The thrilling and competitive encounters continue in the Roshan Saudi Professional League with 3 matches taking place today (Thursday), as Al-Taawoun visits Neom, Al-Najma faces Damak, while Al-Hazm meets its neighbor Al-Khulood in the Derby of Al-Rass.

At King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, in the strongest match of the night, Al-Taawoun will be a heavy guest for Neom, with both teams striving to collect the three points and enhance their position in the standings. Al-Taawoun occupies the fifth place with 44 points, having achieved 13 victories, 5 draws, and 7 losses, scoring 45 goals and conceding 31. Meanwhile, Neom is in eighth place with 32 points, collected from 9 victories, 5 draws, and 11 losses, scoring 29 goals and conceding 34.

At King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, Al-Najma aims to take advantage of the home ground and the support of the fans when facing its guest Damak tonight, seeking its second victory in the league to revive its hopes of survival. Al-Najma is currently in 18th and last place with only 8 points, obtained from a single win, 5 draws, and 19 losses, scoring 22 goals and conceding 58, making it the weakest defense in the league. On the other hand, Damak aspires to win and nothing else to distance itself from the danger zone, as it occupies the 15th position with 19 points collected from 3 victories, 10 draws, and 12 losses, scoring 21 goals, which is the weakest attack in the league, while it has conceded 41 goals.

At Al-Hazm Stadium in the Derby of Al-Rass, Al-Hazm meets its neighbor Al-Khulood, aiming to repeat its victory in the first leg with a score of 2-1 and assert its dominance in the derby. Meanwhile, Al-Khulood seeks revenge and to secure the three points to escape from the danger zone, as it occupies the 14th place with 25 points, obtained from 8 victories, a single draw, and 16 losses, scoring 33 goals and conceding 46. Al-Hazm, on the other hand, is in 12th place with 28 points, collected from 7 victories, an equal number of draws, and 11 losses, scoring 27 goals and conceding 46.

Tonight's matches (Thursday)

Al-Hazm × Al-Khulood (10:00 PM)

Neom × Al-Taawoun (10:00 PM)

Al-Najma × Damak (10:00 PM)