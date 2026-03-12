يواجه نادي الهلال ظرفاً صحياً معقداً في خطه الخلفي بعد أن تزامنت إصابتان قويتان استدعتا تدخلاً جراحياً، في مرحلة دقيقة من الموسم، مع استحقاقات محلية وقارية حاسمة.
البداية كانت مع الظهير حمد اليامي الذي خضع بالفعل لعملية جراحية عقب إصابته الأخيرة، ما أبعده عن المشاركة مع الفريق خلال الفترة القادمة، ليدخل مرحلة التأهيل قبل العودة إلى الملاعب. ولم يكد الجهاز الفني يستوعب غياب اليامي حتى جاء التحديث الطبي الجديد ليعلن أن المدافع يوسف أكتشيشيك سيخضع لعملية جراحية في عضلات أسفل البطن في باريس، على أن يبدأ بعدها برنامجاً علاجياً وتأهيلياً يمتد من 4 إلى 6 أسابيع.
هذا التتابع بين عملية جراحية أُجريت بالفعل وأخرى على وشك التنفيذ يضع دفاع الهلال أمام اختبار صعب، لأن التدخلات الجراحية غالباً ما تعني غياباً أطول مقارنة بالإصابات العضلية المعتادة، وهو ما يقلص خيارات الجهاز الفني في مركز حساس داخل الملعب.
وتزداد حساسية الوضع لأن الهلال يدخل فترة مزدحمة بالمباريات، في وقت يستعد فيه الفريق لخوض مراحل حاسمة في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، إذ تتطلب هذه المواجهات استقراراً فنياً وبدنياً كاملاً، خصوصاً في الخط الدفاعي الذي يمثل قاعدة توازن الفريق.
ورغم أن الهلال يملك قائمة غنية بالبدائل وخبرة كبيرة في التعامل مع مثل هذه الظروف، فإن فقدان أكثر من عنصر دفاعي بعمليات جراحية متقاربة يفرض واقعاً جديداً على حسابات المدرب، ويجعل إدارة الجهد والخيارات الدفاعية أحد أبرز التحديات في الأسابيع القادمة.
وفي انتظار اكتمال تعافي اللاعبين، يبقى السؤال المطروح داخل البيت الهلالي: هل يستطيع الفريق عبور هذه المرحلة الصعبة قبل عودة المصابين، أم أن ضغط المباريات سيجعل أثر هذه الغيابات أكثر وضوحاً في المشهد الفني للفريق؟
The Al-Hilal club is facing a complex health situation in its defensive line after two serious injuries that required surgical intervention coincided at a critical stage of the season, with decisive local and continental commitments ahead.
The beginning was with the full-back Hamad Al-Yami, who has already undergone surgery following his recent injury, which will keep him from participating with the team in the upcoming period, as he enters a rehabilitation phase before returning to the pitch. Just as the coaching staff was beginning to adjust to Al-Yami's absence, a new medical update announced that defender Youssef Akhtichik will undergo surgery on his lower abdominal muscles in Paris, after which he will start a treatment and rehabilitation program lasting from 4 to 6 weeks.
This sequence of a surgery already performed and another about to take place puts Al-Hilal's defense to a tough test, as surgical interventions often mean a longer absence compared to regular muscle injuries, which limits the coaching staff's options in a sensitive position on the field.
The sensitivity of the situation increases as Al-Hilal enters a busy period of matches, while the team prepares to face crucial stages in the elite AFC Champions League, as these encounters require complete technical and physical stability, especially in the defensive line, which represents the team's balance base.
Although Al-Hilal has a rich roster of alternatives and extensive experience in dealing with such circumstances, the loss of more than one defensive player due to closely-timed surgeries imposes a new reality on the coach's calculations, making the management of effort and defensive options one of the most significant challenges in the coming weeks.
While waiting for the players' full recovery, the question remains within the Al-Hilal camp: Can the team navigate this difficult phase before the injured players return, or will the pressure of matches make the impact of these absences more evident in the team's technical performance?