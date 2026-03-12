The Al-Hilal club is facing a complex health situation in its defensive line after two serious injuries that required surgical intervention coincided at a critical stage of the season, with decisive local and continental commitments ahead.



The beginning was with the full-back Hamad Al-Yami, who has already undergone surgery following his recent injury, which will keep him from participating with the team in the upcoming period, as he enters a rehabilitation phase before returning to the pitch. Just as the coaching staff was beginning to adjust to Al-Yami's absence, a new medical update announced that defender Youssef Akhtichik will undergo surgery on his lower abdominal muscles in Paris, after which he will start a treatment and rehabilitation program lasting from 4 to 6 weeks.



This sequence of a surgery already performed and another about to take place puts Al-Hilal's defense to a tough test, as surgical interventions often mean a longer absence compared to regular muscle injuries, which limits the coaching staff's options in a sensitive position on the field.



The sensitivity of the situation increases as Al-Hilal enters a busy period of matches, while the team prepares to face crucial stages in the elite AFC Champions League, as these encounters require complete technical and physical stability, especially in the defensive line, which represents the team's balance base.



Although Al-Hilal has a rich roster of alternatives and extensive experience in dealing with such circumstances, the loss of more than one defensive player due to closely-timed surgeries imposes a new reality on the coach's calculations, making the management of effort and defensive options one of the most significant challenges in the coming weeks.



While waiting for the players' full recovery, the question remains within the Al-Hilal camp: Can the team navigate this difficult phase before the injured players return, or will the pressure of matches make the impact of these absences more evident in the team's technical performance?