تتواصل لقاءات الإثارة والندية في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بإقامة 3 مباريات اليوم (الخميس)، إذ يحل التعاون ضيفاً على نيوم، ويلتقي النجمة نظيره ضمك، فيما يواجه الحزم جاره الخلود في ديربي الرس.

على استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية بتبوك، وفي أقوى مواجهات الليلة، يحل فريق التعاون ضيفاً ثقيلاً على نيوم، ويسعى كل منهما لحصد النقاط الثلاث وتعزيز موقعه في جدول الترتيب، ويحتل التعاون المركز الخامس برصيد 44 نقطة حصدها من 13 انتصاراً و5 تعادلات و7 خسائر وله من الأهداف 45 وعليه 31 هدفاً، فيما يحتل نيوم المركز الثامن برصيد 32 نقطة حصدها من 9 انتصارات و5 تعادلات و11 خسارة وله من الأهداف 29 وعليه 34 هدفاً.

وعلى استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية ببريدة، يطمح فريق النجمة عند مواجهته الليلة ضيفه ضمك لاستغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور، لتحقيق فوزه الثاني في الدوري وإنعاش آماله بالبقاء، إذ يحتل المركز الـ18 والأخير برصيد 8 نقاط فقط، حصدها من فوز وحيد و5 تعادلات و19 خسارة وله من الأهداف 22 وعليه 58 هدفاً كأضعف خط دفاع في الدوري، فيما يطمح ضمك للفوز ولا غيره للابتعاد عن مراكز الخطر، إذ يحتل المركز الـ15 برصيد 19 نقطة جمعها من 3 انتصارات و10 تعادلات و12 خسارة وله من الأهداف 21 كأضعف خط هجوم في الدوري، فيما استقبلت شباكه 41 هدفاً.

وعلى ملعب الحزم وفي ديربي الرس، يلتقي الحزم جاره الخلود، ويسعى الحزم لتكرار انتصاره في الذهاب بهدفين لهدف وفرض هيمنته على الديربي، فيما يطمح الخلود للثأر وتحقيق النقاط الثلاث للهروب من مراكز الخطر، إذ يحتل المركز الـ14 برصيد 25 نقطة حصدها من 8 انتصارات وتعادل وحيد و16 خسارة وله من الأهداف 33 وعليه 46 هدفاً، فيما يحتل الحزم المركز الـ12 برصيد 28 نقطة جمعها من 7 انتصارات ومثلها تعادلات و11 خسارة وله من الأهداف 27 وعليه 46 هدفاً.

لقاءات الليلة (الخميس)

الحزم × الخلود (10:00م)

نيوم × التعاون (10:00م)

النجمة × ضمك (10:00م)