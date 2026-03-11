Informed sources told "Okaz" that the management of Al-Ahli Club received a letter from the Disciplinary Committee of the Saudi Football Federation requesting the player's comments on Ivan Toney's celebration after the first goal in the derby. According to the sources, the Al-Ahli Club submitted the player's response to the committee, including an explanation stating that the celebration was in response to a request from the player's son, who asked his father to perform this gesture after scoring any goal during the match.



The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation has initiated its procedures regarding the complaint filed by Al-Ittihad Club against Al-Ahli Club's striker Ivan Toney, following the celebration he performed after scoring one of his goals during the recent match between the two teams.



The committee requested an official statement from the management of Al-Ahli Club that includes the player's clarification regarding the celebration that sparked controversy after the match, as part of completing the regulatory procedures before issuing any decision.



The Disciplinary Committee is expected to review the statement provided by the club and the player before making a final decision regarding the complaint, in accordance with the regulations and rules approved by the Saudi Football Federation.