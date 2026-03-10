رفع رئيس الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي الدكتور عبدالله بن شرف الغامدي، الشكر إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة صدور قرار مجلس الوزراء بالموافقة على تسمية عام 2026 عام الذكاء الاصطناعي في المملكة، مؤكداً أن هذا القرار يعكس رؤية ولي العهد في تعزيز مكانة المملكة عالمياً بمجال التقنيات المتقدمة، ويمثّل خطوة مهمة نحو خلق حراك وطني واسع حول التقنيات المتقدمة ودورها في صياغة مستقبل وطني أكثر ذكاءً واستدامة.

وقال رئيس الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي: «عام الذكاء الاصطناعي يعكس التزام المملكة الراسخ بدورها العلمي والحضاري والإنساني في توظيف الذكاء الاصطناعي لخدمة البشرية جمعاء، وجعله أداة فاعلة لصناعة واقع أفضل للإنسان في كل مكان، كما أن الاحتفاء الوطني بعام الذكاء الاصطناعي يُبرز مكانة المملكة كمركز دولي للتقنيات المتقدمة، ودولة مؤثرة في صناعة القرار العالمي حول هذه التقنيات، علاوة على ما يحققه من أثر إيجابي على مجتمعنا واقتصادنا الوطني».

وأضاف أن الذكاء الاصطناعي أصبح أحد أبرز محركات الاقتصاد العالمي، إذ تعتمد عليه الدول المتقدمة في تعزيز اقتصادها، وتنمية شعوبها، وتحقيق جودة الحياة لديها، ورفع كفاءة القطاعات الحيوية مثل: الصحة، والتعليم، والنقل، والطاقة، والأمن، فضلاً عن تسريع الابتكار، وتعزيز القدرة التنافسية لها، مبيناً أن المملكة أصبحت من الدول الرائدة عالمياً في مجال تقنيات البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، وتسهم بفاعلية في تشكيل القرار الدولي المرتبط بهذه التقنيات، وذلك من خلال مشاركاتها وعضوياتها في عدد من المنظمات واللجان الدولية المؤثرة في المجال، والتي كان آخرها الانضمام إلى الشراكة العالمية للذكاء الاصطناعي (GPAI) كأول دولة عربية تنضم إلى هذه الشراكة، وهو ما يعكس مكانتها المتقدمة ودورها المتنامي في دعم التعاون الدولي في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وأفاد أنه في ظل الدعم المستمر والمتواصل الذي تحظى به «سدايا» من ولي العهد، عملت على تطوير البنية التحتية الرقمية، وإطلاق الإستراتيجية الوطنية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، وتطوير الأطر التنظيمية والحوكمية ذات الصلة، وإطلاق برامج ومنصات وطنية داعمة لتبني تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، فضلاً عن تنظيم عدد من القمم العالمية والمؤتمرات والفعاليات المرتبطة بهذا المجال، وفي مقدمتها القمة العالمية للذكاء الاصطناعي التي نظمتها «سدايا» في ثلاث نسخ سابقة تحت رعاية ولي العهد، وستُعقد هذا العام في نسختها الرابعة في سبتمبر القادم تحت رعايته، بمشاركة نخبة من الخبراء والمتخصصين وصناع القرار وكبرى الشركات التقنية من مختلف دول العالم.

ولفت الدكتور شرف الغامدي النظر إلى أن هذه الجهود أسهمت مجتمعة في تحقيق المملكة مراكز متقدمة في عدد من المؤشرات الدولية المرتبطة بالبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، إضافة إلى توسيع استخدام التقنيات الذكية في مختلف القطاعات الحكومية والخاصة وغير الربحية، بما يسهم في تحسين كفاءة الخدمات، ورفع مستوى الابتكار، وتحفيز الاقتصاد الرقمي، إضافة إلى الأثر المجتمعي الكبير الذي أحدثته «سدايا» بتدريبها أكثر من مليون مواطن ومواطنة على الذكاء الاصطناعي ضمن مبادرة «سماي» في غضون عام واحد فقط.

ودعا رئيس «سدايا»، جميع أفراد المجتمع والقطاع الحكومي والخاص إلى المشاركة الفاعلة في عام الذكاء الاصطناعي بالمملكة، بوصفه حدثاً وطنياً نفخر به جميعاً، ويجسد مرحلة جديدة في مسيرة التمكين الرقمي للمملكة، مشيراً إلى أن هذا العام يمثل فرصة لتوحيد الجهود الوطنية، وإبراز ما تمتلكه المملكة من قدرات وكفاءات في مجالات البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، بما يجعلها منصة عالمية تستقطب اهتمام العالم، وتعكس طموح القيادة الرشيدة في بناء اقتصاد معتمد على البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي مزدهر للوطن.