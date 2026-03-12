تفتح تركيبة الأندية المتأهلة من شرق القارة إلى ربع نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2026 باباً واسعاً للنقاش حول مستوى المنافسة في النسخة الحالية، بعدما ضمت القائمة 4 أندية لم يسبق لأيٍّ منها أن توج باللقب القاري منذ انطلاق البطولة بصيغتها الحديثة عام 2003. ومع إقامة الأدوار النهائية في مدينة جدة السعودية بمشاركة الهلال والاتحاد والأهلى، تبدو البطولة أمام سيناريو استثنائي قد يفضي إلى بطل جديد كلياً من شرق القارة.


الأندية الأربعة هي: فيسيل كوبي الياباني، وماتشيدا زيلفيا الياباني، وبوريرام يونايتد التايلندي، وجوهور دار التعظيم الماليزي. ورغم اختلاف مستوياتها المحلية، فإن القاسم المشترك بينها أنها لم تبلغ منصة التتويج الآسيوية في تاريخها.


نادي فيسيل كوبي يعد الأكثر حضوراً من حيث الخبرة بين هذه الأندية، إذ تأسس عام 1966 وبرز عالمياً بعد التعاقد مع نجوم كبار مثل أندريس إنييستا ودافيد فيا ولوكا بودولسكي. ورغم نجاحاته المحلية مثل الفوز بكأس الإمبراطور الياباني 2019 والدوري الياباني لاحقاً، فإن أفضل إنجاز له في دوري أبطال آسيا كان الوصول إلى نصف نهائي نسخة 2020 دون تحقيق اللقب.


أما ماتشيدا زيلفيا الياباني فيمثل القصة الأكثر حداثة في البطولة، إذ صعد إلى دوري الدرجة الأولى الياباني حديثاً وبدأ يفرض نفسه محلياً، لكن مشاركته القارية ما تزال في بداياتها، ولم يسبق له الوصول إلى أدوار متقدمة آسيوياً قبل النسخة الحالية.


وفي تايلند، يبرز بوريرام يونايتد كأحد أشهر أندية جنوب شرق آسيا، مع سجل محلي قوي يتضمن ألقاب الدوري التايلندي المتعددة، لكنه لم ينجح قارياً في تجاوز سقف الأدوار المتقدمة، إذ بقيت أفضل إنجازاته الوصول إلى ربع النهائي في بعض النسخ دون أن يقترب من الكأس.


أما جوهور دار التعظيم الماليزي، فقد تحول خلال العقد الأخير إلى قوة كروية في ماليزيا بفضل مشروع احترافي كبير يقوده ولي عهد جوهور. ورغم هيمنته المحلية، فإن إنجازه الأبرز آسيوياً بقي الفوز بكأس الاتحاد الآسيوي 2015، بينما ظل لقب دوري أبطال آسيا بعيداً عنه.


هذا المشهد يطرح سؤالاً مشروعاً: هل تمثل نسخة 2026 فرصة تاريخية لشرق القارة لكتابة اسم بطل جديد، أم أنها مؤشر على تراجع القوة التقليدية للأندية الآسيوية الكبرى في الشرق مثل أندية كوريا الجنوبية والصين؟


وتزداد أهمية هذا التساؤل في ظل إقامة الأدوار النهائية في جدة، حيث تنتظر هذه الفرق احتمال مواجهة أندية الغرب القوية، خصوصاً مع وجود 3 أندية سعودية مرشحة بقوة للمنافسة على اللقب، إلى جانب أندية إماراتية وقطرية وإيرانية.


ومع اكتمال عقد المتأهلين إلى الأدوار الإقصائية، قد تتحول نسخة 2026 إلى بطولة استثنائية: إما أن تمنح شرق آسيا بطلاً جديداً لأول مرة، أو تعيد تأكيد الهيمنة التاريخية لأندية غرب القارة.


• 4 أندية بلا لقب


• جدة تستضيف الأدوار النهائية


• فرصة بطل آسيوي جديد.