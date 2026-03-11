Dutch intelligence agencies have warned of a global espionage campaign led by entities linked to the Russian state, including the Russian military intelligence, aimed at stealing user accounts on the WhatsApp and Signal platforms.

The Dutch intelligence services explained that the campaign focused on government employees and journalists around the world, including Dutch government employees, where hackers impersonate official representatives of the WhatsApp and Signal platforms and ask victims to provide their verification codes, allowing them to access sensitive data.

The greatest danger lies in the Signal platform, which relies on complex encryption and local message storage, where the hackers' attack managed to bypass all security mechanisms and target users they were looking for, including officials in America and the Ukrainian army, according to TechCrunch.

As for the attack on WhatsApp, it exploits the connected devices feature, giving hackers the ability to access both old and current messages instantly. WhatsApp has warned users against sharing secret codes with any unknown parties, while Signal published a direct warning on X with screenshots of one of the hacking attempts.

This campaign is not the first of its kind; even last year, Germany and Google warned of similar Russian attacks targeting politicians and Ukrainian soldiers, highlighting that the threat of digital espionage through encrypted platforms has become an ongoing global challenge.