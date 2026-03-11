The German Minister of Economy announced a package of urgent government measures to control the consecutive jumps in fuel prices, which included planning to limit the increase in gasoline prices at stations to once a day only, noting that natural gas reserves in Germany are at 21%.



The minister revealed that Berlin will participate in a draw from strategic oil reserves in coordination with the International Energy Agency, confirming that the agency requested the release of 400 million barrels, which is the largest draw in its history. He explained that the United States and Japan will be the largest contributors to this international initiative, according to Western media agencies.



He pointed out that the German government plans to impose stricter oversight on fuel stations regarding competition laws, to ensure that the current crisis is not exploited in monopolistic practices that harm consumers, amid the impact on oil supplies due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.