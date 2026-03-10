رفع رئيس الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي الدكتور عبدالله بن شرف الغامدي، الشكر إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة صدور قرار مجلس الوزراء بالموافقة على تسمية عام 2026 عام الذكاء الاصطناعي في المملكة، مؤكداً أن هذا القرار يعكس رؤية ولي العهد في تعزيز مكانة المملكة عالمياً بمجال التقنيات المتقدمة، ويمثّل خطوة مهمة نحو خلق حراك وطني واسع حول التقنيات المتقدمة ودورها في صياغة مستقبل وطني أكثر ذكاءً واستدامة.
وقال رئيس الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي: «عام الذكاء الاصطناعي يعكس التزام المملكة الراسخ بدورها العلمي والحضاري والإنساني في توظيف الذكاء الاصطناعي لخدمة البشرية جمعاء، وجعله أداة فاعلة لصناعة واقع أفضل للإنسان في كل مكان، كما أن الاحتفاء الوطني بعام الذكاء الاصطناعي يُبرز مكانة المملكة كمركز دولي للتقنيات المتقدمة، ودولة مؤثرة في صناعة القرار العالمي حول هذه التقنيات، علاوة على ما يحققه من أثر إيجابي على مجتمعنا واقتصادنا الوطني».
وأضاف أن الذكاء الاصطناعي أصبح أحد أبرز محركات الاقتصاد العالمي، إذ تعتمد عليه الدول المتقدمة في تعزيز اقتصادها، وتنمية شعوبها، وتحقيق جودة الحياة لديها، ورفع كفاءة القطاعات الحيوية مثل: الصحة، والتعليم، والنقل، والطاقة، والأمن، فضلاً عن تسريع الابتكار، وتعزيز القدرة التنافسية لها، مبيناً أن المملكة أصبحت من الدول الرائدة عالمياً في مجال تقنيات البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، وتسهم بفاعلية في تشكيل القرار الدولي المرتبط بهذه التقنيات، وذلك من خلال مشاركاتها وعضوياتها في عدد من المنظمات واللجان الدولية المؤثرة في المجال، والتي كان آخرها الانضمام إلى الشراكة العالمية للذكاء الاصطناعي (GPAI) كأول دولة عربية تنضم إلى هذه الشراكة، وهو ما يعكس مكانتها المتقدمة ودورها المتنامي في دعم التعاون الدولي في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وأفاد أنه في ظل الدعم المستمر والمتواصل الذي تحظى به «سدايا» من ولي العهد، عملت على تطوير البنية التحتية الرقمية، وإطلاق الإستراتيجية الوطنية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، وتطوير الأطر التنظيمية والحوكمية ذات الصلة، وإطلاق برامج ومنصات وطنية داعمة لتبني تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، فضلاً عن تنظيم عدد من القمم العالمية والمؤتمرات والفعاليات المرتبطة بهذا المجال، وفي مقدمتها القمة العالمية للذكاء الاصطناعي التي نظمتها «سدايا» في ثلاث نسخ سابقة تحت رعاية ولي العهد، وستُعقد هذا العام في نسختها الرابعة في سبتمبر القادم تحت رعايته، بمشاركة نخبة من الخبراء والمتخصصين وصناع القرار وكبرى الشركات التقنية من مختلف دول العالم.
ولفت الدكتور شرف الغامدي النظر إلى أن هذه الجهود أسهمت مجتمعة في تحقيق المملكة مراكز متقدمة في عدد من المؤشرات الدولية المرتبطة بالبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، إضافة إلى توسيع استخدام التقنيات الذكية في مختلف القطاعات الحكومية والخاصة وغير الربحية، بما يسهم في تحسين كفاءة الخدمات، ورفع مستوى الابتكار، وتحفيز الاقتصاد الرقمي، إضافة إلى الأثر المجتمعي الكبير الذي أحدثته «سدايا» بتدريبها أكثر من مليون مواطن ومواطنة على الذكاء الاصطناعي ضمن مبادرة «سماي» في غضون عام واحد فقط.
ودعا رئيس «سدايا»، جميع أفراد المجتمع والقطاع الحكومي والخاص إلى المشاركة الفاعلة في عام الذكاء الاصطناعي بالمملكة، بوصفه حدثاً وطنياً نفخر به جميعاً، ويجسد مرحلة جديدة في مسيرة التمكين الرقمي للمملكة، مشيراً إلى أن هذا العام يمثل فرصة لتوحيد الجهود الوطنية، وإبراز ما تمتلكه المملكة من قدرات وكفاءات في مجالات البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، بما يجعلها منصة عالمية تستقطب اهتمام العالم، وتعكس طموح القيادة الرشيدة في بناء اقتصاد معتمد على البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي مزدهر للوطن.
The President of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Authority, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the Cabinet's decision to designate the year 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence in the Kingdom. He affirmed that this decision reflects the Crown Prince's vision to enhance the Kingdom's global standing in the field of advanced technologies and represents an important step towards creating a broad national movement around advanced technologies and their role in shaping a smarter and more sustainable national future.
The President of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority stated: "The Year of Artificial Intelligence reflects the Kingdom's steadfast commitment to its scientific, civilizational, and humanitarian role in employing artificial intelligence to serve humanity as a whole, making it an effective tool for creating a better reality for people everywhere. Additionally, the national celebration of the Year of Artificial Intelligence highlights the Kingdom's position as an international hub for advanced technologies and its influential role in global decision-making regarding these technologies, along with the positive impact it has on our society and national economy."
He added that artificial intelligence has become one of the most prominent drivers of the global economy, as developed countries rely on it to enhance their economies, develop their populations, achieve quality of life, and improve the efficiency of vital sectors such as health, education, transportation, energy, and security, in addition to accelerating innovation and enhancing their competitiveness. He pointed out that the Kingdom has become one of the leading countries globally in the field of data and artificial intelligence technologies and actively contributes to shaping international decisions related to these technologies through its participation and memberships in several influential international organizations and committees in the field, the latest of which was joining the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) as the first Arab country to join this partnership, reflecting its advanced position and growing role in supporting international cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence.
He indicated that, with the continuous and ongoing support that "SDAIA" receives from the Crown Prince, it has worked on developing digital infrastructure, launching the national strategy for data and artificial intelligence, developing relevant regulatory and governance frameworks, and launching national programs and platforms to support the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies. This includes organizing several global summits, conferences, and events related to this field, foremost among them the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit organized by "SDAIA" in three previous editions under the patronage of the Crown Prince, which will be held this year in its fourth edition in September under his patronage, with the participation of a select group of experts, specialists, decision-makers, and major technology companies from various countries around the world.
Dr. Sharaf Al-Ghamdi pointed out that these collective efforts have contributed to the Kingdom achieving advanced positions in several international indicators related to data and artificial intelligence, in addition to expanding the use of smart technologies across various government, private, and non-profit sectors, which contributes to improving service efficiency, raising the level of innovation, and stimulating the digital economy, in addition to the significant societal impact that "SDAIA" has made by training more than one million citizens on artificial intelligence within the "SMAI" initiative in just one year.
The President of "SDAIA" called on all members of society and the government and private sectors to actively participate in the Year of Artificial Intelligence in the Kingdom, as it is a national event that we all take pride in, embodying a new phase in the Kingdom's digital empowerment journey. He noted that this year represents an opportunity to unify national efforts and showcase the capabilities and competencies that the Kingdom possesses in the fields of data and artificial intelligence, making it a global platform that attracts the world's attention and reflects the leadership's ambition to build a data and artificial intelligence-driven economy that thrives for the nation.