أعلن وزير الاقتصاد الألماني حزمة إجراءات حكومية عاجلة للسيطرة على القفزات المتتالية في أسعار المحروقات، شملت التخطيط لتقييد رفع أسعار البنزين في المحطات ليكون لمرة واحدة فقط يومياً، مشيرًا إلى أن مخزونات الغاز الطبيعي في ألمانيا عند مستوى 21%.


وكشف الوزير أن برلين ستشارك في عملية سحب من احتياطيات النفط الإستراتيجية بتنسيق مع وكالة الطاقة الدولية، مؤكداً أن الوكالة طلبت إطلاق 400 مليون برميل، وهو السحب الأكبر في تاريخها، وأوضح أن الولايات المتحدة واليابان ستكونان أكبر المساهمين في هذه المبادرة الدولية، وفقا لوكالات إعلامية غربية.


وأشار إلى أن الحكومة الألمانية تخطط لفرض رقابة أكثر صرامة على محطات الوقود في ما يتعلق بقوانين المنافسة، لضمان عدم استغلال الأزمة الحالية في ممارسات احتكارية تضر بالمستهلك، في ظل تأثر إمدادات النفط بسبب إغلاق مضيق هرمز.