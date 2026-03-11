حذرت وكالات الاستخبارات الهولندية من حملة تجسس عالمية تقودها جهات مرتبطة بالدولة الروسية، بما في ذلك الاستخبارات العسكرية الروسية، تستهدف سرقة حسابات المستخدمين على منصتي واتساب وسيغنال.
وأوضحت أجهزة الاستخبارات الهولندية أن الحملة ركزت على موظفي الحكومات والصحفيين حول العالم، بما في ذلك موظفو الحكومة الهولندية، حيث يتنكر القراصنة في هيئة موظفين رسميين لمنصتي واتساب وسيغنال ويطلبون من الضحايا تقديم أكواد التحقق الخاصة بهم، مما يسمح لهم بالوصول إلى البيانات الحساسة.
ويكمن الخطر الأكبر في منصة سيغنال، التي تعتمد على التشفير المعقد والنسخ المحلية للرسائل، حيث تمكن هجوم القراصنة من تجاوز كل آليات الأمان واستهداف المستخدمين الذين يبحثون عنهم، بما في ذلك المسؤولين في أمريكا والجيش الأوكراني، حسب موقع «تيك كرانش».
أما الهجوم على واتساب فيستغل خاصية الأجهزة المتصلة، مما يمنح القراصنة القدرة على الوصول إلى الرسائل القديمة والحالية فورياً. وقد حذرت إدارة واتساب المستخدمين من مشاركة الأكواد السرية مع أي جهة مجهولة، بينما نشرت سيغنال تحذيراً مباشراً على «إكس» مع لقطات شاشة لإحدى محاولات الاختراق.
هذه الحملة ليست الأولى من نوعها، فحتى العام الماضي، حذرت ألمانيا وقوقل من هجمات روسية مماثلة استهدفت السياسيين والجنود الأوكرانيين، مما يوضح أن خطر التجسس الرقمي عبر المنصات المشفرة أصبح تحدياً عالمياً مستمراً.
