اتفقت الدول السبع على دراسة خيار ​توفير مرافقة للسفن لضمان حرية الملاحة في الخليج.


وذكر بيان صادر عن رئاسة مجموعة ⁠السبع أن قادة دول ​المجموعة، التي ⁠تضم الولايات المتحدة، وكندا، واليابان، ⁠وإيطاليا، وبريطانيا، وألمانيا، وفرنسا، اتفقوا على دراسة خيار ​توفير مرافقة للسفن لضمان حرية الملاحة في الخليج، وذلك خلال اجتماع بالهاتف ​نظمه ​الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون وقادة ‌مجموعة السبع، وخُصص لمناقشة حرب ⁠إيران، وتأثيرها على ​ارتفاع أسعار ⁠الطاقة.


وقالت «الدول السبع» في بيان: «تم تشكيل فريق عمل ‌لدراسة إمكانية مرافقة السفن عند توفر الظروف الأمنية المناسبة، ​وستُصاحب ذلك مشاورات مع شركات الشحن والنقل والتأمين».


من جهة أخرى، قالت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية إن الدفاعات الجوية تعاملت مع 6 صواريخ باليستية، و7 صواريخ جوالة، و39 طائرة مسيّرة، موضحة أنه منذ بدء الاعتداء الإيراني السافر تعاملت الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع 268 صاروخاً باليستياً، و15 صاروخاً جوالاً، و1514 طائرة مسيرة.


وأشارت إلى أن الاعتداءات خلّفت 6 وفيات من الجنسيات الإماراتية والباكستانية والنيبالية والبنغلادشية، و131 حالة إصابة بسيطة ومتوسطة من الجنسيات الإماراتية، والمصرية، والسودانية، والإثيوبية، والفلبينية، والباكستانية، والإيرانية، والهندية، والبنغلادشية، والسريلانكية، والأذربيجانية، واليمنية، والأوغندية، والإرتيرية، واللبنانية، والأفغانية، والبحرينية، وجزر القمر، والتركية، والعراقية، والنيبالية، والنيجيرية، والعمانية، والأردنية، والفلسطينية، والغانية والإندونيسية».


من جهة ثانية، قالت رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش الكويتي إن الدفاعات الجوية تتصدى لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيّرة معادية، مضيفة: «أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية».