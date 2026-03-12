كشفت مفوضية الأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين، اليوم (الخميس)، نزوح ما يصل إلى 3.2 مليون شخص داخل إيران منذ اندلاع الحرب في 28 فبراير.


وقالت المفوضية في بيان، نقلاً عن تقييمات أولية تستند إلى عدد الأسر النازحة: «من المرجح أن يستمر هذا الرقم في الارتفاع مع استمرار الأعمال القتالية، مما ينذر بتفاقم مقلق في الاحتياجات الإنسانية».


وأشارت المفوضية، إلى أن التقديرات الأولية تستند إلى بيانات تتعلق بعدد الأسر التي اضطرت إلى مغادرة مناطقها، محذرة من أن استمرار الأعمال القتالية قد يؤدي إلى تفاقم الوضع الإنساني داخل البلاد خصوصاً مع تزايد أعداد النازحين وارتفاع الاحتياجات الإنسانية بشكل مقلق.


وذكرت المنظمة الأممية أن فرقها تتابع تطورات الوضع عن كثب، في وقت تتزايد فيه الضغوط على الموارد والخدمات الأساسية في المناطق التي تستقبل النازحين.


وأفادت المنظمة بأن تأثير الحرب طال أيضاً أسر اللاجئين الذين معظمهم من الأفغان، والذين يُعدّون أكثر عرضةً للخطر نظراً لوضعهم المتسم بالهشاشة أصلاً وغياب شبكات الدعم المحدودة المتوفرة لهم. وأكدت المنظمة تحول العاصمة الإيرانية طهران إلى مدينة أشباح جراء مغادرة غالبية سكانها لها، وبحسب المنظمة فإن انعدام الأمن ومحدودية الوصول إلى الخدمات الأساسية في تزايد مستمر.