تفقد وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق بن فوزان الربيعة عدداً من المشاريع التطويرية الجاري تنفيذها في المشاعر المقدسة، وذلك ضمن جولة ميدانية للاطلاع على مستوى التقدم في الأعمال وقياس جاهزية المنظومة التشغيلية استعداداً لموسم الحج للعام الحالي 1447هـ.

وشملت الجولة عدداً من المشاريع الحيوية التي تنفذها شركة كِدانة للتنمية والتطوير، الذراع التنفيذية للهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة، إذ اطلع على سير العمل في مشروع مستشفى الطوارئ «المرحلة الثانية» بسعة تصل إلى 400 سرير، الذي يأتي لتعزيز قدرات المنظومة الصحية في المشاعر المقدسة ورفع مستوى الجاهزية والاستجابة الطبية خلال موسم الحج.

كما اطلع على مشروع أنسنة المشاعر المقدسة الذي يهدف إلى تحسين المشهد الحضري ورفع جودة البيئة المكانية بما يعزز راحة الحجاج ويواكب مستهدفات تطوير المشاعر المقدسة، وذلك من خلال تطوير بيئة عمرانية أكثر رحابة ومرونة، وتوفير مساحات حضرية مريحة تراعي احتياجات الحجاج، إذ يرتكز المشروع على معالجة التشوهات البصرية وتطبيق أفضل الحلول الذكية لتهيئة بيئة إنسانية متكاملة ومستدامة تسهم في رفع جودة الخدمات في المشاعر المقدسة.

مشروع استراحات الحجاج

وتضمنت الجولة زيارة مشروع استراحات الحجاج الذي يهدف إلى توفير مرافق خدمية واستراحات مجهزة على مسارات المشاة لتخفيف مشقة التنقل على الحجاج، إذ تشمل المرحلة الثانية استحداث مناطق استراحات وجلسات مهيأة، ومظلات حديثة ومراوح تبريد ووحدات تجارية، عبر تنفيذ تحسينات شاملة للمسارات والخدمات المساندة على مساحة 36 ألف متر مربع، وذلك استكمالاً للمرحلة الأولى التي تم تنفيذها في موسم الحج الماضي 1446هـ بمساحة بلغت 30 ألف متر مربع.

واطلع الربيعة على مشروع تخفيف أثر الإجهاد الحراري في المنطقة المحيطة بجبل الرحمة، الذي يهدف إلى الارتقاء بجودة الخدمات المقدمة للزوار وضيوف الرحمن، والحد من تأثير درجات الحرارة، إلى جانب الوقوف على مشروع تخفيف أثر الإجهاد الحراري في الساحة المجاورة لمسجد نمرة، والذي يتضمن حلولاً هندسية وبيئية تسهم في تهيئة بيئة أكثر راحة لضيوف الرحمن.

وفي سياق الجولة، زار وزير الحج والعمرة عدداً من المواقع التي تقدم العديد من التجارب التفاعلية والثقافية، شملت محطة كِدانة، ومعرض منشأة الجمرات، وخاصرة عين زبيدة، ومسار كِدانة، إذ تسهم هذه المواقع في إبراز البعد التاريخي والإنساني للمشاعر المقدسة، وتقديم محتوى معرفي وثقافي يثري تجربة الزوار.

وتأتي هذه المشاريع ضمن منظومة متكاملة من المبادرات التطويرية التي تشهدها المشاعر المقدسة، في إطار العناية الكبيرة التي توليها المملكة وقيادتها الرشيدة بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، والارتقاء بمستوى البنية التحتية والخدمات المقدمة للحجاج، بما يعزز جاهزية المشاعر المقدسة ويرتقي بتجربة الحج وفق أعلى المعايير التشغيلية والخدمية.