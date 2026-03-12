The composition of the clubs qualified from the eastern part of the continent to the quarter-finals of the 2026 AFC Champions League opens a wide door for discussion about the level of competition in the current edition, as the list includes 4 clubs that have never won the continental title since the tournament's modern format began in 2003. With the final stages taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, featuring Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahly, the tournament seems to be facing an exceptional scenario that could lead to a completely new champion from the east of the continent.



The four clubs are: Vissel Kobe from Japan, Matsumoto Yamaga from Japan, Buriram United from Thailand, and Johor Darul Ta'zim from Malaysia. Despite their varying local levels, the common factor among them is that they have never reached the Asian podium in their history.



Vissel Kobe is the most experienced among these clubs, having been established in 1966 and gaining international prominence after signing major stars like Andrés Iniesta, David Villa, and Lukas Podolski. Despite its local successes, such as winning the Emperor's Cup in Japan in 2019 and later the J-League, its best achievement in the AFC Champions League was reaching the semi-finals in the 2020 edition without winning the title.



Matsumoto Yamaga represents the most recent story in the tournament, having recently ascended to the J1 League and started to establish itself locally, but its continental participation is still in its early stages, and it has never reached advanced stages in Asia before the current edition.



In Thailand, Buriram United stands out as one of the most famous clubs in Southeast Asia, with a strong local record that includes multiple Thai league titles, but it has not succeeded in surpassing the advanced stages continentally, as its best achievements have been reaching the quarter-finals in some editions without getting close to the cup.



Johor Darul Ta'zim from Malaysia has transformed into a football powerhouse in Malaysia over the last decade, thanks to a major professional project led by the Crown Prince of Johor. Despite its local dominance, its most notable achievement in Asia remains winning the AFC Cup in 2015, while the AFC Champions League title has remained elusive.



This scene raises a legitimate question: Does the 2026 edition represent a historic opportunity for the east of the continent to write the name of a new champion, or is it an indication of the decline of the traditional power of major Asian clubs in the east, such as those from South Korea and China?



The importance of this question increases in light of the final stages being held in Jeddah, where these teams await the possibility of facing strong western clubs, especially with the presence of 3 Saudi clubs strongly competing for the title, alongside Emirati, Qatari, and Iranian clubs.



With the completion of the qualifiers for the knockout stages, the 2026 edition could turn into an exceptional tournament: either granting East Asia a new champion for the first time or reaffirming the historical dominance of the clubs from the west of the continent.



• 4 clubs without a title



• Jeddah hosts the final stages



• Opportunity for a new Asian champion.