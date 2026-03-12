يواجه نادي الهلال ظرفاً صحياً معقداً في خطه الخلفي بعد أن تزامنت إصابتان قويتان استدعتا تدخلاً جراحياً، في مرحلة دقيقة من الموسم، مع استحقاقات محلية وقارية حاسمة.


البداية كانت مع الظهير حمد اليامي الذي خضع بالفعل لعملية جراحية عقب إصابته الأخيرة، ما أبعده عن المشاركة مع الفريق خلال الفترة القادمة، ليدخل مرحلة التأهيل قبل العودة إلى الملاعب. ولم يكد الجهاز الفني يستوعب غياب اليامي حتى جاء التحديث الطبي الجديد ليعلن أن المدافع يوسف أكتشيشيك سيخضع لعملية جراحية في عضلات أسفل البطن في باريس، على أن يبدأ بعدها برنامجاً علاجياً وتأهيلياً يمتد من 4 إلى 6 أسابيع.


هذا التتابع بين عملية جراحية أُجريت بالفعل وأخرى على وشك التنفيذ يضع دفاع الهلال أمام اختبار صعب، لأن التدخلات الجراحية غالباً ما تعني غياباً أطول مقارنة بالإصابات العضلية المعتادة، وهو ما يقلص خيارات الجهاز الفني في مركز حساس داخل الملعب.


وتزداد حساسية الوضع لأن الهلال يدخل فترة مزدحمة بالمباريات، في وقت يستعد فيه الفريق لخوض مراحل حاسمة في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، إذ تتطلب هذه المواجهات استقراراً فنياً وبدنياً كاملاً، خصوصاً في الخط الدفاعي الذي يمثل قاعدة توازن الفريق.


ورغم أن الهلال يملك قائمة غنية بالبدائل وخبرة كبيرة في التعامل مع مثل هذه الظروف، فإن فقدان أكثر من عنصر دفاعي بعمليات جراحية متقاربة يفرض واقعاً جديداً على حسابات المدرب، ويجعل إدارة الجهد والخيارات الدفاعية أحد أبرز التحديات في الأسابيع القادمة.


وفي انتظار اكتمال تعافي اللاعبين، يبقى السؤال المطروح داخل البيت الهلالي: هل يستطيع الفريق عبور هذه المرحلة الصعبة قبل عودة المصابين، أم أن ضغط المباريات سيجعل أثر هذه الغيابات أكثر وضوحاً في المشهد الفني للفريق؟