A statement issued by the presidency of the G7 group indicated that the leaders of the group, which includes the United States, Canada, Japan, Italy, Britain, Germany, and France, agreed to consider the option of providing escorts for ships to ensure freedom of navigation in the Gulf during a phone meeting organized by French President Emmanuel Macron and the G7 leaders, which was dedicated to discussing the Iran war and its impact on rising energy prices.



The "seven countries" stated in a statement: "A working group has been formed to study the possibility of escorting ships when appropriate security conditions are available, and this will be accompanied by consultations with shipping, transport, and insurance companies."



On another note, the UAE Ministry of Defense stated that air defenses dealt with 6 ballistic missiles, 7 cruise missiles, and 39 drones, explaining that since the beginning of the blatant Iranian aggression, the UAE air defenses have dealt with 268 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1514 drones.



It pointed out that the attacks resulted in 6 fatalities from Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali, and Bangladeshi nationalities, and 131 cases of minor and moderate injuries from Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, and Indonesian nationalities.



On another front, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army stated that air defenses are responding to hostile missile and drone attacks, adding: "If the sounds of explosions are heard, they are the result of the air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks."