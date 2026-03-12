اتفقت الدول السبع على دراسة خيار توفير مرافقة للسفن لضمان حرية الملاحة في الخليج.
وذكر بيان صادر عن رئاسة مجموعة السبع أن قادة دول المجموعة، التي تضم الولايات المتحدة، وكندا، واليابان، وإيطاليا، وبريطانيا، وألمانيا، وفرنسا، اتفقوا على دراسة خيار توفير مرافقة للسفن لضمان حرية الملاحة في الخليج، وذلك خلال اجتماع بالهاتف نظمه الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون وقادة مجموعة السبع، وخُصص لمناقشة حرب إيران، وتأثيرها على ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة.
وقالت «الدول السبع» في بيان: «تم تشكيل فريق عمل لدراسة إمكانية مرافقة السفن عند توفر الظروف الأمنية المناسبة، وستُصاحب ذلك مشاورات مع شركات الشحن والنقل والتأمين».
من جهة أخرى، قالت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية إن الدفاعات الجوية تعاملت مع 6 صواريخ باليستية، و7 صواريخ جوالة، و39 طائرة مسيّرة، موضحة أنه منذ بدء الاعتداء الإيراني السافر تعاملت الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع 268 صاروخاً باليستياً، و15 صاروخاً جوالاً، و1514 طائرة مسيرة.
وأشارت إلى أن الاعتداءات خلّفت 6 وفيات من الجنسيات الإماراتية والباكستانية والنيبالية والبنغلادشية، و131 حالة إصابة بسيطة ومتوسطة من الجنسيات الإماراتية، والمصرية، والسودانية، والإثيوبية، والفلبينية، والباكستانية، والإيرانية، والهندية، والبنغلادشية، والسريلانكية، والأذربيجانية، واليمنية، والأوغندية، والإرتيرية، واللبنانية، والأفغانية، والبحرينية، وجزر القمر، والتركية، والعراقية، والنيبالية، والنيجيرية، والعمانية، والأردنية، والفلسطينية، والغانية والإندونيسية».
من جهة ثانية، قالت رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش الكويتي إن الدفاعات الجوية تتصدى لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيّرة معادية، مضيفة: «أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية».
The seven countries agreed to study the option of providing escorts for ships to ensure freedom of navigation in the Gulf.
A statement issued by the presidency of the G7 group indicated that the leaders of the group, which includes the United States, Canada, Japan, Italy, Britain, Germany, and France, agreed to consider the option of providing escorts for ships to ensure freedom of navigation in the Gulf during a phone meeting organized by French President Emmanuel Macron and the G7 leaders, which was dedicated to discussing the Iran war and its impact on rising energy prices.
The "seven countries" stated in a statement: "A working group has been formed to study the possibility of escorting ships when appropriate security conditions are available, and this will be accompanied by consultations with shipping, transport, and insurance companies."
On another note, the UAE Ministry of Defense stated that air defenses dealt with 6 ballistic missiles, 7 cruise missiles, and 39 drones, explaining that since the beginning of the blatant Iranian aggression, the UAE air defenses have dealt with 268 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1514 drones.
It pointed out that the attacks resulted in 6 fatalities from Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali, and Bangladeshi nationalities, and 131 cases of minor and moderate injuries from Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, and Indonesian nationalities.
On another front, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army stated that air defenses are responding to hostile missile and drone attacks, adding: "If the sounds of explosions are heard, they are the result of the air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks."