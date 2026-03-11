رعى محافظ حفر الباطن الأمير عبدالرحمن بن عبدالله بن فيصل، أمس (الأربعاء)، مبادرة الإفطار الرمضاني الجماعي التي نظمها فرع وزارة التجارة بالمحافظة؛ تكريمًا للمراقبين والعاملين في الميدان من مدنيين وعسكريين خلال شهر رمضان المبارك، وتقديرًا لجهودهم المخلصة في حفظ الأمن والنظام وخدمة المجتمع، وذلك في مقر المحافظة.

وأعرب محافظ حفر الباطن عن شكره لفرع وزارة التجارة على هذه المبادرة المميزة وعلى ما يبذله من جهود مستمرة في خدمة المجتمع.

حضر الفعالية عدد من مديري الجهات الحكومية والقيادات الأمنية ومنسوبي المحافظة.