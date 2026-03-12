تتواصل لقاءات الإثارة والندية في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بإقامة 3 مباريات اليوم (الخميس)، إذ يحل التعاون ضيفاً على نيوم، ويلتقي النجمة نظيره ضمك، فيما يواجه الحزم جاره الخلود في ديربي الرس.
على استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية بتبوك، وفي أقوى مواجهات الليلة، يحل فريق التعاون ضيفاً ثقيلاً على نيوم، ويسعى كل منهما لحصد النقاط الثلاث وتعزيز موقعه في جدول الترتيب، ويحتل التعاون المركز الخامس برصيد 44 نقطة حصدها من 13 انتصاراً و5 تعادلات و7 خسائر وله من الأهداف 45 وعليه 31 هدفاً، فيما يحتل نيوم المركز الثامن برصيد 32 نقطة حصدها من 9 انتصارات و5 تعادلات و11 خسارة وله من الأهداف 29 وعليه 34 هدفاً.
وعلى استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية ببريدة، يطمح فريق النجمة عند مواجهته الليلة ضيفه ضمك لاستغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور، لتحقيق فوزه الثاني في الدوري وإنعاش آماله بالبقاء، إذ يحتل المركز الـ18 والأخير برصيد 8 نقاط فقط، حصدها من فوز وحيد و5 تعادلات و19 خسارة وله من الأهداف 22 وعليه 58 هدفاً كأضعف خط دفاع في الدوري، فيما يطمح ضمك للفوز ولا غيره للابتعاد عن مراكز الخطر، إذ يحتل المركز الـ15 برصيد 19 نقطة جمعها من 3 انتصارات و10 تعادلات و12 خسارة وله من الأهداف 21 كأضعف خط هجوم في الدوري، فيما استقبلت شباكه 41 هدفاً.
وعلى ملعب الحزم وفي ديربي الرس، يلتقي الحزم جاره الخلود، ويسعى الحزم لتكرار انتصاره في الذهاب بهدفين لهدف وفرض هيمنته على الديربي، فيما يطمح الخلود للثأر وتحقيق النقاط الثلاث للهروب من مراكز الخطر، إذ يحتل المركز الـ14 برصيد 25 نقطة حصدها من 8 انتصارات وتعادل وحيد و16 خسارة وله من الأهداف 33 وعليه 46 هدفاً، فيما يحتل الحزم المركز الـ12 برصيد 28 نقطة جمعها من 7 انتصارات ومثلها تعادلات و11 خسارة وله من الأهداف 27 وعليه 46 هدفاً.
لقاءات الليلة (الخميس)
الحزم × الخلود (10:00م)
نيوم × التعاون (10:00م)
النجمة × ضمك (10:00م)
The thrilling and competitive encounters continue in the Roshan Saudi Professional League with 3 matches taking place today (Thursday), as Al-Taawoun visits Neom, Al-Najma faces Damak, while Al-Hazm meets its neighbor Al-Khulood in the Derby of Al-Rass.
At King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, in the strongest match of the night, Al-Taawoun will be a heavy guest for Neom, with both teams striving to collect the three points and enhance their position in the standings. Al-Taawoun occupies the fifth place with 44 points, having achieved 13 victories, 5 draws, and 7 losses, scoring 45 goals and conceding 31. Meanwhile, Neom is in eighth place with 32 points, collected from 9 victories, 5 draws, and 11 losses, scoring 29 goals and conceding 34.
At King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, Al-Najma aims to take advantage of the home ground and the support of the fans when facing its guest Damak tonight, seeking its second victory in the league to revive its hopes of survival. Al-Najma is currently in 18th and last place with only 8 points, obtained from a single win, 5 draws, and 19 losses, scoring 22 goals and conceding 58, making it the weakest defense in the league. On the other hand, Damak aspires to win and nothing else to distance itself from the danger zone, as it occupies the 15th position with 19 points collected from 3 victories, 10 draws, and 12 losses, scoring 21 goals, which is the weakest attack in the league, while it has conceded 41 goals.
At Al-Hazm Stadium in the Derby of Al-Rass, Al-Hazm meets its neighbor Al-Khulood, aiming to repeat its victory in the first leg with a score of 2-1 and assert its dominance in the derby. Meanwhile, Al-Khulood seeks revenge and to secure the three points to escape from the danger zone, as it occupies the 14th place with 25 points, obtained from 8 victories, a single draw, and 16 losses, scoring 33 goals and conceding 46. Al-Hazm, on the other hand, is in 12th place with 28 points, collected from 7 victories, an equal number of draws, and 11 losses, scoring 27 goals and conceding 46.
Tonight's matches (Thursday)
Al-Hazm × Al-Khulood (10:00 PM)
Neom × Al-Taawoun (10:00 PM)
Al-Najma × Damak (10:00 PM)