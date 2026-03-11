The Israeli army warned today (Wednesday) the residents of the southern suburb, confirming that it will attack Hezbollah facilities and interests in the area.



The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichai Adraee, wrote: "To the residents of the southern suburb, for your safety, we urge you to evacuate immediately," adding: "Your presence near any military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah poses a danger to you and your family members. Do not return to the southern suburb until further notice."



Meanwhile, a senior Israeli defense official stated that Lebanese Hezbollah and Iran launched a joint missile attack on northern Israel in the first coordinated attack since the beginning of the war.



The spokesperson for the Israeli army confirmed the start of a wide wave of attacks, indicating that Hezbollah infrastructure in the southern suburb area of Beirut had been targeted.



Hezbollah launched approximately 100 rockets towards northern Israel this evening, according to estimates from the Israeli army and reported by Israeli media.



The "Times of Israel" reported that the rockets were fired from several areas in Lebanon, triggering sirens in Haifa and the Galilee and Golan Heights regions.



This attack is considered the largest by Hezbollah on Israel since hostilities intensified earlier this month, according to the newspaper, which stated that there were no immediate reports of injuries from the attack.



In contrast, the Lebanese Ministry of Health revealed that 634 people have been killed during nearly 10 days of war between Hezbollah and Israel.



Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nasser al-Din stated that among the dead are 91 children and 47 women, in addition to more than 1,500 others injured.



The number of officially registered displaced persons due to the war has risen to 816,000, including 126,000 in shelters, according to what Social Affairs Minister Haneen Al-Sayed announced in a joint press conference with Nasser al-Din.