The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, inspected several developmental projects currently being implemented in the holy sites, as part of a field tour to assess the progress of work and measure the operational readiness of the system in preparation for the Hajj season for the current year 1447 AH.

The tour included several vital projects being executed by the Kidanah Development and Investment Company, the executive arm of the Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites. He reviewed the progress of work on the Emergency Hospital Project "Phase Two," which has a capacity of up to 400 beds, aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the health system in the holy sites and improving medical readiness and response during the Hajj season.

He also reviewed the Humanization of the Holy Sites project, which aims to improve the urban landscape and enhance the quality of the spatial environment to increase the comfort of pilgrims and align with the objectives of developing the holy sites. This is achieved by developing a more spacious and flexible urban environment and providing comfortable urban spaces that meet the needs of pilgrims. The project focuses on addressing visual distortions and applying the best smart solutions to create a comprehensive and sustainable human environment that contributes to improving the quality of services in the holy sites.

Pilgrims' Rest Areas Project

The tour included a visit to the Pilgrims' Rest Areas project, which aims to provide service facilities and equipped rest areas along pedestrian paths to ease the burden of movement on pilgrims. The second phase includes the establishment of rest areas and prepared seating areas, modern canopies, cooling fans, and commercial units, through comprehensive improvements to the paths and supporting services over an area of 36,000 square meters, completing the first phase that was implemented in the last Hajj season 1446 AH, covering an area of 30,000 square meters.

Al-Rabiah reviewed the project to mitigate the effects of thermal stress in the area surrounding Mount Arafat, which aims to enhance the quality of services provided to visitors and guests of the Sacred House, and to reduce the impact of temperature. He also looked into the project to mitigate the effects of thermal stress in the area adjacent to the Namira Mosque, which includes engineering and environmental solutions that contribute to creating a more comfortable environment for the guests of the Sacred House.

During the tour, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah visited several sites that offer various interactive and cultural experiences, including the Kidanah station, the Jamarat facility exhibition, the Ain Zubaydah site, and the Kidanah path. These sites contribute to highlighting the historical and human dimension of the holy sites and providing informative and cultural content that enriches the visitors' experience.

These projects are part of an integrated system of developmental initiatives taking place in the holy sites, reflecting the great care that the Kingdom and its wise leadership dedicate to serving the guests of the Sacred House and enhancing the level of infrastructure and services provided to pilgrims, thereby improving the readiness of the holy sites and elevating the Hajj experience according to the highest operational and service standards.