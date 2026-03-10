The President of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Authority, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the Cabinet's decision to designate the year 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence in the Kingdom. He affirmed that this decision reflects the Crown Prince's vision to enhance the Kingdom's global standing in the field of advanced technologies and represents an important step towards creating a broad national movement around advanced technologies and their role in shaping a smarter and more sustainable national future.

The President of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority stated: "The Year of Artificial Intelligence reflects the Kingdom's steadfast commitment to its scientific, civilizational, and humanitarian role in employing artificial intelligence to serve humanity as a whole, making it an effective tool for creating a better reality for people everywhere. Additionally, the national celebration of the Year of Artificial Intelligence highlights the Kingdom's position as an international hub for advanced technologies and its influential role in global decision-making regarding these technologies, along with the positive impact it has on our society and national economy."

He added that artificial intelligence has become one of the most prominent drivers of the global economy, as developed countries rely on it to enhance their economies, develop their populations, achieve quality of life, and improve the efficiency of vital sectors such as health, education, transportation, energy, and security, in addition to accelerating innovation and enhancing their competitiveness. He pointed out that the Kingdom has become one of the leading countries globally in the field of data and artificial intelligence technologies and actively contributes to shaping international decisions related to these technologies through its participation and memberships in several influential international organizations and committees in the field, the latest of which was joining the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) as the first Arab country to join this partnership, reflecting its advanced position and growing role in supporting international cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence.

He indicated that, with the continuous and ongoing support that "SDAIA" receives from the Crown Prince, it has worked on developing digital infrastructure, launching the national strategy for data and artificial intelligence, developing relevant regulatory and governance frameworks, and launching national programs and platforms to support the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies. This includes organizing several global summits, conferences, and events related to this field, foremost among them the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit organized by "SDAIA" in three previous editions under the patronage of the Crown Prince, which will be held this year in its fourth edition in September under his patronage, with the participation of a select group of experts, specialists, decision-makers, and major technology companies from various countries around the world.

Dr. Sharaf Al-Ghamdi pointed out that these collective efforts have contributed to the Kingdom achieving advanced positions in several international indicators related to data and artificial intelligence, in addition to expanding the use of smart technologies across various government, private, and non-profit sectors, which contributes to improving service efficiency, raising the level of innovation, and stimulating the digital economy, in addition to the significant societal impact that "SDAIA" has made by training more than one million citizens on artificial intelligence within the "SMAI" initiative in just one year.

The President of "SDAIA" called on all members of society and the government and private sectors to actively participate in the Year of Artificial Intelligence in the Kingdom, as it is a national event that we all take pride in, embodying a new phase in the Kingdom's digital empowerment journey. He noted that this year represents an opportunity to unify national efforts and showcase the capabilities and competencies that the Kingdom possesses in the fields of data and artificial intelligence, making it a global platform that attracts the world's attention and reflects the leadership's ambition to build a data and artificial intelligence-driven economy that thrives for the nation.