير قلقه هو التهديدات التي قد تطال حياة الأمريكيين، إضافة إلى احتمال نشر قوات أمريكية على الأرض في إيران.


روسيا تساعد إيران


وحذر من احتمال حصول إيران على دعم مباشر من روسيا، قائلاً إن هناك مؤشرات إلى أن موسكو قدمت معلومات استخباراتية ساعدت إيران على استهداف قواعد أمريكية في الشرق الأوسط.


وأضاف «يبدو حرفياً أن روسيا تساعد عدونا بشكل نشط ومكثف عبر المعلومات الاستخباراتية وربما بوسائل أخرى، وقد تكون الصين أيضاً تقدم مساعدة لإيران».


في المقابل، عبّر عدد من أعضاء الحزب الديمقراطي في الكونغرس عن معارضتهم الضربات العسكرية التي نفذتها إدارة ترمب ضد إيران، مؤكدين أن الدستور يمنح الكونغرس سلطة إعلان الحرب. وهدد مجموعة من الديمقراطيين في مجلس الشيوخ باستخدام أدوات إجرائية لتعطيل العمل التشريعي ما لم يوافق مسؤولو الإدارة على الإدلاء بشهاداتهم تحت القسم أمام الكونغرس.