The Governor of Hafr Al-Batin, Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah bin Faisal, sponsored yesterday (Wednesday) the collective Ramadan Iftar initiative organized by the branch of the Ministry of Commerce in the governorate; in honor of the inspectors and field workers, both civilians and military, during the blessed month of Ramadan, and in appreciation of their sincere efforts in maintaining security and order and serving the community, at the governorate's headquarters.

The Governor of Hafr Al-Batin expressed his gratitude to the branch of the Ministry of Commerce for this distinguished initiative and for its continuous efforts in serving the community.

A number of directors of government agencies, security leaders, and officials from the governorate attended the event.