Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal revealed that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump may be on the verge of deploying American troops on the ground inside Iran, a move that would escalate the ongoing war.



Questions Outnumber Answers



Blumenthal, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, stated after exiting a classified briefing held by the committee yesterday (Tuesday) regarding developments in the war with Iran: "It seems we are on a path leading to the deployment of American forces on the ground in Iran to achieve some potential objectives."



He added that he left the briefing "dissatisfied and frankly angry," noting that the level of information provided was far below what he expected after many years of attending such meetings. He said, "I came out of the meeting with more questions than answers, especially regarding the cost of the war."



Blumenthal confirmed that many of his inquiries went unanswered, adding that he would continue to press for clarifications because "the American people deserve to know."



No Clear Decision on This Matter



President Trump has not ruled out the option of deploying ground troops inside Iran, although he has not made a clear decision on this matter. Observers believe that sending American soldiers into Iranian territory would raise the level of military and political risks, especially in an election year that is sensitive for Trump and the Republican Party.



Blumenthal pointed out that the U.S. administration has provided varying explanations for the war's objectives, ranging from preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons to possibly seeking regime change in Tehran. At the same time, Iran announced this week the appointment of a new Supreme Leader, while the Iranian leadership shows no signs of backing down.



The senator stated that what concerns him most are the threats that could endanger American lives, in addition to the possibility of deploying American forces on the ground in Iran.



Russia Assists Iran



He warned of the possibility of Iran receiving direct support from Russia, stating that there are indications that Moscow has provided intelligence that helped Iran target American bases in the Middle East.



He added, "It literally seems that Russia is actively and intensively helping our enemy through intelligence and possibly other means, and China may also be providing assistance to Iran."



In contrast, several Democratic members of Congress expressed their opposition to the military strikes carried out by the Trump administration against Iran, asserting that the Constitution grants Congress the authority to declare war. A group of Senate Democrats threatened to use procedural tools to disrupt legislative work unless administration officials agreed to testify under oath before Congress.