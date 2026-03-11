حذر الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، سكان الضاحية الجنوبية، مؤكداً أنه سيهاجم منشآت ومصالح حزب الله في الضاحية.


وكتب المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي أفخاي أدرعي: «إلى سكان الضاحية الجنوبية، حرصاً على سلامتكم، نحثكم على الإخلاء فوراً»، مضيفاً: «تواجدكم بالقرب من أي بنية تحتية عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله يشكّل خطراً عليكم وعلى أفراد عائلاتكم. لا تعودوا إلى الضاحية الجنوبية حتى إشعار آخر».


فيما ⁠قال ‌مسؤول ​دفاع إسرائيلي ⁠كبير إن ​حزب الله اللبناني ⁠وإيران ​شنا ​هجوماً صاروخياً مشتركاً على ​شمال ⁠إسرائيل ​في ⁠أول ‌هجوم منسق ‌منذ بداية ​الحرب.


فيما أكد المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي بدء تنفيذ موجة واسعة من الهجمات، مبيناً أنه تم استهداف بنى تحتية تابعة لحزب الله في منطقة الضاحية في بيروت.


وأطلق حزب الله اللبناني نحو 100 صاروخ باتجاه شمال إسرائيل، مساء اليوم، وفقاً لما ذكرته تقديرات الجيش الإسرائيلي ونقلته وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية.


وأفادت صحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل» أن الصواريخ انطلقت من عدة مناطق في لبنان، ما أدى إلى تفعيل صفارات الإنذار في حيفا وفي مناطق الجليل وهضبة الجولان.


ويعد هذا الهجوم الأكبر لحزب الله على إسرائيل منذ تكثف الأعمال العدائية في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر، بحسب الصحيفة، التي قالت لا توجد تقارير فورية عن وقوع إصابات جرّاء الهجوم.


بالمقابل، كشفت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية مقتل 634 شخصاً خلال نحو 10 أيام من الحرب بين حزب الله وإسرائيل.


وقال وزير الصحة اللبناني ركان ناصر الدين إن من بين القتلى 91 طفلاً و47 سيدة، إضافة إلى إصابة أكثر من 1500 شخص آخر.


وارتفع عدد النازحين المسجلين رسمياً جراء الحرب إلى 816000، بينهم 126000 في مراكز الإيواء، وفق ما أعلنته وزيرة الشؤون الاجتماعية حنين السيد في مؤتمر صحافي مشترك مع ناصر الدين.