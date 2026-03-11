أبلغت مصادر خاصة، «عكاظ»، أن إدارة النادي الأهلي تلقت خطاباً من لجنة الانضباط بالاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم تطلب فيه مرئيات اللاعب إيفان توني في احتفاليته بعد الهدف الأول في الديربي. وبحسب المصادر، رفعت شركة النادي الأهلي رد اللاعب إلى اللجنة، متضمناً توضيحاً يفيد بأن الاحتفالية جاءت استجابة لطلب من ابن اللاعب، الذي طلب من والده القيام بهذه الحركة عقب تسجيل أي هدف خلال المباراة.


وباشرت لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق في الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم إجراءاتها حيال الشكوى المقدمة من نادي الاتحاد ضد لاعب النادي الأهلي المهاجم إيفان توني، على خلفية الاحتفالية التي قام بها عقب تسجيله أحد أهدافه خلال مواجهة الفريقين الأخيرة.


وطلبت اللجنة من إدارة النادي الأهلي إفادة رسمية تتضمن توضيح اللاعب بشأن الاحتفالية التي أثارت الجدل عقب المباراة، وذلك في إطار استكمال الإجراءات النظامية قبل إصدار أي قرار.


ومن المنتظر أن تدرس لجنة الانضباط الإفادة المقدمة من النادي واللاعب قبل اتخاذ القرار النهائي بشأن الشكوى، وفق اللوائح والأنظمة المعتمدة لدى الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم.